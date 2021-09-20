Photo Epic: The Conclusion - Snowshoe World Cup XC 2021

The 2021 season has concluded atop Snowshoe resort and much like the downhill race the day before, the venue delivered quite the dramatic storyline. We have been blessed with perfect weather all week and it was no different for XC on Sunday. Conditions were dry and fast. Very fast. The track was basically identical to that one of 2019, featuring long hardpack straights, a couple natural sections, and the man-made rock garden towards the end of the lap.
As expected, the racing was flat out. Every category that took the start made it one for the books. History was made in the U23 women’s race as Mona Mitterwallner completed her perfect season with another impressive and utterly dominant ride in front of Caroline Bohe and Savilia Blunk. The points race couldn’t have been any closer in the U23 men with it being decided on the very final laps of the season, the Chilean Martin Vidaurre Kossmann coming out on top on the day and in the standings. The overall podium was a carbon copy of the race with Vidaurre Kossmann on top, Simone Avondetto in second and Joel Roth in third.
The Elite races were plagued with flats and mechanicals as racers pushed their equipment to the brink. Evie Richards kept the throttle maxed out all afternoon to take her second World Cup win in a row as the race for the top five raged on behind her. Rebecca McConnell, Anne Tauber, Sina Frei and Anne Terpstra completed the final women's podium of the year as Loane Lecomte took the overall despite missing the final race of the year. The men’s race wasn’t as clear cut with multiple changes at the front of the pack including final laps puncture for both leading contenders Schurter and Avancini. This opened the door for two very hungry contenders in Christopher Blevins and Vlad Dascalu to go toe to toe for the first win... Rather aptly it was the American who came out on top on home soil, concluding an epic week in Snowshoe in the most perfect of circumstances. While Mathias Flückiger didn't have the race he was looking for it didn't matter, he was already the king of 2021 after taking the overall in short track.
Relive the action in the final photo epic of the season, see you next year!
