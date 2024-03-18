Photo Epic: Taniwha Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Welcome back. In what has felt like an extra-long off-season, we find ourselves once again at the start line of an impending season of racing. Crankworx Rotorua has long marked the start of the international calendar, and this year, they've turned up the volume to mark a decade of hosting the event in Rotorua.
Starting with a bang, the Taniwha Downhill saw riders descend on the infamous Whakarewarewa Forest for the Rockshox Taniwha Downhill, in what started out as less than ideal conditions. What started as a very wet and slippery practice on Friday, finished with near perfect conditions on a warm and exciting Sunday in the Redwoods. The Taniwha Downhill has long been a race which favours the locals since it sports such unique conditions - highly changeable weather, soft loamy dirt, slippery roots, in addition to being physically demanding.
This weekend we saw quite the story unfold. There was never much doubt as to who the ones to watch were, but Bernard Kerr's seeding result saw onlookers waiting anxiously come Sunday to see if their hometown hero, Lachie Stevens-McNab, could best that of the veteran racer. In the women's, the young phenom, Ellie Hulsebosch, took control of proceedings from the outset, but made the home crowd sweat as she tried to stave off a formidable Jess Blewitt and stay on her bike.
The first of many champagne showers for these two.