Photo Epic: The Final 48 Hours - Red Bull Rampage 2023 Practice

Oct 12, 2023
by Alexa Christensen  

Dawn.
THE FINAL 48 HOURS
RED BULL RAMPAGE 2023
Photography by Izzy Lidsky & Alexa Christensen
Words by Alexa Christensen & Brian Park
The final days of practice started early, with riders pushing to get their lines before the wind came up around 9am. Thankfully it looks like we're in for less wind tomorrow for Finals.

The first rider to the top today was Kurt Sorge. After a few other people did their hits, everyone focused on the Battleship with Szymon Godziek and Brendan Fairclough. Szymon took four run ins and then hit it perfectly, the relief on the mountain was palpable. Then Brendan went up and, without runup or speed checks, went for it and had a massive case. Thankfully he stayed on top, and greased the feature his second try. Talus did two huge flips off his biggest drop. Amazing to see him stomp this after taking a big slam on the same feature yesterday.

Kyle Strait didn't get his Sender drop or do the top part of his line before the wind came up, and Riddle was still looking for something on a stepdown mid-course; they'll both have to tick boxes at the crack of dawn before Finals tomorrow.


Morning in the start gate.
Still not tired of dawn and dusk in this landscape, please indulge us.
Szymon headed up the hill to the scariest thing on course.

Heavy moments looking at the Battleship.

Little rider big ridge.
Little rider, big ridge.

Reed Boggs first hit on his lilypad drop.
Tom sending down his drop
Tom Van Steenbergen sending his drop, but he had bigger things planned.

Tom going absolutely massive flipping his drop
Tom going absolutely massive flipping his drop

Tom Van Steenbergen backflips his step down feature.
Tom backflips his step down feature.

Szymon flatspin on the ridge.
Szymon laying it out for a Ridgeline superman
Szymon laying it out for a ridgeline superman

Szymon tailwhiping his trick jump on the ridge
Szymon tailwhiping his trick jump on the ridge
Tuck no on the ridge by Szymon
Tuck no on the ridge by Szymon

Szymon tailwhiping his trick jump on the ridge
Szymon definitely has too many options on his ridgeline trick jump.

Cam last minute water before he drops
Cam with some last minute watering before he hits the Sender.

Cam Zink wide eyed after a very fast speed check.
Cam Zink wide eyed after a very fast speed check on the Icon Sender.

Icon Sender sent.

DJ spinning his drop at first light.

Bienvenido Aguado giving us all vertigo.
Bienvenido Aguado getting ready to drop.

The lower canyon gap hasn't gotten the same hype as Brendan's new canyon, but it is absolutely massive. Bienve and Clemens are boosting it to the moon.

Bienvenido Aguado canyon gapping
Clemens Kaudela crushing the Canyon Gap.
Sorge looking comfortable 2 3 of the way down his line.
Sorge looking comfortable 2/3 of the way down his line.

Carson making the long hike up the mountain.
Carson making the long hike up the mountain.

Carson Storch in motion.
Carson Storch in motion.

Szymon Godziek was the first to hit the Battleship this morning.
Godziek guinea pigging the scariest thing on course.
Szymon Godziek riding out the Battleship.
Brendan's first time hitting the Battleship resulted in a pretty major case, but he rode through safely and greased it on the second attempt.

Brendan s second time hitting the battleship. After rebuilding the lip he cleared it with no case.
Brendan getting over the Battleship.

Brendan Fairclough riding into the lower mountain.
Brendan Fairclough riding into the lower mountain.

Jaxson getting first light riding his upper section.
Jaxson rocking his full 80's kit.

Carson on his big drop.
Carson on his big drop.

Szymon Godziek kicking up some dirt.
Kyle Strait guinea pigging some of his upper drops.
Kyle Strait guinea pigging some of his upper drops.

Talus going even faster than it looks.
Talus pinned.

Talus Turk didn t tell anyone he was gonna do this and it was so sick.
Carson making sure everything is solid.
Carson flight testing.


