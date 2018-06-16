Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Timed runs going down to sort the wheat from the chaff. Mostly everyone turned out to be wheat... Timed runs going down to sort the wheat from the chaff. Mostly everyone turned out to be wheat...

Props to the course builders who patched up the course before the final 16 after the heavy rain had the turns running soft.

Bernard Kerr scrubbing the first feature.

The Innsbruck course is a rider's favourite and brought the goods once again in it's sophomore year.

Kade Edwards table 3 versus Daryl Brown's tuck 3.

Reed Boggs found his way into the 1/4 final rather easily due to Soderstrom's injury at the whip-off.

Daryl Brown killed it once again here in Innsbruck but his own good buddy, Sam Reynolds, would end his campaign earlier than planned.

Amir Kabbani drew Brown in the final 16 and it was game over.

T-Mac battling to make the final 8.

Loron took an uncharacteristically early exit.

William Robert corking in front of the magnificent Innsbruck backdrop.

Reboul and TVS battle it out in the final 8.

The McCaul bros catch up in the middle of a packed C'worx schedule.

R-Dog flip tuck versus TVS's 720.

Did someone say speed AND style? Ryan Howard answers the call every time.

TVS poised ready to dispatch of R-Dog.

Greg Watts taking down Lukas Schafer.

It takes some big moves at full gas to take down the likes of TVS, but Lemoine saw him off in the semis.

Louis Reboul has been on fire here in Austria.

Tomas Lemoine edging ahead of Louis Reboul on the over-under feature.

Reynolds was looking lightning fast and we all know he has an enviable trick bag.

Reynolds hoofing it over Brown in the 1/5 final.

TVS about to dispatch of Reed Boggs.

The big semi-final face-off with Watts Vs Reynolds.

TVS ready to drop style bombs.

Watts getting the better of TVS in the small final.

Watts right back in the game and about to return to the top steps.

The final between Reynolds and Lemoine was tighter than tight

This pair were indistinguishably awesome on track.

It was mighty close... Reynolds and Lemoine await the official verdict.

Lemoine makes it two for two here in Innsbruck.

Reynold's was super stoked with a 2nd place medal nonetheless.

What twists and turns will Les Gets bring? We don't have long to wait.

The Marmite of Crankworx, Speed and Style has always been something of a polarizer. It has it's haters in equal parts to it's lovers - but whichever side you happen to fall on, this year's Innsbruck competition was undeniably a sight to behold. One of the best practice sessions for big tricks went down on the 'over and under', criss-cross course in front of the staggering Austrian landscape and by the time we made it to the final 16 only those who could really race and produce the jaw-dropping moves at full tilt were still in the mix. Sam Reynolds and Tomas Lemoine took it down to the wire, with the Frenchman besting the field for the second consecutive year, but incredible performances from Watts, Van Steenbergen, R-Dog, Brown and more made it one to remember.