Photo Epic: Stepping Stones - Mont-Sainte-Anne Junior XC World Champs 2019

Today was the second day of racing with lycra on and it was all about the Juniors. The young guns had quite the mission before them as it rained heavily overnight. The already tough and technical XC course was now slick in places that were tricky enough in the dry.
The conditions may have claimed a number of racers and their bikes but competition was full tilt in both categories. The women's field saw a battle heading into the final lap with Switzerland's Jacqueline Schneebeli pulling away to take the stripes and a strong third for Norway's Helen Marie Fossesholm. The men's race included a changing of the guard for every section of course it seemed. Canada's Carter Woods pulled the group around the first lap before being overtaken by Andreas Vitton. Britain's Charlie Aldridge would ultimately come through with an unmatched attack for a safe victory by race's end.
