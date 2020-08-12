Photo Epic: Sun Peaks Enduro - Clif Cranworx Summer Series

In the third week of this series, racing is taking its toll. We are tired, we are sore but we are not done yet. The field has shrunk again due to old injuries playing up and new ones picked up along the way too. Lucas Cruz took a spill in practice and will be sitting out the rest of the series, Cousinie, Ijurco, and Picton will also be sitting out today. But the fire is still there and there is racing to be done.
Finn, who has been vocal about his inexperience in enduro, has sealed the series up for enduro by clean sweeping every round. But that's not to discredit Jesse Melamed who finished a close 6 seconds behind, his second podium in a row now. Rhys Verner has been quietly sneaking his way up to second in the standings and his fourth place was another consistent result. In the women's standings, the race is tight with only 60 points separating 3rd from 1st. Vaea is still leading the field despite not landing on the podium today, she'll need to be on point the rest of the week to not lose her top spot.
