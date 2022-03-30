close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Photo Epic: Surfing & Shredding in Ucluelet with Norco Factory Racing's Henry Fitzgerald, Elliot Jamieson & Lucas Cruz

Mar 30, 2022
by Andy Vathis  

Photo Epic
Clueless in Ucluelet
A trip to the coast
Words & Photography by Andy Vathis


Any avid surf n’ turfer will argue tooth and nail that their preferred menu offers the best of both worlds without compromise. Is it fish you want? Maybe some steak on the side? The choice is yours and there are many to choose from.

The Norco Factory DH Team boys’ home province of British Colombia needs no introduction, especially when it comes to multi-sport days year-round. Snow sports before or after a bike ride is commonplace in this neck of the woods. Even while skirting the shoreline, a nice bit of elevation is never too far away. Elliot, Henry, and Lucas spent some well-earned off-season R&R, and were keen for a stay-cay that didn’t revolve around numbers and gains just yet.

Sights were set for the western tip of the Pacific Rim Highway in late November without really knowing what kind of riding existed there, or if there was any that was maintained. The cold mornings had already made their presence felt, blanketing the landscape in frost before quickly dissipating into a fog as the sun came up. There was no denying winter was here on the Pacific coast. Nevertheless, Elliot’s beloved van, ’Old Gold’, was loaded beyond what her tired struts were comfortable with, rolling like an old ship around each bend, ready for a few days by the ocean.

The plan? Try to catch some waves while the swells were rolling and explore what Mt. Ozzard had to offer. To be completely honest, that was the extent of the plans. Gas up and go. There has been talk about a couple trails stuffed deep in the woods and a quick Trailforks search was just enough to temp the boys with a good time. For a group that travels the world racing bikes, there's still nothing like exploring your own backyard.

Don t forget your all dressed chips
All-Dressed chips on deck.

Don t let the smiles foo you - the boys mean business.
Don't let the smiles fool you - the boys mean business.

Views from Mount Ozzard into the peninsula.
Views from Mount Ozzard into the peninsula.

The inital climb up to the trail head was a sure fire way to get the legs warm.
The initial climb up to the trail head was a sure fire way to get the legs warm.

The boys diving right into it.
The boys diving right into it.

Lucas getting loose straight off the bat. Frosty mornings had loosened the dirt just enough once thawed.
A rare glimpse of the sun rays breaking through the woods as Lucas gets loose around the bank.

Elliot finding his way through the vegetation.

The jungle on Mt Ozzard.

Hank on one of few rock features found lower down.
Hank on one of few rock features found lower down.


So far the hunch was right. Quality turns are being had.


A high speed game of 'follow the leader' has the train nearly camouflaged in Ozzard's forest.

The lush forest wrapped itself around the trails once near the bottom.
The lush forest wrapped itself around the trails once near the bottom.

Natural hits into the tweakend.


Elliot stepping down during last light.
Elliot stepping down during last light.

More natural hits.

Day's end. Mt. Ozzard has got tonnes of potential. Safe to say you can pack a bike with your wet suits.

Speaking of wet suits, time to get pitted.



Session is locked in for the day.

Collisions imminent. Someone call wave.

I mean, yeah.

Lucas catching one on the foamer.


EJ down the barrel.

Hank cruising to shore.

The swell died off as the tide rolled out in the afternoon light.



Regions in Article
Mt Ozzard

Posted In:
Stories Norco Elliot Jamieson Henry Fitzgerald Lucas Cruz


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
145841 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
129931 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
53767 views
More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
43661 views
Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
40129 views
Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal
39237 views
Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
37961 views
Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock
37705 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009004
Mobile Version of Website