Photo Epic: Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2022

At events we often hear a mixed bag of comments about the track, whether it's downhill, enduro, dual slalom, or any of the other disciplines that we get to race our bikes on. That was not the case at the 2022 Strait Acres Slalom Invitational hosted at Snow Summit resort in Big Bear, California, the only comments we heard were, "This is the scariest slalom course I've ever ridden!" and "With its technical features, we're going to see some incredible racing and scary crashes", and you better believe that we got to see both. The crowds came out to witness some of the world's best slalom riders go head to head on Kyle Strait's insane brainchild of a slalom course. The athletes were fighting for a chance to stand on the top step of the podium holding a check for $5,000 in one hand and a huge WWE-style belt in the other - also, the bragging rights for a full year.
The course started with the typical gate drop into flat corners where the riders had to be sure to make their way through the gates without missing one, then into a straight rhythm section that caused all of the athletes to push their bike handling skills to their limits. After the scariest rhythm section known to man, the riders had a huge right-hand berm that shot them into the Dragon's back which Kyle named the Aggro Crag after the mountain that contestants had to climb in the '90s Nickelodeon tv show, Guts - a monstrosity that had riders scratching their heads as to how to most effectively get over the feature without losing too much speed or dying, then into a step up, lefthander and step-down leading into a short rhythm section, then the riders were faced with the Tombstone / Scrub wall, into a right-hander, more flat corners with gates and then through the timing beam. However, before the slalom competition was to take place, Kyle and Rachel Strait announced The Best Scrub competition sponsored by Stan's No-Tubes - this was open to anyone within an ear-shot and it was based around a 20-minute jam format and then the 5 best scrubs went on to the Super Final, where each rider got two opportunities to throw their best scrub.
Ultimately Harriet "Haz" Burbidge-Smith took home the top honors in the women's field, after consistently dialed riding all evening, and beating out 14-year-old Teagan Heap who slid out in one of the top corners on the first heat of two in the final bracket. Teagan Heap had an uphill battle all evening after a crash in qualifications had her qualifying in a less than ideal place for the young ripper. In the men's field, it was a fight of the titans, Strait Acres's own Kyle Strait going up against the steeziest of slalom riders, Utah's Joey Foresta - most definitely one of the best match-ups the fans could have ever asked for - Foresta walked away victorious after an unbelievably tight set of heats.
This event really shows what is possible in this beloved discipline - a track that had the best of the best scratching their heads and an event that brought both fans of the sport and people who have never seen a bike event together to cheer on their favorite athletes. Long Live Slalom.
