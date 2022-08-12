Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Two things that the crowds love to see are athletes going really fast on their bikes, and athletes boosting huge tricks with the utmost style - The 2022 CLIF Speed and Style at Crankworx Whistler ticked both of these boxes. The fans came out in droves to watch some of the best mountain bikers in the world take on a side-by-side course that provided the athletes with a gate start, plenty of tight berms, flat corners with dual slalom gates to navigate, a step-down and two sets of huge wooden booters to pull their biggest tricks on, all while trying to get to the finish line as quick as possible.
The fans were not disappointed when they made the short trek from the main Whistler village to base area II, the beers were flowing in the beer garden and the crowds filled out the hillside to watch the top 8 women and the top 8 men battle it out for a place at the top of the podium, a handsome check and more points toward their quests to be the 2022 Queen and King of Crankworx. The course allowed for no mistakes, and once was made it was basically over for that racer. The Pro Women category saw an upset right off the bat in the round of 8 with first place qualifier matched up with Caroline Buchanan matched up with 8th place qualifier Natasha Miller - Buchanan had been on a tear all day and was the favorite to win this competition, but a mistake on the first set of wooden booters with a misjudged backflip left her on the sidelines. Miller went on to take fourth place on the day. Jordy Scott took home the gold medal with Alma Wiggberg and Robin Goomes taking silver and bronze respectively.
The Pro Men's field saw a fierce battle between all competitors, all the way to the finals. With Tomas Lemoine fresh off a performance last night where he blew fans away in Whistler village with a concert displaying a whole different set of his talents, spitting lyrical French bliss, he was pitted up against Bernd Winkler in the finals, they bolted out the gate for the first of two heats and Bernd Winkler crashed causing Lemoine to finish the heat with the maximum advantage of 2 seconds. Winkler used the 2nd heat as an opportunity to give the fans a show. Billy Meaclem had been looking solid all day and he took the 3rd place step on the podium with Adrien Loron coming fresh off his first place finish in the Dual Slalom yesterday.
This was the last event of the week to be held at base II as we are back in Whistler village for the Official Whip Off World Championships presented by POC on Friday evening, which promises to be a jaw-dropping event for all the fans and athletes alike. which promises to provide a huge amount of entertainment for all the onlookers
0 Comments