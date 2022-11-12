Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

After what has been a relatively challenging week, weather-wise, it was good to see some sun and blue skies ahead of the Clif Speed & Style. The course held up pretty well given the circumstances, with only a few spots needing to be polished up before racing. Training and Qualification were pushed back a couple of hours to give the course some much-needed time to bake in the sun. There were more spectators than would usually be found on the hill for a Speed & Style event, with racing, generally being on a Friday. The Downhill being run yesterday freed Saturday up, drawing the weekend crowds in to witness the action.
We saw a reduced women's field today, with Jordy Scott having a nasty crash early in practice and Robin Goomes choosing to sit this one out and focus on recovery from her recent injury. This left us with a field of three, meaning everyone should make the podium, assuming they got down safely. With Jordy Scott sitting in the hospital, it meant the door was cracked open for Caroline in the Overall. All she had to do was get down safely, and the Queen of Crankworx title was hers. Vaea Verbeeck raced closely with Caroline to claim the silver.
Tomas Lemoine, once again, showed his dominance, taking four from four. A clean sweep of this year's Speed & Style events. Racing today meant Tomas didn't get a chance to attend Slopestyle training. He expressed his anxiety as he looks at doing his only training for Slope on the morning before the event, something he's never contemplated before, but at least the cheque will make that a little easier for him to make peace with. Peter Kaiser came in for a silver medal on an event that he told us "doesn't suit him", getting redemption from the last time he raced Speed & Style in New Zealand and washed out over the berm three times. Bas Van Steenbergen edged out Joe Simpson for the last step of the podium, adding more points to his already claimed, two-time, King-of-Crankworx title.
Most of the racing managed to take place in dry conditions, until the men's final, where a few drops began to fall as they waited in the gate. As the gates dropped so did the rain. It started off lightly as the race played out, turning into a full-on deluge by the time the podium came about, scattering the crowds to find cover anywhere they could. It was good to see the event completed before the weather turned, and we can look forward to a more stable weather experience when we come back in the summer.
All Robin Goomes cared about out here was styling big Nac's
Vaea Verbeeck was all smiles, after claiming the silver here, and pulling back second place in the overall.
Caroline Buchanan and Bas van Steenbergen watch on as others battle.
The fans on the hill treated to a great view of the action.
