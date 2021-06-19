Photo Epic: Speed & Style - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

It's racing time.

Just before the finals it was pouring rain, so they would have to postpone the event

Kade Edwards looked right at home at the speed and style but a small mistake in the slalom section cost him the semi final

It took no time to get into the swing of things in the first rounds. Genon whipping and Isted spinning.

The course in Innsbruck is well designed and pretty technical. Riders are reminded of the dual slalom aspect as soon as the landings end.

Jack Goldstone impressing everyone tonight.

Tim Bringer vs Jackson Goldstone.

The women brought their absolute A-game and put down amazing battles

Vaea Verbeeck has been really strong here and all the freeride fun she's been having as of late is showing through.

History was made today as Robin Goomes became the first women to flip her bike in speed and style. Big ups to her.

Nearly syncro bar flipping with Peter Kaiser alongside Teodor Kovac.

It was great having a proper crowd to cheer on the riders

Business in the front...

...party in the back.

Local hero Peter Kaiser spinning his way into the round of top eight

Harriet Burbidge-Smith with a bit of a gap to Jordan Scott who would catch up and advance

It's always exciting to watch these two, especially in the same heat. Kyle Strait and Greg Watts know how to get down.

Genon and Kaiser held nothing back against each other.

Genon on the hunt.

Kyle Strait leading out his 16th final

Genon and Bringer get after it in the semi-final.

Scrubadubdub for Lemoine and into the final round.

Jordan Scott got the nod into the final after taking down Harriet Burbidge-Smith.

Greg Watts speeding through the lower rhythm section in the small final

Lemoine had some serious techy manual lines in his run against Greg Watts

Huge tuck no hander from Vaea Verbeeck.

Vaea Verbeeck and Jordan Scott on the gate for their final run

Jordan Scott rode consistently all evening long.

Tim Bringer took out veteran Greg Watts and walked away with the bronze medal.

Suicide No Hand of Vaea Verbeeck followed by Paula Zibasa

An epic final between Thomas Genon and Tomas Lemoine

Two Toms, two very talented riders, but there can only be one winner.

The men's final was incredibly tight. Tomas Lemoine took the advantage over Genon and secured the win in the second heat.

The last jump of the battle between Lemoine and Genon

Two stoked french men

Vaea Verbeeck, Jordan Scott, and Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Thomas Genon, Tomas Lemoine, and Tim Bringer

The last of the gated races almost didn't happen as an intense thundershower spawned over the venue in time for finals. It is mentioned quite a lot about how good the trail building and maintenance crew are at their jobs but they are the sole reason why the racers still had a fully intact track to play on after the rain delay. Once the course was deemed dry enough, the riders began their heats as the sun fell behind the adjacent mountain range. We saw big tricks go down between sprints and even some long-awaited history. For the first time ever, the women's race had a full top eight bracket and then a back flip was thrown in for good measure. It all ended on a high note after the weather put a wrench in the wheel.