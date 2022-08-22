Photo Epic: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2022

Aug 22, 2022
by James Stokoe  

Kyle Strait and Cole Suetos battling in the semi-finals.
Kyle Strait and Cole Suetos battling it out

At events we often hear a mixed bag of comments about the track, whether it's downhill, enduro, dual slalom, or any of the other disciplines that we get to race our bikes on. That was not the case at the 2022 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational hosted at Snow Summit resort in Big Bear, California, the only comments we heard were, "This is the scariest slalom course I've ever ridden!" and "With its technical features, we're going to see some incredible racing and scary crashes", and you better believe that we got to see both. The crowds came out to witness some of the world's best slalom riders go head to head on Kyle Strait's insane brainchild of a slalom course. The athletes were fighting for a chance to stand on the top step of the podium holding a check for $5,000 in one hand and a huge WWE-style belt in the other - also, the bragging rights for a full year.

The course started with the typical gate drop into flat corners where the riders had to be sure to make their way through the gates without missing one, then into a straight rhythm section that caused all of the athletes to push their bike handling skills to their limits. After the scariest rhythm section known to man, the riders had a huge right-hand berm that shot them into the Dragon's back which Kyle named the Aggro Crag after the mountain that contestants had to climb in the '90s Nickelodeon tv show, Guts - a monstrosity that had riders scratching their heads as to how to most effectively get over the feature without losing too much speed or dying, then into a step up, lefthander and step-down leading into a short rhythm section, then the riders were faced with the Tombstone / Scrub wall, into a right-hander, more flat corners with gates and then through the timing beam. However, before the slalom competition was to take place, Kyle and Rachel Strait announced The Best Scrub competition sponsored by Stan's No-Tubes - this was open to anyone within an ear-shot and it was based around a 20-minute jam format and then the 5 best scrubs went on to the Super Final, where each rider got two opportunities to throw their best scrub.

Ultimately Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith took home the top honors in the women's field, after consistently dialed riding all evening, and beating out 14-year-old Teagan Heap who slid out in one of the top corners on the first heat of two in the final bracket. Teagan Heap had an uphill battle all evening after a crash in qualifications had her qualifying in a less than ideal place for the young ripper. In the men's field, it was a fight of the titans, Strait Acres's own Kyle Strait going up against the steeziest of slalom riders, Utah's Joey Foresta - most definitely one of the best match-ups the fans could have ever asked for - Foresta walked away victorious after an unbelievably tight set of heats.

This event really shows what is possible in this beloved discipline - a track that had the best of the best scratching their heads and an event that brought both fans of the sport and people who have never seen a bike event together to cheer on their favorite athletes. Long Live Slalom.

Jonathan Simek has one of the most calculated and best scrubs in the game. He also likes to try to dust the photog.

Kyle Strait took the opportunity during the Best Scrub contest to become an influencer - fortunately for social media and the bike world, he's going to stick to being a pro rider.

Once Dylan Stark heard there was going to be a Best Scrub Competition sponsored by Stan's he knew he had to compete.

Eddie Reynolds took home the Stan's Best Scrub, pocketing $1,000 for his efforts.

Young buck, Ryder Lawrence showing some of the old timers how to do it.

After the Best Scrub contest was over, Dylan Stark sprinted back up and had to give the fans what they wanted - this is just after he twisted his bars on his last scrub that had him on the ground. He did this with twisted bars.

Mastering the start gate is something that takes years of practice.

Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith found a way to tame the top rhythm section.

The top rhythm section took a lot of people out - to get the timing right on this section was a work of art.

Kyle Strait using every bit of his brick house physique to get through the section that claimed so many.

Luca Cometti had The Aggro Crag dialed - this gap was massive.

Yes, we know it's obnoxious.

That helmet though.

Alec Bob (L) and Eddie Reynolds. Reynolds was fresh off his Best Scrub win and with an additional $1k in his pocket.

Jordy Scott was looking good all week on her Hyper Slalom bike and ended up walking away with third place after beating Kialani Hines in the battle for 3rd place.

The man himself, Kyle Strait showing us all how to look stylish while being fast on this creation of his.

Luca Cometti qualified first but was knocked out of the competition by Cole Suetos

Any minor mistake would end your run in the blink of an eye.

Top lady in charge, Rachel Strait.

Cody Johnson and Barry Nobles

Arguably one of the most stylish slalom riders in the world, Joey Foresta took home the top prize of $5k and bragging rights for the year - as well as a massive belt that Hulk Hogan would be proud to own.

Harriet's consistently tight riding had her walking away with top honors when the sun went down that evening.

Riders attacking the Aggro Crag feature - Kyle named the dragon back feature the Aggro Crag after the mountain that had a similar look from the Nickelodeon show, Guts.

Kailey Skelton making a blur.

Kialani Hines after the Aggro Crag and hitting the step-up.

Luca Cometti with all the faith in the world while blasting through the massive berms.

I mean, if there's a Bronco next to the track, it'd be rude if we didn't try and go too far with the artsy shot.

Kialani Hines on the inside line.

Both Teagan Heap and Madison Pitts choosing to ride the Pivot Shawdowcat for the slalom event.

Teagon Heap and Jordy Scott battling in the semi finals.

Kyle Strait with his targets locked on Eddie Reynolds in the round of 8.

silhouette

Haz with style, confidence, and power.

Teagan Heap who is about to turn 15 is a name that you're going to see a lot more of in the future - mark our words. She beat out Jordy Scott in the semi-finals to secure her place in the finals.

The evening competition lent itself to some amazing lighting conditions.

Dani Johnson (far) and Kialani Hines battling in the round of 8.

Kailey Skelton and Jordy Scott.

Kyle Strait and Joey Foresta in the finals, and a dusty lens capturing the moment.

Teagan Heap cruising out of the berm/step-down into the last rhythm section.

No big deal, just Troy Lee himself coming over to congratulate Kyle on his second-place finish.

Stoked.

2022 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational podium. Fortunately, we've got plenty of time to teach Teagan Heap how to hold the check so she isn't completely hidden...

Is there any better way of celebrating than drinking Natural Light out of a shoe?

Course director/designer, Kyle Strait, and your 2022 Women's Slalom Champion Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Joey Foresta rubbing it in Kyle Strait's face that he gets to hold the coolest trophy out there - this was Strait's reaction.

Look at Joey cheesin'! A well-deserved victory!

Harriet takes home the belt, shortly after taking a shower in Natty Light.

The family that made this all possible, the Straits. So much emotion in one image.


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Keeping it alive, RESPECT.
  • 1 0
 As always, more salmon please





