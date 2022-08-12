Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Whistler 2022

2022 CRANKWORX WHISTLER SPEED & STYLE Words & Photography // James Stokoe & Chris Pilling Such a sick trick in a sick location

The first run of the finals and Buchanan (L), had been on fire all day, unfortunately, this day was not going to be hers as a crash on this run ended her day.

Unfortunately for first place qualifier Caroline Buchanan, the first booter on the course would end her day as she came up under-rotated on a backflip.

Caroline Buchanan taking an unfortunate spill in the first round of finals. She's alright but decided to sit out her second run.

The beauty of Speed and Style is that the riders are navigating berms at race pace between the wooden booters.

Alma Wiggberg & Jordy Scott battling it out for the gold medal. Wiggberg dropped the hammer in the second heat to try and make up the time differential with big tricks - backflipping the second set of booters.

Tapping tyres.

Meaclem vs Goldstone

As the sun started to work its way down in the sky it provided cooler temps for the fans and better light for the photogs.

Tomas Lemoine hitting the shark fin right before the second set of booters.

Just making shapes.

Lemoine

Jackson Goldstone showing he's got a few tricks in his bag

Flip double bars for a null scored second jump

Goldstone

Tomas Lemoine & Bernd Winkler in the first heat of the finals.

As the commentators mentioned a number of times, this event is the one where the fans get to come out, party, and watch some big tricks go down.

Goomes with a big backflip nac

High over the crowd

Scott vs Goomes

Jordy Scott pinning her way to a gold place finish.

Tomas Lemoine with a Tuck No-Hander Back Flip.

Why not use some blonde hair as foreground?

Dylan Crane navigating the flat corners between the flags before diving into a berm.

Winkler vs Meaclem

Flip vs flip one foot can

Scott with a sui to sui

Robin Goomes (L) and Veae Verbeeck pinning it around the berms in the round of 8.

Between the two big booter features, some berms, and flat corners with flags, the riders had to navigate this step-down mid course.

The crowds were stoked to come out and check out some tight racing and big tricks.

Loron has a strong lead on Meaclem but it proves not enough with Meaclem winning both jumps

Scott and Wiggberg looking for the judging results

Scott essentially dominated the base 2 events here in whistler with a 2, 2, 1 finishes

Loron though the gates

Vaea feeling shy on Queen of Crankworx points now as Jordy Scott has taken the lead

Look ma! No hands!

Spinning for the fans.

Robin Goomes had a huge bag of tricks that the fans were stoked to see.

Bernd Winkler washed out in the first heat of the finals causing his bars to tweak out of alignment - it's always good to have a homie around with a multi-tool and a set of knees to straighten things up.

Third place Billy Meaclem giving Tippie the low-down on what tyres he was running. We assume that Tippie was more concerned with telling Billy some dad jokes.

Pumped

Two things that the crowds love to see are athletes going really fast on their bikes, and athletes boosting huge tricks with the utmost style - The 2022 CLIF Speed and Style at Crankworx Whistler ticked both of these boxes. The fans came out in droves to watch some of the best mountain bikers in the world take on a side-by-side course that provided the athletes with a gate start, plenty of tight berms, flat corners with dual slalom gates to navigate, a step-down and two sets of huge wooden booters to pull their biggest tricks on, all while trying to get to the finish line as quick as possible.The fans were not disappointed when they made the short trek from the main Whistler village to base area II, the beers were flowing in the beer garden and the crowds filled out the hillside to watch the top 8 women and the top 8 men battle it out for a place at the top of the podium, a handsome check and more points toward their quests to be the 2022 Queen and King of Crankworx. The course allowed for no mistakes, and once was made it was basically over for that racer. The Pro Women category saw an upset right off the bat in the round of 8 with first place qualifier matched up with Caroline Buchanan matched up with 8th place qualifier Natasha Miller - Buchanan had been on a tear all day and was the favorite to win this competition, but a mistake on the first set of wooden booters with a misjudged backflip left her on the sidelines. Miller went on to take fourth place on the day. Jordy Scott took home the gold medal with Alma Wiggberg and Robin Goomes taking silver and bronze respectively.The Pro Men's field saw a fierce battle between all competitors, all the way to the finals. With Tomas Lemoine fresh off a performance last night where he blew fans away in Whistler village with a concert displaying a whole different set of his talents, spitting lyrical French bliss, he was pitted up against Bernd Winkler in the finals, they bolted out the gate for the first of two heats and Bernd Winkler crashed causing Lemoine to finish the heat with the maximum advantage of 2 seconds. Winkler used the 2nd heat as an opportunity to give the fans a show. Billy Meaclem had been looking solid all day and he took the 3rd place step on the podium with Adrien Loron coming fresh off his first place finish in the Dual Slalom yesterday.This was the last event of the week to be held at base II as we are back in Whistler village for the Official Whip Off World Championships presented by POC on Friday evening, which promises to be a jaw-dropping event for all the fans and athletes alike. which promises to provide a huge amount of entertainment for all the onlookers