Photo Epic: Speed and Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Bas was going for all-out speed but managed to throw in a little bit of style as well.

Tight racing head to head.

Fresh from a whip-off win, Jackson was testing his skills on the speed and style course.

Lemoine looking focused.

Loron had quick times and big tricks, but unfortunately missed out on a podium.

Camaraderie

Jill vs Jordy.

Vaea and Kialani. Kialani took a nasty crash at the end, were hoping she's back on the bike for pump track though.

Greg Watts battled his way into second place.

David Lieb putting the hammer down before the finish line.

What a final round for the ladies, both Vaea and Jordy had some big tricks, but in the end, Jordy took the win by a narrow margin.

Tomas vs Greg. Lemoine took the win with fast times and a couple of big tricks.

Dawid Godziek with his cash-roll barspin to win best trick.

Billy Meaclem look through backflip.

Connor Macfarlane suicide backflip.

Godziek triple truckdriver.

Whip it.

There can only be one, and Godziek was the one.

It was heater of a day on the speed and style course, and we’re not just talking about the weather! Conditions on track were prime for letting the men and women showcase the tricks they have been practicing all winter as well as the speed they are all capable of. The field was stacked from the youngest rider, Jackson Goldstone at 16 years old, to seasoned veterans with a heavy bag of tricks like Greg Watts, who walked away with a well-deserved 2nd place to Tomas Lemoine while doing many combinations of tricks as well as putting the pedals down hard. It’s amazing to see the ladies’ field growing and it was American, Jordy Scott, who fought hard to take the win against a very stylish and fast, Vaea Verbeek as suicide no-handers, toboggans, tire grabs and more were thrown down. After the race, a few riders stuck around for a jam session best trick contest. Dawid Godziek won the night with a cash-roll barspin.