Photo Epic: Sun Peaks Dual Slalom - Crankworx Summer Series

"It’s definitely getting to the points where we’re so tired, it’s a bit of a weird thing to process now. It’s not something I’ve dealt with before. This kind of tiredness. Usually I try not to stress mentally and just flow with it for fun, and now I’m so tired and beat that I just stress about that too. — Vaea Verbeeck

Sun Peaks ain't a bad place to hang out and shoot events.

In the gate.

Small crowd.

The flat grass turns wreaked havoc on more than a few riders day.

ALN was looking good all day until a crash in the semis knocked her out. Yes, on the grass turns.

Casey Brown also looked good on the day, until the dreaded grass turns.

Lucy Schick has been having an absolute blast these past few weeks and gaining valuable experience in the process.

A quick combo - Verner the Burner sent Sherlock home in first round action.

Mark Wallace kindly color coordinated today. Thanks dude.

Seth showing off some interesting attack lines.

With a bye in the first round Finn Iles went hands free.

Norco boys going head to head.

Vaea on the attack.

Mckay Vezina and Remi Gauvin

I'm including these two, because, well, I dig em.

Back to the top

Back to the bottom

Would it be a photo epic without at least 1 pan shot?

Georgia Astle on her way to 2nd place

A gate went along for the ride, causing a re-run in the semi-finals between Bas Van Steenbergen and Kasper Woolley.

Kasper taking a moment to collect himself before the re-run.

Bas and Finn in the men's finals.

Georgia and Vaea in the finals.

Another podium for these two - they've started making it a habit this summer!

Women's Podium: 1st - Vaea Verbeeck, 2nd: Georgia Astle, 3rd: Casey Brown.

Men's Podium: 1st - Bas Van Steenbergen, 2nd: Finn Iles, 3rd: Kasper Woolley.

We feel ya, Will. We feel ya.

Take a drink Finn, you've earned it. Congratulations on the title.

We're getting to the end of the Clif Crankworx Summer Series, or Crankworx Summer Camp as riders have affectionally dubbed it, and exhaustion has set in.Exhausted or not, Vaea continues to lead out the women with 850 points after sweeping the Dual Slalom events at all three locations. Georgia Astle (2nd) and Casey Brown (3rd) rounded out the woman's podium. A shout out to ALN, who went down in the semi finals and was unable to finish the race.On the men's side, Bas Van Steenbergen won but required a re-run in the semi-finals against an equally quick Kasper Woolley to advance. Bas beat second place finisher, Finn Iles by .34. Kasper would finish the day in 3rd, beating out Mark Wallace by .09.When asked about the re-run, Kasper had this to say, "I’m pretty stoked. I missed the slalom last week, and the first week I did horrible, so I’m pretty happy to come third. It’s just a bit frustrating. I threw down my best lap, but it didn’t count for anything, but that’s the way it is. Out of my control."The big story of the night belongs, once again, to Finn Iles. With his second place finish, Finn captured the overall Clif Crankworx Summer Series Men's title. Finn's haul included 4 wins, 4 silver medals, and a bronze and his points total currently sits at 846 to Bas's 609 with just 2 events still to run."Pretty happy to clinch it early. Now tomorrow, no stress. Friday, no stress. Don’t even have to think about it. There’s nothing else to think about now, besides racing. Calm. Very calm." - Finn IlesI guess Red Bull really does give you wings.Onward, photos.