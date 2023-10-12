Photo Epic: The Final 48 Hours - Red Bull Rampage 2023 Practice

The final days of practice started early, with riders pushing to get their lines before the wind came up around 9am. Thankfully it looks like we're in for less wind tomorrow for Finals.
The first rider to the top today was Kurt Sorge. After a few other people did their hits, everyone focused on the Battleship with Szymon Godziek and Brendan Fairclough. Szymon took four run ins and then hit it perfectly, the relief on the mountain was palpable. Then Brendan went up and, without runup or speed checks, went for it and had a massive case. Thankfully he stayed on top, and greased the feature his second try. Talus did two huge flips off his biggest drop. Amazing to see him stomp this after taking a big slam on the same feature yesterday.
Kyle Strait didn't get his Sender drop or do the top part of his line before the wind came up, and Riddle was still looking for something on a stepdown mid-course; they'll both have to tick boxes at the crack of dawn before Finals tomorrow.