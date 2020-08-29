Photo Epic: The Enduro Wet Series Returns - EWS Zermatt 2020

So much for easing back into things. Mother nature has decided to throw everything she's got at us here in Zermatt. With temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Fahrenheit, dense cloud cover, and unrelenting rain, practice got underway today. There was a delay to practice due to the clouds, as medic helicopters were grounded for the day. Stage practice order was reshuffled to get adequate medical personnel to the stages, and we were off. Most of the stages had incredible grip in the rain, except for the bottom of four, which was slicker than a greased weasel. Racers all donned their rain gear and made quick work of the four-stage practice session.
Given that there is no change in the forecast tomorrow, in fact, it could even snow overnight, the stage order has now been reshuffled to allow for the placement of medical personnel. The stage order will now be 1, 4, 3, 2. Time for all of us to dry out for the night and get after it tomorrow. Excitement levels are high.
