Photo Epic: Sun Peaks DH - Crankworx Summer Series

Endurance, stamina, fortitude. What ever you would like to call it, these guys and gals have it. We are down to the final two events in the Summer Series and downhill is on the menu today. A stark contrast to last week at Mt. 7, the Sun Peaks downhill track starts with riders off the brakes reaching top speeds straight out of the gate. It's fast paced, rough, and full of excitement.
Vaea Verbeeck has sealed her fate as the overall champ with only one event to go and no way to catch her. The Queen was once again on the top step with a 3.588 lead over Miranda Miller. Casey Brown finished in 3rd place and 2nd in the overall standings Finn Iles still has gas in the tank as he claims 1st in the men's division. Birthday boy Henry Fitzgerald put pressure on Finn only trailing by 2.353 seconds and after an unfortunate course flagging error Kirk Mcdowall got a re-run to land in the 3rd position.
Behind the scenes a lot goes in to a smooth broadcast.
Happy Birthday Henry!
Downhill Domination (if you know, you know)
