Photo Epic: Sun Peaks DH - Crankworx Summer Series

Series mechanics have been pulling quadruple duty during the series. They are responsible for 25 athletes with upwards of three bikes apiece.

A spit shine is all Trevor Burke's GT Fury needs. Trev's bikes never break.

Behind the scenes a lot goes in to a smooth broadcast.

Kasper Woolley is still battling an injured leg, though you couldn't tell by looking at him

Georgia Astle

Jesse Melamed couldn't make it a repeat win today falling mid pack

Kirk Mcdowall steps up on the podium again today with another strong finish for third.

Brown sends it down town.

Bas charging though the high speed rocky descents

Seth is never too shy to go for style points

Miranda pushed hard today, still plenty of drive left in this one.

Remi Gauvin

Ainhoa looks to be back in shape from her time off.

Mark Wallace riding his new Canyon Sender

Astle in on of the more challenging sections of Insanity One

A speed clock would have been handy here, racers were pinned!

Mckay Vezina

Lucy Schick half way through the course

Henry Fitzgerald celebrated his birthday today with a second place finish. Big things are coming from this young lad.

Verner was knocking on the door of the top 3 today. Just .020 seconds shy.

ALN back on the bike today after a crash during Dual Slalom.

Finn continues his dominance in the series with another win today

Vaea Verbeeck secures her top spot in the overall and 1st place today.

Happy Birthday Henry!

Kirk's champagne spray went about as well as his first race run. Just kidding bud, glad you had a heater of a re-run!

Downhill Domination (if you know, you know)

Vaea Verbeeck (1) Miranda Miller (2) Casey Brown (3)

Finn Iles (1) Henry Fitzgerald (2) Kirk Mcdowall (3)

One more to go! See you there!

Endurance, stamina, fortitude. What ever you would like to call it, these guys and gals have it. We are down to the final two events in the Summer Series and downhill is on the menu today. A stark contrast to last week at Mt. 7, the Sun Peaks downhill track starts with riders off the brakes reaching top speeds straight out of the gate. It's fast paced, rough, and full of excitement.Vaea Verbeeck has sealed her fate as the overall champ with only one event to go and no way to catch her. The Queen was once again on the top step with a 3.588 lead over Miranda Miller. Casey Brown finished in 3rd place and 2nd in the overall standings Finn Iles still has gas in the tank as he claims 1st in the men's division. Birthday boy Henry Fitzgerald put pressure on Finn only trailing by 2.353 seconds and after an unfortunate course flagging error Kirk Mcdowall got a re-run to land in the 3rd position.