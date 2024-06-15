Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Photo Epic

Speed & Style

Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

It's been a slow start to the week here in Innsbruck for the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour.

The last few weeks have been extremely wet here in the mountains, and it showed on-site early this week. Once again, riders were met with a soggy courses, and a lack of sun - a combination not conducive to great competition. It sounds like a tale we've been telling all season really. What's that expression - Same something, different "'office".... Yea.

Come this afternoon, the speed & style course had dried out enough for some tight racing, but the winds had other ideas. With the warmer weather came a gusty enough, causing problems for the riders on the jumps. They did their best to pause proceedings, but ultimately the TV production won, with the men's field being cut down to a round of 16 based on qualifying times in order to keep the show on schedule - A tough blow for riders who cruised their quali.

Conditions still weren't quite right though by the time they were told to drop, so several of the riders such as Tommy Zula, Peter Kaiser and Eddie Reynolds pulled out - Saying they'd rather not risk an injury over something so avoidable. Whilst the rest of the race went without issue or injury, it was a dice roll each time riders dropped, and they had to adjust their runs to suit - often on the fly.

For the speedsters, the afternoon played to their favour, with many of the tricksters unable to throw their usual big tricks to offset the speed.

An earlier upset in the round of 16, with Jayden Fleeming knocking Tuhoto-Ariki Pene out.

Daniele Ferri couldn't back up his 2nd place in Cairns.

Ryan Gilchrist claiming another victim.

Jackson Frew doing just enough whilst Bernd Winkler gets tricky.

Shania Rawson and Martha Gill neck in neck.

Speed & Style isn't Martha's favourite, but is critical in her points chance for this year's Queen of Crankworx,

Frew crossed the line first in every match-up he had.

Martina Lippolis fisnihed up 4th.

Jackson Frew
Another bronze in speed & style for Frew.

Martha Gill and Jordy Scott keeping things safe in the wind.
Martha Gill and Jordy Scott keeping things safe in the wind.

A combo we are getting used to seeing in a gold medal final - Martha and Jordy/

Gillle the powerhouse leaving Bernd in his dust.

Jordy goes two from two, whilst Bernd takes his first win on home soil.

Gilchrist and Winkler celebrating a tight battle.

Your Crankworx Innsbruck Speed & Style Podium.

