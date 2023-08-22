Photo Epic: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2023

Words
: James Stokoe
Tropical storm Hilary had everyone on edge for the 2023 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational. The course builders spent endless late nights working tooth and nail to make sure the course would be ready for when the world's best slalom riders were due to arrive at Snow Summit Ski Resort located in the beautiful Big Bear Lake, California. The morning of the event came and we all waited patiently to see what Hilary was to bring us, fortunately, mother nature is a huge fan of the Straits and especially the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational as the storm held off until the wee hours of the morning following the event.
Before we could get down to the racing, there was the matter of crowning the king and queen of the Scrub Off presented by Stan's No Tubes. During the jam format, we saw the athletes take on the scrub wall located toward the bottom of the slalom course and push their limits to see who could get their bars to barely scrape the face of the wall of dirt and position their back wheel to throw as much dirt on the spectators as possible, then miraculously bring it back to land safely on the backside. The $1500 first-place prize for the woman went to Brooke Anderson who consistently laid down textbook scrubs, and Ryder Lawrence took the men's category by defying the laws of physics multiple times.
Next on the docket was to watch some of the fastest and most stylish slalom athletes go head to head in the round of 16 for both the men's and women's categories to whittle away through the brackets to find out who will be our number one spots for the 2023 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational. The racing was fast and tight, there was an unspoken urgency in the air from all the athletes as the clouds were gradually getting darker and darker, the temperature was dropping, and the shuttle trucks were lapping as quickly as their engines would let them to make sure the heavens didn't have a chance to open and put a dampener on the weekend. The rains held off and the racing concluded with Kialani Hines taking the win for the woman and Kenneth Gustafson for the men. The fans were stoked, and the event went off without a hitch, there were a ton of high-fives and that was a wrap for the 2023 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational.
Love for the competitors
Kialani Hines takes the top step, Jordy Scott in 2nd, and rounding out the top three, Kailey Skelton
Kenneth Gustafson took the win, with Jackson Frew in 2nd and Ryder Lawrence grabbing the third spot
More of this. DS is a great spectator sport that is super fun.
I have a crappy DS course in my yard that is still a blast when friends come over to hang out and "race"