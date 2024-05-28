Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 28, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Speed & Style

Crankworx Cairns 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

After an eventful few days of slipping and sliding further up the hills nestled behind the Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, the Speed & Style got what was dubbed "Super Saturday" underway - a day of multiple events, practice to broadcast, and everything in between.

The only problem with this grand master plan was the weather. When we left site on Friday, the flat sections of the course looked as thought they'd been coated in peanut butter. The trail crew performed something of a miracle come dawn on Saturday to get the course into a useable condition, but it was too little too late for the ladies who couldn't get enough time to practice the course. Instead, the women opted out of a televised competition, using their qualification run to determine their placings, and save their efforts for pump track later in the evening.

In the men's field, things were a little more plain sailing with many of the usual suspects falling back on their years of experience to see them through. Like usual, it was a dance between speed and tricks, with the likes of Ryan Gilchrist and Bas Van Steenbergen trying their best to put the fidget spinners in their dust, but the likes of Garret Mechem and Daniele Ferri proved the tricks do matter, especially if you can stay within reach of the speedsters.

photo
Jayden Fleming trying to catch a rapid Jackson Frew back up.

photo
Bas Van Steenbergen on the charge.

photo
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene had the speed over Daniele Ferri, but not the style.

photo
Ferri vs Mechem through the slalom.

photo
Jordy Scott came to play.

photo

photo
Jackson Frew is one guy you don't want to come up against in S&S.

photo
Mike Ross is always a favourite in the Speed and Style, but had to settle for 4th place.

photo

photo
Jayden Fleming getting his frontiers locked in before the show starts.

photo
Bas Van Steenbergen stretching for 6th.

photo

photo
Garret Mechem edging ahead of Baxter Maiwald over the first roller.

photo

photo
Garrett Mechem vs Mark Ducat.

photo
Mike Ross boosting, Bas steezing.

photo
Tuhoto once again in the lead.

photo
Ryan Gilchrist would have liked the head-to-head hat trick this week.

photo

photo
The soft conditions made things difficult.

photo

photo
Jordy Scott on rails.

photo
Watch for Dan Butterworth in the coming years, the quiet guy from Rotorua has the pace, and an ever increasing bag of tricks.

photo

photo
Martha Gill was looking for some redemption after her tough Dual Slalom outing.

photo
Your Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style Podium.


