Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

After what's been a few quiet days here in Rotorua, Crankworx has begun to charge back to life with the first of their broadcast events for the weekend. Today saw riders trading watts for whips as they lined up side by side for the Speed and Style. With the timing of events, and the focus on the inaugural women's slopestyle event, a lot of the usual suspects were missing from the roster, making way for a few new faces and a women's field with only six riders.
In the men's field, Garrett Mechem picked up where he left off last year in Whistler, proving he's got this speed and style thing figured out, whilst many of the usual suspects struggled with tough early matchups.
In the women's field, it was all eyes on Caroline Buchanan. Could the podium mainstay juggle a wild schedule this week and still come out on top? Could others best her new bag of tricks?