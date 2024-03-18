Photo Epic: Taniwha Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Tyre choice proved to be quite the topic of conversation with such changeable conditions.

"Like this bro" Tegan Cruz getting suited up for battle.

With half the of the Pivot crew walking wounded this weekend, it was up to Jakob, Bernard and Matt to bring home the bacon.

Something about a knife and a gun fight...

Kasper Woolley clocking some real world testing aboard his wheeled wetsuit, and scoring a 16th place for his efforts.

Who needs brakes when you can just back it into a stump.

Even a broken nose can't stop Dan Booker.

Sam Gale riding the rut.

Blenki was looking to have a loose time in practice.

Without fail, Allan Cooke's always on the start list here in Rotorua.

Mick Hannah through the stumps. Watch those shoulders.

The first of many downhill races this year for Richie Rude.

Bellah Birchall was one of the few ladies to hit the big jumps on course.

Liam Jackson laser focused.

Sick Mick rounded out a strong showing by the Yeti team this weekend.

Maydena or Rotorua? The similarities aren't lost on Dan Booker.

We hear Eliot Jackson talk a lot about "Body English", but Blenki speaks his own language.

Somethings in the water here in New Zealand at the minute. Tyler Waite's another one of these first year juniors doing damage in the elite ranks already.

The downhill's never quite been Bas's strong suit, but is critical in his defence of that King of Crankworx title each year.

Yea na, tracks good.

Chris Hauser. Full style, full Speed.

Erice Van Leuven was looking strong in early practice, but a crash saw her having to sit out finals.

Bernard Kerr warming the hips up for some race run break dancing.

Want to compare notes?

Come race day the dirt was perfect.

Lachie finding lines not many others were taking.

Does it come in red?

A near on home track for Poppy Lane this weekend.

Bellah Birchall was loving racing at home.

Martha Gill's a woman to watch for the Queen of Crankworx this year, and a 5th place sets the stage nicely for the points race to come.

Sacha Earnest looked a little off the pace this weekend, ending up 16 seconds on Ellie.

Shania Rawson's always done well here in the Redwoods, and once again found herself on the box.

Jess Blewitt was struggling this weekend, coming off the back of some sickness, but fought hard for 2nd place.

Woman of the hour, Ellie Hulsebosch, flying past a roaring home crowd.

Richie Rude proved himself when it mattered, overcoming his 31st place in seeding, and putting down a run which saw him take a nice long ride on the hot seat.

Tegan Cruz looked strong aboard his new ride.

Chris Hauser rounded out a strong weekend for the Union team, clinching a 7th place overall for his efforts and 2nd in the U19's.

Local knowledge wasn't quite enough for Louis Hamilton this weekend, having to settle for a place a little further down the results list than he would have liked.

Jackson Frew's no stranger to a Crankworx podium, and was riding like a man possessed all weekend.

George Brannigan's had a long road back to full health after years of niggly sickness, but is back now, finishing 6th here in Rotorua.

The old boy proved he's still got what it takes.

Lucas Cruz, second place in the battle of the brothers. 24th overall.

20th for Alex Storr.

There was little doubt that Lachie Stevens-McNab could take the win.

Oli Clark's another of these first year juniors showing serious pace.

Even before breaking his bike, Bernard Kerr looked to be having a hard time matching the pace of Lachie.

Jakob Jewett proved his win in Whistler was no fluke, taking the silver.

A very good result for Tyler Waite in his first pro race - 5th overall, 1st U19.

Brook MacDonald making it bark.

Lachie Stevens-McNab down to the line

No complaints from Blenki. 3rd place in a field of kids half his age. Sacha Earnest was a little off the pace here in Rotorua, having to settle for 4th.

Lachie laid down a scorcher of a run in the hope of keeping Bernard at bay.

The first of many champagne showers for these two.

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua Taniwha Downhill elite podium.

The Union's going to need a bigger trophy cabinet at this rate.

Welcome back. In what has felt like an extra-long off-season, we find ourselves once again at the start line of an impending season of racing. Crankworx Rotorua has long marked the start of the international calendar, and this year, they've turned up the volume to mark a decade of hosting the event in Rotorua.Starting with a bang, the Taniwha Downhill saw riders descend on the infamous Whakarewarewa Forest for the Rockshox Taniwha Downhill, in what started out as less than ideal conditions. What started as a very wet and slippery practice on Friday, finished with near perfect conditions on a warm and exciting Sunday in the Redwoods. The Taniwha Downhill has long been a race which favours the locals since it sports such unique conditions - highly changeable weather, soft loamy dirt, slippery roots, in addition to being physically demanding.This weekend we saw quite the story unfold. There was never much doubt as to who the ones to watch were, but Bernard Kerr's seeding result saw onlookers waiting anxiously come Sunday to see if their hometown hero, Lachie Stevens-McNab, could best that of the veteran racer. In the women's, the young phenom, Ellie Hulsebosch, took control of proceedings from the outset, but made the home crowd sweat as she tried to stave off a formidable Jess Blewitt and stay on her bike.