Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Billy Meaclem.

Tuhoto's style goes as far as x-ups, but his speed was enough to see him through to the smei-finals

Jordy Scott vs Martha Gill.

Healing vibes to Paula Zibasa, who went down hard in her first heat of the night.

Duke Millington vs Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Caroline Buchanan

Billy Meaclem's been a favourite at the Speed and Style here for many years now, and once again proved he's always a podium threat.

Bas van Steenbergen vs Jackson Frew in an early round of 16. A big upset of the night, with Bas falling victim to a speed beats style issue.

Bas Van Steenbergen vs Jackson Frew

The head-to-head pairing of Martha Gill and Shania Rawson is one we can expect to see again tomorrow in Dual Slalom, with both of these ladies being phenomenal at this style of racing.

Garret Mechem's done it in Rotorua before and did it again tonight.

Billy Meaclem pipped Mark Ducat for the Bronze.

Caroline Buchanan showed once more why she's the Queen, winning the Speed & Style today, after juggling dual practices.

The reigning King of Crankworx, Tuhoto Ariki Pene, was on form all night.

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Speed & Style Podium.

After what's been a few quiet days here in Rotorua, Crankworx has begun to charge back to life with the first of their broadcast events for the weekend. Today saw riders trading watts for whips as they lined up side by side for the Speed and Style. With the timing of events, and the focus on the inaugural women's slopestyle event, a lot of the usual suspects were missing from the roster, making way for a few new faces and a women's field with only six riders.In the men's field, Garrett Mechem picked up where he left off last year in Whistler, proving he's got this speed and style thing figured out, whilst many of the usual suspects struggled with tough early matchups.In the women's field, it was all eyes on Caroline Buchanan. Could the podium mainstay juggle a wild schedule this week and still come out on top? Could others best her new bag of tricks?