Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck

An all rounder's dream, the Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck event tests every bone in a mountain biker's body. The discipline is now no longer a novelty, it attracts riders young and old and can even launch a rider's career, as happened with Billy Meaclem in Rotorua earlier this year.
Tricks may seem like a young man's game but experience prevailed in Innsbruck with Sam Reynolds, Kyle Strait and Martin Soderstrom taking up three of the semi final spots. Only Garret Mechem, who was graduating high school this time last year, could find the pace to join them. In the end, it was Soderstrom who claimed top spot after a hefty crash from Strait in the second heat of their finals. Reynolds also crashed in the small final, meaning Garret Mechem took home his first ever Crankworx medal.
0 Comments
Post a Comment