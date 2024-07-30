Photo Epic: The Battle for Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympics only come around every four years and so it seems fitting that the mountain bike racing at the Paris 2024 Olympics was just about as exciting as it gets. While the course may not have been one of the more technical we've seen, it provided tight racing, with crashes and flat tires throwing wrenches in the mix.
After years of trying, Pauline Ferrand Prevot finally made her dream of winning an Olympic gold medal come true as she rode a perfect race on home soil in France, finishing three minutes up on her nearest competitor. Ferrand Prevot launched her assault with a big move at the start of lap two and created a gap which couldn't be closed.
Haley Batten crossed the line in second after riding back from a flat tire, while Jenny Rissveds secured her second Olympic medal after winning gold in 2016. Puck Pieterse was riding strong for second place and it looked like a done deal before a fifth-lap flat tire pushed her out of contention. Despite her best efforts in the closing laps of the race, she finished fourth.
Tom Pidcock rode back from disaster to secure back-to-back Olympic gold medals after pulling out of the Tour de France with Covid just a few weeks ago. In a truly incredible final lap that saw Victor Korezky and Pidcock launching attack after attack on one another, Pidcock pushed past Koretzky with an inside line just before the finish arena.
Koretzky took home the silver medal while Aan Hatherly rode a clever race to take third. Hatherly was right in the mix throughout the eight laps and crossed the line just 11 seconds back to pick up the bronze medal.