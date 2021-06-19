Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

The last of the gated races almost didn't happen as an intense thundershower spawned over the venue in time for finals. It is mentioned quite a lot about how good the trail building and maintenance crew are at their jobs but they are the sole reason why the racers still had a fully intact track to play on after the rain delay. Once the course was deemed dry enough, the riders began their heats as the sun fell behind the adjacent mountain range. We saw big tricks go down between sprints and even some long-awaited history. For the first time ever, the women's race had a full top eight bracket and then a back flip was thrown in for good measure. It all ended on a high note after the weather put a wrench in the wheel.
