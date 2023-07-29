Photo Epic: Speed and Style - Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 29, 2023
by Cameron Mackenzie  

Speed and Style

Crankworx Whistler 2023


Photography // Cam Mackenzie & Dave Trumpore

Crankworx Whistler delivered yet another spectacle with the Speed & Style. The event treated spectators to a high-octane display of head-to-head racing action, blistering tricks, and unparalleled bike handling. With fierce competition and thrilling performances, this event marked the end of this years Crankworx World Tour.

On the Men’s Elite side, one rider once again stood out from the rest, Garret Mechem. He continued to dominate the competition with awe-inspiring technical trick combos. Mechem’s remarkable performance earned him a well-deserved victory, marking his second Speed & Style win and third S&S podium of the tour. His ability to seamlessly blend tricks and speed demonstrated why he is consistently one of the top contenders in the sport.

On the Women’s side, the competition was equally fierce, with Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Robin Goomes locking horns in a tightly contested battle. Haz, who faced a narrow defeat in Innsbruck at the hands of Goomes, managed to turn the tables this time. Outperforming Goomes in straight heats, showcasing her remarkable skills and claiming her second Speed & Style victory of the season.



David Lieb
Tight racing once again

Bas van Steenbergen
Bas van Steenbergen with his signature "Speed Can"

Spectators getting a taste of what to come for Joyride.

Peter Kaiser opting for trick points whilst Bas noses it in on a speed run.

Robin Goomes and HazNation both throwing backflips in their runs.

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem couldn't be stoped tonight.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith always dominant.

Robin Goomes
Robin Goomes ready for launch.

Garret Mechem going inverted
Garret Mechem going inverted.

Haz vs Robin
Haz vs Robin.

David Lieb opting for a flip on the second jump
David Lieb opting for a flip on the second jump.

Flips and Spins
Flips and Spins

Robin Goomes

David Lieb
David Lieb edging out Peter Kaiser.

Fine margins here.

Robin and Haz switched places all evening. Super tight racing between these two.

Your 2023 Crankworx Whistler Speed and Style podium.

