Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Crankworx Rotorua continues with the Speed & Style Rotorua offering some incredible riding with a stacked field of "proper speed & stylers" according to Tomas Lemoine.
Mike Ross took home the gold medal in the Men's racing as he received the highest score of the day for his front flip superman, a Cranoworx Speed & Style first. After an incredible gold medal matchup with Kade Edwards, Mike Ross was just able to pull ahead and take his first Crankworx gold medal.
After securing his gold medal victory Mike Ross said: "I went in with the game plan of just hit my marks.
"That’s all I did, I didn’t try and over-race, I didn’t try and mix it up. I just did cashy, fronty supey, pedal as hard as you can and get through the flats. I did that for both runs, just race your own race and don’t worry about what they’re doing.
"At the top, in the gate, I just tell myself ‘just race your race. And don’t let anything else get into your head space. I think that’s a really valuable skill you need as a Speed & Style rider. The last year has been dotted with success, ups and downs and to do this today still hasn’t sunk in like how amazing it is."
In the Women's racing, Robin Goomes was dialed all throughout the rounds with seamless backflip combos taking her to a well-deserved gold medal. Caroline Buchanan tried her best to answer Robin's style but would have to settle for a silver medal.
Following her win, Robin Goomes said: "Honestly, it’s been a long time so I was a little nervous coming into it.
"Making it to the finals was more than I expected so by then I just decided to let my hair down and go large for the crowd just to know that I can still do this stuff. I told Martha at the top, ‘crash or win – let’s go!’"
Martha Gill completed the Women's medal with Jenna Hastings taking an impressive fourth in her first Speed & Style event.
Check out all the action from the Speed & Style Rotorua below and you can find the full results here
