Photo Epic: The First Half - Maribor DH World Cup Round 1

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

Hopefully Sunday's race won't be quite this messy!

Dark and damp... what is this Autumn or something?

Jure Zabjek looking to shave some valuable seconds off his race run time for round two in a couple days. The Slovenian matched his qualie position today, coming in P15.

Myriam Nicole going 88mph in the morning fog.

The YT sponsorship dream continues. Oisin O'Callaghan is clearly a force to be reckoned with in the junior category. 1st place for the new World Champ.

Regrettably the rain forecast to adjurn at 8am did no such thing and riders once again took to the course under dripping skies.

Leona Pierrini traded split times with Siel Van Der Velden but ultimately came out on top by over 3 seconds.

Nuno Reis hanging it out on his way to third place in junior men.

No Worlds medal for Siel Van Der Velden last week, but a second place today in junior women.

Skipping over the roots and into second place for the Junior Men is Dan Slack.

Third for Anastasia Thiele while the rain still fell this morning.

Your top 3 junior women: 1st Leona Pierrini 2nd Siel Van Der Velden 3rd Anastasia Thiele

Your top 3 junior men: 1st Oisin O'Callaghan 2nd Dan Slack 3rd Nuno Reis

A track chock-full of hazards.

Nina Hoffmann will be gutted to miss out on the podium by just a couple of tenths. Luckily for her, she gets to do it all again on Sunday.

Monika Hrastnik off the finish step down and into the last spot on the podium.

Eleonora took an absolutely massive slam on her final training lap after casing the big, mid-track double... and we mean massive. She survived and went for it in finals, riding to an incredible 4th place..

Mille Johnset had some issues staying up right in finals and collected part of the course tape somewhere along the way.

Tahnee Seagrave's speed is there but it's just not quite coming together for her so far this season. She'll look to turn it around for the second race this week.

It wasn't to be for Tracey Hannah today after qualifying fastest. Her brother Mick said she was frustrated with herself for not pushing on like she knows she could have.

Visibly gutted, Tracey Hannah would like that one back. Good thing the second chance is just around the corner.

Myriam Nicole was so keen for the win after losing the stripes last weekend, but second would have to do.

Marine Cabirou almost blew the field apart last season here in Maribor, but crashed in her race run.

This year Marine was back for revenge and boosted her way to a huge winning margin of over 6 seconds.

Doesn't get much better than that. A 6-second margin to her nearest competitor seen Marine Cabirou take a comfortable victory.

Your top 5 elite women: 1st Marine Cabirou 2nd Myriam Nicole 3rd Tracey Hannah 4th Eleonora Farina 5th Monika Hrastnik

Man, are we medias somewhat tired of slipping around at the side of the track. The riders who can't stay between the tape are too.

Welshman, Mike Jones, put a decent top 20 score on the board.

Kade Edwards finds some time to have some fun after laying it down in the dirt in his race run.

5-time German champ, Max Hartenstern, laid down a solid performance in the slop with a 17th.

Martin Maes is back swinging off a downhill bike again and mixing it with the big dogs as you'd expect. 9th place on the day.

Baptiste Pierron taking the final spot in the top 10.

Dakotah Norton putting down watts as he races to the finish. Twelfth with more left in the tank for Sunday.

The 2020 season hanging on by a thread visualized thanks to the UCI timing team.

Matt Walker with a strong ride into 4th place, he looked comfortable on the track wet or dry.

Walker seems right back on track with his second ever podium - this time one spot better than Maribor 2019.

Out of touch today for Loic. He met his demise on the very slippery first grass corner before trying to salvage his run.

Jack Moir, continues to perform pretty flawlessly in the anti-Australian conditions; 7th after a 6th place qualie.

Troy Brosnan simply cannot perform badly at a World Cup. 8th is about as lousy as it ever gets, even in conditions like these.

Luca Shaw just half a second back from the podium in 6th. That'll give him the confidence to push on on Sunday and get back on the box.

Greg Minnaar boosting the final jump. He's sat in the hot seat for quite some time before being dethroned by Thirion.

Angel Suarez back at the sharp end of proceedings once again, good to see him being rewarded for his efforts after some big injuries over the last few seasons.

Remi Thirion showing his World Championship success was no flash in the pan going one better into second.

How awesome to see the deep mud and steeps boss back on the top steps.

The finish area was basically a pudding cup after the rain lifted in the afternoon.

Loris Vergier has been on a tear in the races we've had in this topsy turvy "season". He put it together when it mattered and goes away with his second World Cup win.

Vergier full gas to the finish. A six second gap on the rest of the field is no easy feat. Can he pull it off again Sunday?

2.6 seconds ahead of the game. What a performance.

Nervous moments for Loris Vergier in the hot seat whilst the final few riders came down.

Thibaut Daprela with the finish line in sight and on the way to his maiden podium in the elite class.

Daprela looked positively fierce in his final training run of the morning and then stormed onto his first elite podium.

Victory number 2 for French fire, Vergier.

Your top 5 elite men: 1st Loris Vergier 2nd Remi Thirion 3rd Thibaut Daprela 4th Matt Walker 5th Greg Minnaar

Steve Peat on hose-down duty for today's winner.

Onto to the next, which, strangely is on this very same hillside in less than 48 hours. What a time to be alive.

Today started much the same as yesterday finished, with more cold and wet weather gripping the already battered hillside of Pohorje. Even before the racing got underway, there was drama with yesterday's top qualifier, Reece Wilson, having a huge crash which would see him sidelined for the race. Gutting news. The rain eased up as as the stopwatches came out and conditions looked like a fairly level playing field with it staying slick yet sticky for most of the field. The junior races kicked off the action with Leona Pierrini and Oisin O'Callaghan taking the spoils, followed by Pierrini were Siel Van Der Velden and Anastasia Thiele whilst Dan Slack and Nuno Reis ran O'Callaghan closest.Yesterday, both Reece Wilson and Tracey Hannah took commanding wins in qualifying, but today played out very differently for both of them. Wilson was out before he even had a chance to show his hand and Hannah was frustrated with her run, knowing she'd maybe played it too conservatively and left time on the table. It was Marine Cabirou who laid down a statement of intent which ultimately proved insurmountable as she held on to win by over 6 seconds with Nicole in tow, ahead of Hannah, Farina and Hrastnik. Farina gets our vote for ride of the day after taking a HUGE crash on her final practice run.The men's race was wide open, with no clear favourite. Old time force, Greg Minnaar, had a lengthy stay in the hot seat before being deposed by a young Brit, Matt Walker. They'd end up 4th and 5th respectively, but it was the French who turned it on once again. First Remi Thirion laid down some more magic to smash well into the green, but it didn't last long with eventual winner, Loris Vergier, sneaking ahead of him by 2.5 seconds. That left de facto last man down the hill, Thibaut Daprela, with all eyes on him as he came home to take his first elite podium finish.We won't have long to wait for the next helping of action in Maribor; tomorrow brings a slighty tweaked track and the second qualifying session of the week with plenty of riders hungry to right their wrongs.