Photo Epic: The Cam Zink Invitational No One Will Forget

May 8, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

photo
CAM ZINK INVITATIONAL
A Photo Epic of Freeride vs. The Elements
photography & words by Izzy Lidsky

Amongst a world where bike events are often structured, broadcasted, and judged, the freeride community has clung to their reputation as the 'counterculture' of biking, even in the presence of high production competitions like Rampage. Over the last few years, more and more jump jam style events have popped up throughout the community as a place for athletes to meet up, push the progression of the sport, and mentor newcomers. freeride legend Cam Zink hopped onto this train several years ago creating the Cam Zink Invitational which takes place in the spring on his property outside Reno, Nevada. Freeride events are commonly a bit of a battle with the elements between wind and the reality that many of them take place in hot, dusty environments. This past weekend, riders and media experienced a whole different kind of battle with the elements at Zink's annual event.

Friday was meant to be the event's practice session and the day provided excellent conditions for riders to get comfortable on the jumps on the front side of Zink's property before an epic sunset session.

photo
Dylan Stark flying high over the bottom hip.

photo
Nine-year-old Wes Lukens probably did more backflips than anyone.

photo
DJ Brandt with a casual superman seat grab.

photo
photo
Sunshine, dust, bikes, Ryan McNulty fishing for....??


photo
Janelle Soukup taking hands off the bike.

photo


That evening, as everyone snuggled into their campers/tents/truck beds on Friday night, the wind picked up. Like really picked up. Saturday morning, the Cam Zink Invitational was met with temps in the 30's and howling wind. Just as a couple folks found the motivation to try and ride, it started to snow.

photo
photo
So there was a lot of loitering and some burritos to go with it.

photo
Beermosas are a great way to pass a wind hold.

photo
Then a few brave souls tried to ride the bottom hip in the snow.

photo
Arlie Connolly capturing how we all felt.

photo
A few folks busted out the motos because, well, what else is there to do if you can't bike?

Patience is a virtue, they say and patient we were waiting through the snow until the sun came out, it warmed up a little bit, and everyone thought we'd made it through the worst of the weather. A little sunset session brought everyone's energy and optimism back up.

photo
Flipping out that it stopped snowing. Ha.

photo
It almost looks warmer than 40 degrees!


That was until we woke up to an inch of snow on Sunday morning. Riders made the most of things before the wind picked up again and most of camp went on a little field trip to enjoy some big mountain freeride.

photo
In the Hills Gang clipping each other up in the snow.

photo
At least the snow made for good photos.

photo
Asa Howe making the best of conditions.

At last on Monday, things warmed up and the wind died down for long enough to have an epic morning session on the back side of Zink's property. Riders were able to open up the drops and tricks they'd been waiting for all weekend. After throwing a front flip off a drop dubbed the 'Mushroom Forest,' and a rock solid on the 50 footer, Kurtis Downs took overall winner of the weekend for the men. Barbara Edwards took it for the women with her own front flip on the front side of the property.

photo
Downs warming up to take that last hand off.

photo
Barb Edwards is no stranger to big jumps.

photo
Hayden Zablotny also had his fair share of rad moments in the Mushroom forest.

photo
Actually Zablo pretty much had good moments everywhere he rode.

photo
Never a dull moment with Talus Turk around.
photo
Or Ryan McNulty for that matter.

Here's to Mr. Cam Zink for having us all out to his place for an epic weekend, despite the weather and hoping that next year is a little warmer.

5 Comments
  • 3 0
 If you haven't already come across their viral clips, do yourself a favor and check out the Trio's account: www.instagram.com/triobehindbars I've seen lots of groms come up in BMX and MTB in SoCal and it always blows me away. But these kids are outrageous and Wes is like... I dunno he's at the level of a dedicated rider twice his age. I can't imagine what he's gonna be like at 18. If he leans more freeride or slopestyle. It just blows my mind. And there's potentially 2 other kids on the same trajectory. Modern kids bikes are epic.
  • 2 0
 Those kids are incredible.
  • 3 0
 There's something about an old school photo essay of a raw event with riders in the elements getting rad.
  • 2 0
 Beemosa? Brass Monkey but with lager, hmmm, okay!
  • 1 0
 Y'all are legends. Keep killing it







