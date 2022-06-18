Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

As the crowds lined the hillside and the sun baked the track, it was time for Speed & Style to take the centre stage for the last of the gated events. From Slopestyle riders to DH racers, there’s a huge array of riders that love this unique event. Combining tight slalom gates with huge trick jumps it’s an event that never fails to impress.
In the women’s field, Robin Goomes took the top step with yet another world's first, throwing huge backflip can cans all evening which was a treat to watch. Thomas Lemoine dominated the men's field but that did not stop the other riders from putting down jaw-dropping runs… From double flips to cash rolls, we saw more than what we could have hoped for!
