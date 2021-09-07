Photo Epic: Sunday's Best - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2021

The sun beginning to slowly sink into the valleys around Lenzerheide.

Mona Mitterwallner rolls up to the start line.

Caroline Bohe even managed a quick smile as she passed her team mates who were shouting encouragement from the first turn.

A last lap charge moved Gwendalyn Gibson into the top 5.

Leonie Daubermann cutting through the morning sunshine on her way to 4th place in the junior women.

Savilia Blunk fought through the field from the back and onto the podium.

Caroline Bohe lurking in second place early in the race.

A slow opening lap didn't deter Mona Mitterwallner.

Mona Mitterwallner cruises across the line to keep her unbeaten streak going in 2021.

It's safe to say Mona Mitterwallner's champagne spraying skills have come on leaps and bounds this season.

Your top 3 junior women: 1st Mona Mitterwallner 2nd Caroline Bohe 3rd Savilia Blunk.

Sporting his newly acquired stripes, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann was ready to go.

U23 Men's start as the sun just began to crest.

Charlie Aldridge: closes out the U23 Men's top five.

Mathis Azzaro into fourth but he was in the mix up until the last lap.

Joel Roth fought his way back up to third.

Juri Zanotti put up a good effort and took second.

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann in control from the very beginning.

Two in a row for Martin Vidaurre Kossmann. West Virginia is going to be interesting.

A sprint at the line deciding third and fourth.

The leaders Jersey went back to Carter Woods after this round so the race is on in West Virginia for the overall.

Your Men's U23 podium: 1st Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, 2nd Juri Zanotti, and 3rd Joel Roth

Not the race Jolanda Neff was looking for on home soil.

She just missed out on the short track but would go one better today.

Laura Stigger about to continue her strong and consistent season.

Jenny Rissveds coming off a win in XCC on Friday and rest assured she'll be causing a ruckus.

Short track winner Jenny Rissveds leads the pack into the first turn.

Just outside the top 10 for Nicole Koller in 11th.

Alessandra Keller with one of her strongest showings so far.

Anne Tauber was in the mix from the get go, eventually finishing 8th.

Linda Indergand was one of three Swiss women in the top 10 today.

Anne Terpstra just missed out on the podium in 6th place.

Loana Lecomte is back in it and comes away with fourth.

Rebecca McConnell gave it a good go but couldn't quite match Evie Richards in the last 2 laps.

Sina Frei takes charge at the front of the field.

Rissveds finishes a strong third after taking the holeshot and playing cat and mouse at the front.

Evie Richards jumps ahead now, setting the tone for the rest of the race.

Sheer disbelief as Evie Richards takes her first elite World Cup win just a week after taking the rainbow stripes.

Evie Richards left it all out there today.

Rebecca McConnell exhausted and ecstatic as she rode into second place.

Sina Frei was quite rightfully gutted after a mechanical robbed her off the chance to fight for the win in the closing moments of the race.

Your top 5 elite women: 1st Evie Richards 2nd Rebecca McConnell 3rd Jenny Rissveds 4th Loana Lecomte 5th Sina Frei.

Evie Richards is getting used to this feeling.

Max Brandl is making a name for himself this season and rightly so.

Alan Hatherly lining up on the front row before riding into 4th place.

Nino is ready to go at home.

Victor Koretzky took the win back in Germany with much the same circumstances he faced on Sunday.

The elite men battle for position off the line.

Mathias Stirnemann took his final start at a World Cup and did so dripping in old school cool.

Big table off the bat for Nino Schurter.

Eventual winner Victor Koretzky throws a t-bog on the opening lap.

Luca Shwarbauwer with an impressive tenth place.

Brandl coming up the ranks finishing ninth.

Bartlomiej Wawak cutting through the trees on the far ned of the course.

Ondrej Cink and Titouan Carod do battle mid way through the race.

Sixth for XCC specialist Henrique Avancini.

Fourth for Alan Hatherly. The battle raged on around him as the laps counted down.

Mathias Flueckiger traded punches with Nino Schurter and would ultimately take third.

Nino Schurter takes control at the front of the pack.

Victor Koretzky kept it cool while the two Swiss leaders hashed it out.

Koretzky across the line, edging out Nino and Flueckiger on the last lap.

A strategic play in the final minutes got Koretzky the W. Fair play to him.

Henrique Avancini won the short track on Friday night but could only manage a 6th place finish today.

Bartlomiej Wawak cools down after his red hot ride into 7th place.

Your Elite Men's podium: 1st Victor Koretzky, 2nd Nino Schurter, 3rd Mathias Flueckiger, 4th Alan Hatherly, and 5th Titouan Carod

Stateside now for one last spray.

A crisp Swiss mountain morning greeted the riders on XC Sunday in what was the final European stop of the 2021 season. The racing was stuck on full throttle as each category took to the start line in hopes of an uphill holeshot and healthy legs once the elevation factor became a harsh reality. It’s been a couple years since the circuit made its way over to take a shot at this largely natural course but even with limited capacity due to a certain global event, the arena was electric, cheering on anyone bearing the Swiss flag, whatever the number plate may read.The U23 races kicked off the festivities just before the sun laid its rays on the start-finish arc. The women went first and the story was pure domination once again from the young Mona Mitterwallner. It wasn’t as clean cut this time as she took her time getting to the front. Once there, history repeated itself as she took her fifth consecutive win. The young men’s race was a little less predictable but exciting nonetheless. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann did take the eventual win but it wasn’t without some extra elbow grease. The top five riders traded spots until the final lap. Further back, the battle for the Leader’s Jersey blazed on with Carter Woods looking for a top ten finish to reclaim the Jersey - West Virginia will be a nail-biter.Switching gears to the Elites, the pace picked up exponentially while fears of a possible late day shower disappeared. Last time around, Jenny Rissveds took the win here and did so again on Friday night during XCC but Sunday’s task was much harder. Evie Richards is riding her high off the Worlds win and was lusting after that first World Cup victory before season’s end. She had her sights set and there was no telling her otherwise. The excitement carried on to the men’s race for the final start of the day. It could have been anybody's race. Nino's a crowd favourite and yet his compatriot, Mathias Flueckiger, is now on the same playing field as him. Then there's Victor Koretzky, who as we've witnessed this year can really play into the waiting game while keeping up to the front of the pack. His late attack was thorough, leaving the two Swiss riders in his tracks. West Virginia is going to be one hell of a weekend.