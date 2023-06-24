Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Crankworx Innsbruck as riders compete to be the fastest and most stylish riders in the Innsbruck Speed & Style. After some incredible match-ups, Robin Goomes and Tomas Lemoine take home the top honors.
Results:
1st. Tomas Lemoine (FRA) // Robin Goomes (NZL) 2nd. David Lieb (USA) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) 3rd. Garret Mechem (USA) // Shealen Reno (USA)
Teodor Kovac and David Lieb
Garret Mechem
Caroline Buchanan
Tomas Lemoine
Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge Smith
Robin Goomes and Harriet Burbidge Smith waiting for the final scores
1st: Robin Goomes, Tomas Lemoine, 2nd: Harriet Burbidge Smith, David Lieb, 3rd: Reno Shealen, Garret Mechem
