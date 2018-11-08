Photo Epic: The Best Tricks of FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China

Tom Isted feeling the G's with this Cork 7. Tom Isted feeling the G's with this Cork 7.

Full extend on the 3 Indian Air.

Always got time Dumped 3's. It's also worth noting that this guy wasn't actually competing in Chengdu but was in fact one of the builders who crafted those sculptures you see him floating over.

By comparison, a relatively simple trick, regardless, one of the cleanest things I saw from Chengdu, Nicolas Terrier with the 360 One Foot Table.

Lemoine Signature, 360 Inward.

The infamous Cashroll, as executed here by 5th place privateer, Viktor Douhan.

Another day, another Cork 7.

Timothé Bringer went second in Chengdu last week, here he is with a Backflip Tuck-No.

Cork 7's appeared to be popular among the riders last weekend, here's 3rd place finisher, Alex Alanko dialling his in during practice.

Backflip Double Whip from Chengdu's MVP, Tomas Lemoine.

Brayden Barrett/Hay goes big with a No-Foot Can in finals.

Paul Genovese puts the cherry on one of his finals runs with an Indian Air.

The Chinese crowd definitely approved of this Front Flip Tuck from Lukas Knoph during the finals.

Alex Alanko eases in with a Backflip Can during early practice.

No description needed.

Photos and words by Dan Griffiths at Moonhead Media

With FISE Chengdu well and truly in the past, we thought we’d take a final look back at some of the tricks that made the event what it was. Enjoy!