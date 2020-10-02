Photo Epic: Super Friday - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Szymon Godziek hitting the early morning Slopestyle runs

Tomas Lemoine making all the shapes on the Slopestyle course

Best seat in the house?

Emil Johansson doing what he does best.

Thomas Genon styling the Whale Tail.

Tomas Lemoine after taking second in the slopestyle. Despite the lack of spectators, there are thankfully still a good few doggos around.

Emil Johansson on the way to the podium after winning the Slopestyle event

Slopestyle Podium: Emil Johansson, Tomas Lemoine and Erik Fedko.

Emil takes the win after a mind-blowing run.

Eddie Masters practising those car park tricks

Peter Kaiser on the Speed & Style course

Slick and slidey Friday

Kaos Seagrave making the most of the Speed & Style track before it became unrideable

Emil Johansson's home riding buddy Lukas Skiold practising on the Speed & Style course

And now onto the Downhill event.

After an array of schedule changes throughout the week Friday soon became one of the busiest days with Slopestyle finals, Speed & Style finals and Downhill practice all on one day after the Slopestyle was moved to Friday morning in an attempt to skip out the bad weather and ensure the riders had good conditions to ride in. However, the weather had other plans for this new "Super Friday" and instead became a bit more of a Sloppy Friday. Thankfully, their plan to move up the Slopestyle finals paid off, and other than a few brief course holds for the wind, all the riders were able to complete their 2 finals runs, the same however, could not be said for Speed and Style.After his win last year and the run that he's been on ever since, Emil Johansson was the favourite to win this year's Slopestyle at Innsbruck, and rightly so as he took the win with 94 points. Canyon CLLCTV rider Tomas Lemoine was hot on his heels however, effortlessly landing every trick and in the end he was only 4 points away from Emil. Emil and Tomas celebrated with a victory lap instead of their 2nd run, both happy with their results and efforts they gave. It made for the perfect end to the competition.From slopestyle podiums, it was straight from to the start gate for Speed & Style practice. After an hour of spare runs due to the weather, the qualifications began, but as the gaps between runs got longer, the question was whether Speed & Style could happen at all. Riders waited out some of the rain and then tested out the track, but with more rain falling and the wind picking up, slowly one by one the riders packed up, cleaned their bikes and headed home.