Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The Marmite of Crankworx, Speed and Style has always been something of a polarizer. It has it's haters in equal parts to it's lovers - but whichever side you happen to fall on, this year's Innsbruck competition was undeniably a sight to behold. One of the best practice sessions for big tricks went down on the 'over and under', criss-cross course in front of the staggering Austrian landscape and by the time we made it to the final 16 only those who could really race and produce the jaw-dropping moves at full tilt were still in the mix. Sam Reynolds and Tomas Lemoine took it down to the wire, with the Frenchman besting the field for the second consecutive year, but incredible performances from Watts, Van Steenbergen, R-Dog, Brown and more made it one to remember.
