Photo Epic: Speed and Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

It was heater of a day on the speed and style course, and we’re not just talking about the weather! Conditions on track were prime for letting the men and women showcase the tricks they have been practicing all winter as well as the speed they are all capable of. The field was stacked from the youngest rider, Jackson Goldstone at 16 years old, to seasoned veterans with a heavy bag of tricks like Greg Watts, who walked away with a well-deserved 2nd place to Tomas Lemoine while doing many combinations of tricks as well as putting the pedals down hard. It’s amazing to see the ladies’ field growing and it was American, Jordy Scott, who fought hard to take the win against a very stylish and fast, Vaea Verbeek as suicide no-handers, toboggans, tire grabs and more were thrown down. After the race, a few riders stuck around for a jam session best trick contest. Dawid Godziek won the night with a cash-roll barspin.
