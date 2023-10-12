Photo Epic: The Final 48 Hours - Red Bull Rampage 2023 Practice

Morning in the start gate.

Still not tired of dawn and dusk in this landscape, please indulge us.

Szymon headed up the hill to the scariest thing on course.

Heavy moments looking at the Battleship.

Little rider, big ridge.

Reed Boggs' lilypad drop. Reed Boggs' first hit on this line.

Tom Van Steenbergen sending his drop, but he had bigger things planned.

Tom going absolutely massive flipping his drop

Tom backflips his step down feature.

Szymon flatspin on the ridge. Szymon laying it out for a ridgeline superman

Szymon tailwhiping his trick jump on the ridge Tuck no on the ridge by Szymon

Szymon definitely has too many options on his ridgeline trick jump.

Cam with some last minute watering before he hits the Sender.

Cam Zink wide eyed after a very fast speed check on the Icon Sender.

Icon Sender sent.

DJ spinning his drop at first light.

Bienvenido Aguado getting ready to drop.

The lower canyon gap hasn't gotten the same hype as Brendan's new canyon, but it is absolutely massive. Bienve and Clemens are boosting it to the moon.

Sorge looking comfortable 2/3 of the way down his line.

Carson making the long hike up the mountain.

Carson Storch in motion.

Szymon Godziek was the first to hit the Battleship this morning.

Godziek guinea pigging the scariest thing on course. Szymon Godziek riding out the Battleship.

Brendan's first time hitting the Battleship resulted in a pretty major case, but he rode through safely and greased it on the second attempt.

Brendan getting over the Battleship.

Brendan Fairclough riding into the lower mountain.

Jaxson rocking his full 80's kit.

Carson on his big drop.

Szymon Godziek kicking up dust. Kyle Strait guinea pigging some of his upper drops.

Talus pinned.

Talus Turk didn't tell anyone he was going to do this beforehand. Carson flight testing.

The final days of practice started early, with riders pushing to get their lines before the wind came up around 9am. Thankfully it looks like we're in for less wind tomorrow for Finals.The first rider to the top today was Kurt Sorge. After a few other people did their hits, everyone focused on the Battleship with Szymon Godziek and Brendan Fairclough. Szymon took four run ins and then hit it perfectly, the relief on the mountain was palpable. Then Brendan went up and, without runup or speed checks, went for it and had a massive case. Thankfully he stayed on top, and greased the feature his second try. Talus did two huge flips off his biggest drop. Amazing to see him stomp this after taking a big slam on the same feature yesterday.Kyle Strait didn't get his Sender drop or do the top part of his line before the wind came up, and Riddle was still looking for something on a stepdown mid-course; they'll both have to tick boxes at the crack of dawn before Finals tomorrow.