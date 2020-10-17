Qualifying Photo Epic: The Hangover - Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2

Photo Epic presented by Five Ten

All-time fall-time and a hillside that should be all dried out by big show number 2. We are ready for more!

Although the track had dried out a lot since yesterday it sill remained slick in spots, particularly the roots which has a layer of greasy mud on top of them.

Yesterday's winner enjoying the view over the city.

Hrastnik doing Slovenia proud with another solid run for 7th.

Myriam Nicole checks out a line through the first of the fresh sections that were introduced for Sunday's race.

Anastasia Thiele qualified fastest with a big gap back to second and third in the Junior Women.

Gee Atherton was keen to get after it this morning.

Tahnee Seagrave was back as her old self today carrying speed through the entire track. Second place in qualies for her.

Troy Brosnan as always right on pace, he's in the running for the win tomorrow and will surely just feel increasingly at home in the drying conditions.

A 'bad' race is always followed by a strong one with Loic Bruni. It's a pattern. 20th yesterday was all the incentive he needed to take the top spot for qualies today.

Oisin O'Callaghan is showing the field he means business, he's been the big story of the Junior field so far this year.

The people's champ, David Trummer, just 2 seconds off the top spot today in 6th place.

A step in the right direction for Aaron Gwin as he rounds out the top 10 in qualifying.

Myriam Nicole getting angry with it on track as per her aggressive style, after not nailing the win yesterday.

Kaos Seagrave is one of the most talented on a bike right now making the finals cut for tomorrow.

Greg Minnaar fell back in qualifying today but will be back with a vengeance tomorrow.

Eleonora Farina continues her run of great form. Third place today for the Italian.

Loic Bruni charging into the top spot for qualies with a second to spare.

A commanding qualifying win for Myriam Nicole as she pulled nearly 4 seconds clear of the chasing pack.

Onwards and upwards for Dakotah Norton while finding extra speed on this track as the days go by. Eager to see what he pulls tomorrow for round two.

Marine Cabirou sporting the leader's jersey. Don't take her qualifying result to heart, she won't be going down without a fight in finals.

That peanut butter & jelly combo of Matt Walker and Maribor. 5th two days running.

Danny Hart had a better day in the woods and resumed his spot in the top 10.

We're confident it won't be long before things come back together for Tahnee Seagrave. Will it be as soon as tomorrow? It would be foolish to count her out.

Tracey Hannah with some work to do tomorrow if she wants to take the win.

Bruni sets a 3:13 as the time to beat. Expect the winning time to dip significantly lower for finals as the course dries and riders really get on the pedals.

Thibaut Daprela once again qualifying second here in Maribor, can he do the business again tomorrow and take his second podium this week?

Tahnee Seagrave turning on the speed and style today. She traded split times with Nicole before finishing in second nearly 4 seconds back.

Remi Thirion was another rider perhaps struggling with the changing conditions after a great result on Friday. Every little mistake will cost you as the course dries.

Finn Iles into 7th in qualifying, 3 seconds back on his teammate and fastest qualifier Loic Bruni.

Vergier navigating the rocks and into fourth. It may look like another French domination for tomorrow like we saw on Friday.

Hair of the dog after the struggles of yesterday's event.

We're halfway there. Woah, livin' on a prayer.

Perhaps there was nothing so extreme as a tiger in the bathroom this morning, but already we've had to adjust to a slew of unique circumstances this short season and today was no different. After experiencing a very messy final yesterday, those who survived the treacherous track were back to tackle a slightly different version of it today. The new sections added more roots and tight turns that by mid-day had already been scored with inside lines. Got to go straight to go fast after all, right? There is also a new triple that is absolutely frightening, found at the end of a big ol' straight-away. It's being dubbed the 'Phattt Triple' after Phil Atwill was first to make the pull. Now, it appears mandatory to commit to this sketchy sender if you want a chance at the win. Careful though, some riders have already tried and failed in spectacular fashion, Hugo Frixtalon, unfortunately, misjudging the reach needed to grease the short landing.The track's conditions have moved on from a slippery fiasco to dry and tacky in others. The roots are mostly clean and less hazardous, too. The sun even made an appearance offering some warmth on this humid Saturday and the track is running at its fastest since Wednesday before the rain. The result sheet indicated the elevated pace and finally riders could relax a little more going full tilt. If yesterday's final is anything to go on, the French are clearly in favour to post top results in tomorrow's main event. Friday's winners, Marine Cabirou and Loris Vergier were swapped out by Myriam Nicole and Loic Bruni in the afternoon qualifier. It's almost anyone's game in the top 15. Other heavy hitters like Tahnee Seagrave, Aaron Gwin, and Troy Brosnan already placed higher than Friday with one more sleep to go.Although the two World Cup courses are very similar on paper, the conditions will give us quite different results once it's all said and done. The absence of rain in the forecast, coupled with a nice cool breeze overnight, will surely have the track running quicker before moving on from Maribor.