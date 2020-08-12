Photo Epic: Sun Peaks Enduro - Clif Cranworx Summer Series

Sun Peaks welcomes the traveling circus to town

Rhys Verner steps up for his daily symptom check

Brown preps for the day Head of QC, Snuff

Kasper Woolley looking eager to crush some stages today

Schick charges into the shale steeps of Honey Drop

Melamed was a man possessed today

The crowds got a little thick today and were politely asked to leave Morning dew left the trails perfectly saturated all day

Georgia Astle feeling fresh going into stage one

Remi came off his line here but some quick improvisation got him back on track

Mckay Vezina rode smooth all day for his 7th place

Kasper was full of energy today, skipping an entire corner here

Rhys Verner has been putting pressure on the leaders and climbs into 2nd place in the overall standings today

Gauvin at light speed

Elliot Jamieson though the tight trees of Creeper. One wrong move here and you're in trouble.

A punchy climb started stage 3 after a 1hr climb liaison. It was a battle of will at this point.

Aside from a climb at the start of stage 3, half-dried mud pits added insult to injury

Miller has been one of the most consistent podium finishers of the series

She adds another to her tally and places 2nd today

Mark Wallace enjoying the extended liaison time between stages 2 and 3

It would be short-lived though. Back on the gas.

Casey Brown secures a 3rd place finish today

Casey is just 30 points behind Vaea in the overall standings

A string of mechanicals left Seth Sherlock unable to complete on the day

Vaea Verbeeck is holding on to her series lead by a slim margin going into Dual Slalom

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau asserted her dominance in the first event of Sun Peaks. She's honing in on Vaea's top spot.

ALN floating through Creeper on her way to victory

Finn is here to win in the Summer Series and it shows

He goes 3 for 3 in the enduro category. Will we see Finn knocking on the door of the EWS?

ALN sits at 680 points after today

Finn extends his lead and has now collected 761 points

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (1) Miranda Miller (2) Casey Brown (3)

Finn Iles (1) Jesse Melamed (2) Kasper Woolley (3)

In the third week of this series, racing is taking its toll. We are tired, we are sore but we are not done yet. The field has shrunk again due to old injuries playing up and new ones picked up along the way too. Lucas Cruz took a spill in practice and will be sitting out the rest of the series, Cousinie, Ijurco, and Picton will also be sitting out today. But the fire is still there and there is racing to be done.Finn, who has been vocal about his inexperience in enduro, has sealed the series up for enduro by clean sweeping every round. But that's not to discredit Jesse Melamed who finished a close 6 seconds behind, his second podium in a row now. Rhys Verner has been quietly sneaking his way up to second in the standings and his fourth place was another consistent result. In the women's standings, the race is tight with only 60 points separating 3rd from 1st. Vaea is still leading the field despite not landing on the podium today, she'll need to be on point the rest of the week to not lose her top spot.