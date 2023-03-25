Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Plenty of speed and style from Kade Edwards.

Robin Goomes had her flips dialed today.

Bas Van Steenbergen

A heavy landing for Mark Ducat.

Mike Ross

Garret Mechem

Patricia Druwen

Duke Millington

Paula Zibasa

Jenna Hastings

Tomas Lemoine and Mike Ross go head to head, both with a huge bag of tricks.

Niels Bensink

Kye A'Hern

Caroline Buchanan on her way to another medal in Rotorua.

Garret Mechem

Tomas Lemoine and Mike Ross

Jenna Hastings fought hard in her first Speed & Style but couldn't quite beat Caroline Buchanan to get into the gold medal match.

Another flip from Robin Goomes as she takes a well-deserved win.

Mike Ross bests Kade Edwards to take the gold medal.

1st: Robin Goomes, Mike Ross 2nd: Caroline Buchanan, Kade Edwards, 3rd: Martha Gill, Tomas Lemoine