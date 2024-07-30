Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: The Battle for Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jul 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Paris 2024 is a go.
The Olympics only come around every four years and so it seems fitting that the mountain bike racing at the Paris 2024 Olympics was just about as exciting as it gets. While the course may not have been one of the more technical we've seen, it provided tight racing, with crashes and flat tires throwing wrenches in the mix.

After years of trying, Pauline Ferrand Prevot finally made her dream of winning an Olympic gold medal come true as she rode a perfect race on home soil in France, finishing three minutes up on her nearest competitor. Ferrand Prevot launched her assault with a big move at the start of lap two and created a gap which couldn't be closed.

Haley Batten crossed the line in second after riding back from a flat tire, while Jenny Rissveds secured her second Olympic medal after winning gold in 2016. Puck Pieterse was riding strong for second place and it looked like a done deal before a fifth-lap flat tire pushed her out of contention. Despite her best efforts in the closing laps of the race, she finished fourth.

Tom Pidcock rode back from disaster to secure back-to-back Olympic gold medals after pulling out of the Tour de France with Covid just a few weeks ago. In a truly incredible final lap that saw Victor Korezky and Pidcock launching attack after attack on one another, Pidcock pushed past Koretzky with an inside line just before the finish arena.

Koretzky took home the silver medal while Aan Hatherly rode a clever race to take third. Hatherly was right in the mix throughout the eight laps and crossed the line just 11 seconds back to pick up the bronze medal.


Waiting on the boats to cruise through.

No amount of rain could dampen the excitement.

The French boat making its way down the Seine.

The torch has been lit. Let the games begin.

Haley Batten is a favourite on this course.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot getting ready to turn on the heat.

Jenny Rissveds has scored a medal at the Olympic Games before and knows what it takes for a repeat.

Loana Lecomte was in medal contention until a brutal fall took her out of the race.

The French fans flocked in numbers to watch the XCO.

The women are off.

Alessandra Keller couldn't find the legs to compete for the front but she'd finish in the top ten nonetheless.

PFP's lead was staggering by the last few laps.

Laura Stigger had a good showing finishing just outside the top five.

The battle for second was tough. Rissveds and Batten traded blows throughout.

Ferrand Prevot pushes hard and increases her gap.

Puck Pieterse was in medal contention until a flat sent her down to fourth.

Batten charging for the Silver medal.

Batten keeps Rissveds at bay on the final lap.

Fifth for Evie Richards after some proper battles in the heat.

Pauline crosses the line in front of the home crowd.

The French are very proud people.

What a race between these two.

Pauline joins the hug.

Making her home country proud.

Gold Medal Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Silver Medal Haley Batten, and Bronze Medal Jenny Rissveds

Pauline winning that elusive gold medal at home to wrap up her mountain bike career.

Pauline tending to the media.

Alan Hatherly is fresh off a World Cup win and has been consistent for a while.

This course should suit Sam Gaze is he could fight through the heat.

Charlie Aldridge is on the come up and today will be no different.

The man of the hour - it wont be easy, however.

Riley Amos lines up for his Olympic games.

The men charge up the first climb with Amos taking the holeshot.

Luca Braidot nearly reached the podium with a fourth place finish.

The men are off.

It was no surprise that Mathis Flueckiger found himself up front in the first laps. This course was made for him. He'd settle for fifth.

Tom Pidcock did not have a straightforward day getting to the end. A front flat had him fighting back from mid-pack.

Riley Amos' Olympic debut went very much to plan. Seventh place for the young American.

Victor Koretzky was having the race of his life until a bobble at the very end took him out of the gold medal position.

Alan Hatherly fought hard to stay with the lead group and did so in the heat, securing bronze.

Charlie Aldridge had a fall late in the stanza yet still managed eighth.

Top sixth for Sam Gaze. He surely wanted more out of his day.

Koretzky chases Pidcock on the last lap with Hatherly in tow.

That's back to back Olympic wins for Pidcock.

None of this would be possible without family and support.

An emotional Koretzky makes his way back to the pen. What could have been and what was.

Gold Medal Tom Pidcock, Silver Medal.Victor Koretzky, and Bronze Medal Alan Hatherly

Tom Pidcock displayed a masterclass in the XCO.

Only the second man in history to win two gold medals at the Olympics in mountain biking after Julien Absalon.


