Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
Speed & Style
Innsbruck, Austria
Photography by Clint Trahan

Crankworx Innsbruck as riders compete to be the fastest and most stylish riders in the Innsbruck Speed & Style. After some incredible match-ups, Robin Goomes and Tomas Lemoine take home the top honors.

Results:

1st. Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Robin Goomes (NZL)
2nd. David Lieb (USA) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
3rd. Garret Mechem (USA) // Shealen Reno (USA)





KOV Teodor. david lieb
Teodor Kovac and David Lieb

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem

Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan


LEMOINE Tomas
Tomas Lemoine



Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes



Robin Goomes Harriet Burbidge Smith
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge Smith

Robin Goomes Harriet Burbidge Smith
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge Smith waiting for the final scores

Robin Goomes Harriet Burbidge Smith

1st Robin Goomes Tomas Lemoine 2nd Harriet Burbidge Smith David Lieb 3rd Reno Shealen Garret Mechem
1st: Robin Goomes, Tomas Lemoine, 2nd: Harriet Burbidge Smith, David Lieb, 3rd: Reno Shealen, Garret Mechem

1st Robin Goomes Tomas Lemoine 2nd Harriet Burbidge Smith David Lieb 3rd Reno Shealen Garret Mechem


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Innsbruck 2023 Speed And Style


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
78235 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
57716 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
48234 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
40626 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
38323 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
36480 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
31474 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
31148 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.126761
Mobile Version of Website