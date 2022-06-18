Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 18, 2022
by Jack Tennyson  
Perfection.
SPEED & STYLE
Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
photography & words: // Jack Tennyson

As the crowds lined the hillside and the sun baked the track, it was time for Speed & Style to take the centre stage for the last of the gated events. From Slopestyle riders to DH racers, there’s a huge array of riders that love this unique event. Combining tight slalom gates with huge trick jumps it’s an event that never fails to impress.

In the women’s field, Robin Goomes took the top step with yet another world's first, throwing huge backflip can cans all evening which was a treat to watch. Thomas Lemoine dominated the men's field but that did not stop the other riders from putting down jaw-dropping runs… From double flips to cash rolls, we saw more than what we could have hoped for!

Huge flips with a stunning backdrop.

Verbeeck stretching the arms alongside Jonna Johnsen with a one-hander.

Georgia Astle with a huge suicide no hander. Seventh place for the Canadian.

Kade Edwards, the man of many talents, alongside Tomas Lemoine. A match made in heaven.

Two riders, two truck drivers.

Despite the huge array of obstacles, riders were neck and neck the whole way through the course.

Verbeeck with a huge tuck no hander.


It was awesome to see the women's field pushing the limits year on year.

Edwards and Lemoine head to head.


Crowds lined up across the hillside ready for the action to unfold.

Sliding up the lip.

Buchanan throwing big no-handers alongside Goomes. A pair that pleased the crowd.

Sam Reynolds took a big crash at the start of the evening which would put him out of the rest of the race. Luckily he came away unscathed.

Not the ground you want to be rolling around on.

Full scrub mode for Lemoine.


With a mix of rollers, big jumps and tight berms, Speed and Style has something for everyone.

Mid-race water. The track took a beating through qualifying making it loose so a good water of the track was well needed.

Huck or scrub?

Windy at times but that didn't stop the show.

Buchanan keeping it low and pinned on the final straight to take third place.

The last jump provided some of the best tricks we've witnessed to date at Speed and Style.

Having spectators back on the hillside never looked and felt better.

Goomes floating over the final rhythm section in front of a stacked crowd.

Rivals on track but a well-deserved congratulations at the end.

Jordy Scott is stoked to take second on her 21st birthday!

Redbull showers to celebrate Robin's outstanding first-place run. Faultless runs all night.

You can always count on Brett Tippie for the Dad jokes.

Tomas Lemoine boosting flip double bars all evening.

Built to perfection.

What a show these two put on for the crowd.

Patiently waiting for the final results... Kovac put down a top run but Thomas had it in the bag.

Lemoine's slope tyres mean business.


1st place for Robin Goomes onboard her custom Yeti. What an evening for the Kiwi.

Lemoine takes the top step for Speed and style at Innsbruck 2022.

Goomes and Lemoine took to the top step with two undeniably stellar runs.

Bittersweet glory.

Champagne showers for the top step.


