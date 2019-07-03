Photo Epic: The Final Cut - Trans-Provence 2019

A decade after Trans-Provence brought blind, timed trail exploration to the World, Ash and Melissa called time on the race that had stayed true to its values throughout and inspired a host of other similar events that sought to capture the quintessence of the race.
Mavic Trans-Provence 2019 saw riders tackling 22.5 brand new stages of the 24. Ash had crafted almost the full compliment of the 308km of trails for this event. A mammoth feat of map-studying and hard graft.
From humble beginnings in 2009, Trans-Provence became a standard-setter for those that would follow. Trans-Provence has stayed true to its roots ever since, with trail exploration at its beating heart.
People are truly what make this event tick. Whether it be rider, medic, mountain staff, kitchen staff, timing, shuttle drivers, masseuses, media team and sponsors, we are indebted to them all for the simply unique experience that is Trans-Provence.
We have to say thanks to everyone who has a part in the Trans-Provence journey over the years.
