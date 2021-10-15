Photo Epic: The Eleventh Hour - Red Bull Rampage 2021

Vinny T's first hit of the morning, just warming up those calves.

We cannot wait to see the smile on Jaxson's face after he throws down a killer run come the main event.

Sorge and TVS share this landing, but if you look closely, there's a lip up top.

Szymon making shapes, through shapes.

Jaxson has some massive tricks planned for the big show and we cannot wait.

Szymon dropping into the lower section of his line.

Tom Van Steenbergen practices his step-down above the mid-road, dialling it in with the precision of a surgeon.

The double before Zink's big drop above the mid-road provided the perfect conditions for three's all day.

This is towards the top of Brage's run. It's rough, rowdy, scary exposed, with only a little bit of raking to expose his line. Basically, the essence of Rampage.

Sorge can do these flips in his sleep.

Szymon floating with the birds.

There is no way to show in an image how big these drops are, but we tried with Sorge.

Carson Storch playing in the playground at the bottom of his run. Later on in the day Carson tested his massive drop and came up short, causing him to go down and unfortunately has him unable to compete in the finals.

Brage on his way to the top.

Yup, this stuff is massive.

The ridgeline that TVS has in his run provides large gaps with a huge amount of exposure everywhere you look.

Jaxson on his way to class.

Reed has a gnarly start to his run. He also has a gnarly middle. And a gnarly end.

As Kyle made his way down the chute that both himself and Zink will be attacking tomorrow, he leaves a waterfall of rocks and dirt in tracks. YT Industries was proud to present E-Boy with this vest that cannot be considered anything but art.

The living legend, Kyle Strait hits his chute, and truly makes it look easy - there's nothing easy about anything out on site.

The last feature on Reed Boggs line was completed a couple of hours before sunset. Reed will confirm that it is good to go first thing in the morning.

There's no denying that Boggsy's dig team, as with all the dig teams, take a great deal of pride in the finished product of their art.

The last rider on site on the last day of practice, Vinny T. Tomorrow we get to see what he has in store for this hip.

On the afternoon of the last day of practice, the winds picked up which gave Brage and his dig team some time to make the finishing touches to the end of his run.

Brage surveying the last part of his line he was yet to hit, the sheer magnitude of this feature shows why he was invited to Rampage.

Unfortunately Brage the Norwegian, didn't land this spectacular drop. We have now heard that he suffered an injury that will mean that he is unable to compete in the finals. This breaks all of our hearts and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.

It's almost like "Where's Waldo?", except for Vinny T.

Another end to a crazy eventful day out at Red Bull Rampage 2021.