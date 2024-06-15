Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

It's been a slow start to the week here in Innsbruck for the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour.
The last few weeks have been extremely wet here in the mountains, and it showed on-site early this week. Once again, riders were met with a soggy courses, and a lack of sun - a combination not conducive to great competition. It sounds like a tale we've been telling all season really. What's that expression - Same something, different "'office".... Yea.
Come this afternoon, the speed & style course had dried out enough for some tight racing, but the winds had other ideas. With the warmer weather came a gusty enough, causing problems for the riders on the jumps. They did their best to pause proceedings, but ultimately the TV production won, with the men's field being cut down to a round of 16 based on qualifying times in order to keep the show on schedule - A tough blow for riders who cruised their quali.
Conditions still weren't quite right though by the time they were told to drop, so several of the riders such as Tommy Zula, Peter Kaiser and Eddie Reynolds pulled out - Saying they'd rather not risk an injury over something so avoidable. Whilst the rest of the race went without issue or injury, it was a dice roll each time riders dropped, and they had to adjust their runs to suit - often on the fly.
For the speedsters, the afternoon played to their favour, with many of the tricksters unable to throw their usual big tricks to offset the speed.
Jordy goes two from two, whilst Bernd takes his first win on home soil.