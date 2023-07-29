Photo Epic: Speed and Style - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Crankworx Whistler delivered yet another spectacle with the Speed & Style. The event treated spectators to a high-octane display of head-to-head racing action, blistering tricks, and unparalleled bike handling. With fierce competition and thrilling performances, this event marked the end of this years Crankworx World Tour.
On the Men’s Elite side, one rider once again stood out from the rest, Garret Mechem. He continued to dominate the competition with awe-inspiring technical trick combos. Mechem’s remarkable performance earned him a well-deserved victory, marking his second Speed & Style win and third S&S podium of the tour. His ability to seamlessly blend tricks and speed demonstrated why he is consistently one of the top contenders in the sport.
On the Women’s side, the competition was equally fierce, with Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Robin Goomes locking horns in a tightly contested battle. Haz, who faced a narrow defeat in Innsbruck at the hands of Goomes, managed to turn the tables this time. Outperforming Goomes in straight heats, showcasing her remarkable skills and claiming her second Speed & Style victory of the season.