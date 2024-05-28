Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Jayden Fleming trying to catch a rapid Jackson Frew back up.

Bas Van Steenbergen on the charge.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene had the speed over Daniele Ferri, but not the style.

Ferri vs Mechem through the slalom.

Jordy Scott came to play.

Jackson Frew is one guy you don't want to come up against in S&S.

Mike Ross is always a favourite in the Speed and Style, but had to settle for 4th place.

Jayden Fleming getting his frontiers locked in before the show starts.

Bas Van Steenbergen stretching for 6th.

Garret Mechem edging ahead of Baxter Maiwald over the first roller.

Garrett Mechem vs Mark Ducat.

Mike Ross boosting, Bas steezing.

Tuhoto once again in the lead.

Ryan Gilchrist would have liked the head-to-head hat trick this week.

The soft conditions made things difficult.

Jordy Scott on rails.

Watch for Dan Butterworth in the coming years, the quiet guy from Rotorua has the pace, and an ever increasing bag of tricks.

Martha Gill was looking for some redemption after her tough Dual Slalom outing.

Your Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style Podium.

After an eventful few days of slipping and sliding further up the hills nestled behind the Smithfield Mountain Bike Park, the Speed & Style got what was dubbed "Super Saturday" underway - a day of multiple events, practice to broadcast, and everything in between.The only problem with this grand master plan was the weather. When we left site on Friday, the flat sections of the course looked as thought they'd been coated in peanut butter. The trail crew performed something of a miracle come dawn on Saturday to get the course into a useable condition, but it was too little too late for the ladies who couldn't get enough time to practice the course. Instead, the women opted out of a televised competition, using their qualification run to determine their placings, and save their efforts for pump track later in the evening.In the men's field, things were a little more plain sailing with many of the usual suspects falling back on their years of experience to see them through. Like usual, it was a dance between speed and tricks, with the likes of Ryan Gilchrist and Bas Van Steenbergen trying their best to put the fidget spinners in their dust, but the likes of Garret Mechem and Daniele Ferri proved the tricks do matter, especially if you can stay within reach of the speedsters.