Photo Epic: The Enduro Wet Series Returns - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 29, 2020
by Matthew DeLorme  

Photo Epic
The Enduro Wet Series Returns
Enduro World Series Zermatt, Switzerland
Photography by Matthew DeLorme

So much for easing back into things. Mother nature has decided to throw everything she's got at us here in Zermatt. With temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Fahrenheit, dense cloud cover, and unrelenting rain, practice got underway today. There was a delay to practice due to the clouds, as medic helicopters were grounded for the day. Stage practice order was reshuffled to get adequate medical personnel to the stages, and we were off. Most of the stages had incredible grip in the rain, except for the bottom of four, which was slicker than a greased weasel. Racers all donned their rain gear and made quick work of the four-stage practice session.

Given that there is no change in the forecast tomorrow, in fact, it could even snow overnight, the stage order has now been reshuffled to allow for the placement of medical personnel. The stage order will now be 1, 4, 3, 2. Time for all of us to dry out for the night and get after it tomorrow. Excitement levels are high.

Loose Dog passing the time in the pits.
Loose Dog passing the time in the pits.

Eddie Masters, a man of many talents.
Eddie Masters, a man of many talents.

Those Toblerone muck guards sure are sweet.
Those Toblerone muck guards sure are sweet.

Building up those wheelsets.
Building up those wheelsets.

It's a rocky one, got enough wheels?
It's a rocky one, got enough wheels?

Jesse Melamed all smiles to be back racing. He's smiling with his eyes.
Jesse Melamed all smiles to be back racing. He's smiling with his eyes.

Cecile Ravanel looks like she might just rob a stagecoach.
Cecile Ravanel looks like she might just rob a stagecoach.

Anita and Caro Gehrig are stoked to be racing at home.
Anita and Caro Gehrig are stoked to be racing at home.

The GT boys go over the days plan of attack.
The GT boys go over the days plan of attack.

Miranda Miller ready to get cracking.
Miranda Miller ready to get cracking.

Miranda Miller in classic attack stance.
Miranda Miller in classic attack stance.

ALN is out in practice after her crash in shakedown.
ALN is out in practice after her crash in shakedown.

The top of stage three features plenty of chunky rocks and tight turns.
The top of stage three features plenty of chunky rocks and tight turns.


Joe Barnes should be right at home in the slippery conditions. He should make some good shapes tomorrow.
Joe Barnes should be right at home in the slippery conditions. He should make some good shapes tomorrow.

Mark Scott on the gas for the slab heavy lower section of stage three.
Mark Scott on the gas for the slab heavy lower section of stage three.

A ribbon of brown gold near the top of stage three could be a river of brown gold come tomorrow.
A ribbon of brown gold near the top of stage three could be a river of brown gold come tomorrow.

Jesse Melamed on top of stage three. Hopefully, Jesse will have a hell of a weekend.
Jesse Melamed on top of stage three. Hopefully, Jesse will have a hell of a weekend.

Follow the leader.
Follow the leader.

Lower stage four (tomorrows stage 2) has plenty of slick roots and rocks and will definitely be a handful.
Lower stage four (tomorrows stage 2) has plenty of slick roots and rocks and will definitely be a handful.

Greg Callaghan should have no troubles in the slick conditions tomorrow.
Greg Callaghan should have no troubles in the slick conditions tomorrow.

Isabeau Courdurier weaves her way through the rooty, rocky bottom section of stage four. Which will now be stage two.
Isabeau Courdurier weaves her way through the rooty, rocky bottom section of stage four. Which will now be stage two.

Martin Maes is a contender for the podium tomorrow, will he run away with it?
Martin Maes is a contender for the podium tomorrow, will he run away with it?

Martha Gill gets a foot out on the lower grease of stage one.
Martha Gill gets a foot out on the lower grease of stage one.

Florian Nicolai making his way through the roughness of the woods with ease.
Florian Nicolai making his way through the roughness of the woods with ease.

Remi the Semi gets down to the root of it on today's stage four.
Remi the Semi gets down to the root of it on today's stage four.

Zermatt has plenty of tight corners, these on stage one are the more friendly of the lot.
Zermatt has plenty of tight corners, these on stage one are the more friendly of the lot.

Matt Stuttard has pulled of some amazing results in the past, can he do it here?
Matt Stuttard has pulled of some amazing results in the past, can he do it here?

Duncan Philpott- all smiles and prune hands.
Duncan Philpott- all smiles and prune hands.

Looking up it seems like this rain is going to stick around tomorrow. Should make for a very interesting first race back.
Looking up it seems like this rain is going to stick around tomorrow. Should make for a very interesting first race back.


6 Comments

  • 24 3
 Fahrenhight? Please use Celsius as the unit of temperature. Most of the worlds population has moved on....
  • 4 0
 It did seem quite out of place, especially given that this is a Canadian site covering a European event!
  • 6 0
 8 degrees. Sorry about that
  • 4 0
 I was about to mention the same thing! Celsius is the world standard!
  • 1 0
 However cold it was, those do not look like great conditions to be out on the side of a mountain taking photos!
  • 1 0
 These Conditions are definitely gonna shake things up.

