Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 22, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

Speed & Style

Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Words & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

After what's been a few quiet days here in Rotorua, Crankworx has begun to charge back to life with the first of their broadcast events for the weekend. Today saw riders trading watts for whips as they lined up side by side for the Speed and Style. With the timing of events, and the focus on the inaugural women's slopestyle event, a lot of the usual suspects were missing from the roster, making way for a few new faces and a women's field with only six riders.

In the men's field, Garrett Mechem picked up where he left off last year in Whistler, proving he's got this speed and style thing figured out, whilst many of the usual suspects struggled with tough early matchups.
In the women's field, it was all eyes on Caroline Buchanan. Could the podium mainstay juggle a wild schedule this week and still come out on top? Could others best her new bag of tricks?

photo
Untouchable as always.

photo
Billy Meaclem.

photo

photo
Tuhoto's style goes as far as x-ups, but his speed was enough to see him through to the smei-finals

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
Jordy Scott vs Martha Gill.

photo
Jordy Scott vs Martha Gill.

photo

photo

photo
Healing vibes to Paula Zibasa, who went down hard in her first heat of the night.

photo

photo
Duke Millington vs Tuhoto Ariki Pene

photo
Caroline Buchanan

photo
Billy Meaclem's been a favourite at the Speed and Style here for many years now, and once again proved he's always a podium threat.

photo
Bas van Steenbergen vs Jackson Frew in an early round of 16. A big upset of the night, with Bas falling victim to a speed beats style issue.

photo
Views

photo

photo

photo

photo
Bas Van Steenbergen vs Jackson Frew

photo

photo

photo

photo
The head-to-head pairing of Martha Gill and Shania Rawson is one we can expect to see again tomorrow in Dual Slalom, with both of these ladies being phenomenal at this style of racing.

photo
Garret Mechem's done it in Rotorua before and did it again tonight.

photo
Billy Meaclem pipped Mark Ducat for the Bronze.

photo
Caroline Buchanan showed once more why she's the Queen, winning the Speed & Style today, after juggling dual practices.

photo
The reigning King of Crankworx, Tuhoto Ariki Pene, was on form all night.

photo
Fabulous.

photo
Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Speed & Style Podium.

photo


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
70 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
110480 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
62339 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
59680 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43576 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39318 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37487 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
36773 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30849 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.104534
Mobile Version of Website