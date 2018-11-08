Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
EVENTS
Photo Epic: The Best Tricks of FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China
Nov 8, 2018
by
Simon Nieborak
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Tom Isted feeling the G's with this Cork 7.
With FISE Chengdu well and truly in the past, we thought we’d take a final look back at some of the tricks that made the event what it was. Enjoy!
Full extend on the 3 Indian Air.
Always got time Dumped 3's. It's also worth noting that this guy wasn't actually competing in Chengdu but was in fact one of the builders who crafted those sculptures you see him floating over.
By comparison, a relatively simple trick, regardless, one of the cleanest things I saw from Chengdu, Nicolas Terrier with the 360 One Foot Table.
Lemoine Signature, 360 Inward.
The infamous Cashroll, as executed here by 5th place privateer, Viktor Douhan.
Another day, another Cork 7.
Timothé Bringer went second in Chengdu last week, here he is with a Backflip Tuck-No.
Cork 7's appeared to be popular among the riders last weekend, here's 3rd place finisher, Alex Alanko dialling his in during practice.
Backflip Double Whip from Chengdu's MVP, Tomas Lemoine.
Brayden Barrett/Hay goes big with a No-Foot Can in finals.
Paul Genovese puts the cherry on one of his finals runs with an Indian Air.
The Chinese crowd definitely approved of this Front Flip Tuck from Lukas Knoph during the finals.
Alex Alanko eases in with a Backflip Can during early practice.
No description needed.
Photos and words by Dan Griffiths at Moonhead Media
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
68810 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
46819 views
Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
43744 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
43261 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
42598 views
Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018
41911 views
Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger
41365 views
Making a Modern Bike Resemble a Retro Classic
37102 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
onemanarmy
Plus
(9 mins ago)
No coverage on the rest of the field?
[Reply]
+ 1
DH-Angel
(15 mins ago)
no chinese riders in this event?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030046
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment