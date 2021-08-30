Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: 25 Iconic Retro Bikes at The Malverns Classic Retro Show and Shine
Aug 30, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Photo Epic
Muc-Off Retro Show and Shine
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
What's not to love about a Classic Yeti?
Sometimes simplicity is best
A beautiful orange Orange
Who thinks we should have some of these paint schemes on modern bikes?
Smiles for miles
More Chrome paint on this GT Zaskar
Not sure what I like more the tyres or the polished finish
A gaggle of judges going about their work
The colour of this Klein is amazing
Yes, those are original Alpinestars tyres
All these amazing retro bikes drew a big crowd even though it was early after a big night at the Malverns Classic
And people think adjustable geometry is a new thing
A top 10 for this Islabikes
So many stunning retro bikes but it's crazy to see how much bikes have advanced
The Judges really had their work cut out for them
This Alpinestars was so clean
What's not to love about classic DH bikes
A well deserved top 10 for this Pace
Another of the top 10 bikes was this Manitou
The 3rd place bike a Fuquay FZI
This Intense M1 was so clean
GT RTS-2 (1993) is the rider’s first full suspension bike that he has been using the race throughout the years
Just how good do these classic RockShox forks look?
Pace RC200 F3 (1994) the owner’s dream bike since he was 15 years old
This Kona looked like it had just come out of the factory (but took 2 and a half years to source and build) took home second today
The simplicity of the Roberts is amazing
Even the judges went Retro
Some classic Zipp wheels
Klein’s paint jobs are just stunning
There's something about white bikes that just looks amazing, well before they get muddy
Fully rigid forks for this Klein
Just how narrow are these bars!
The 2021 Retro Show and Shine Winner John Tomac’s Raleigh Signature. A full bike check is coming soon.
The Top 3 enjoying some well-deserved applause. £1000 prize on a giant cheque courtesy of Muc-Off
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Bike Checks
Photo Epics
Malverns Classic
54 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
This is the first show I’ve been truly gutted to miss in a year and a half.
[Reply]
3
0
rjwspeedjunkie
(1 hours ago)
It's OK, John Tomoc won't have missed you
[Reply]
2
0
brajal
(1 hours ago)
@rjwspeedjunkie
:
[Reply]
1
0
rjwspeedjunkie
(49 mins ago)
@brajal
: ahhh they changed it now
[Reply]
4
0
cyclebean
(11 mins ago)
Not sure what that 2023 Prototype Orange is doing in this post
[Reply]
2
0
alexsin
(1 hours ago)
That Alpinestars is amazing. I think that time was when we first started all that nonsense about short chainstays tucking the rear wheel under the rider for better climbing. Lol. What a load of nonsense. But that's what justified the whole elevated chainstay thing. You can see the seeds of all the ideas that mostly got worked out by today, 25 years later.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
wasn't Iron Horse a Walmart bike brand (or other similar store) or am I wrong about that? B/c of their weight, I remember we always joked about those bikes being made of solid iron when we'd get one in the shop.
[Reply]
3
0
Mr-Steven-Harper
(56 mins ago)
Iron Horse used to be a good brand. After filing for bankruptcy in 2009, they were bought by Dorel (current owner of GT, Mongoose, cannondale, and schwinn).
Sam Hill used to ride for them
[Reply]
2
0
mammal
(40 mins ago)
Yep, they made a big push on the DH scene, with the MadCatz team around 2003-ish. First with a rebranded Intense frame, then with their own "SGS" horst-link bikes. I can't speak to the quality, but they started marketing the SGS line of gravity at SportCheck and other department stores, and that was pretty much the end of the line for the SGS models.
But in the mean time, with Sam Hill and then Brendan Fairclough on board their race team, they had the first iteration of the Dave Weagle dual link, and they produced DH and trail bikes in that form for quite a few years, before disappearing. I had several friends with the famous/infamous Iron Horse Sunday frames, which were absolutely mint at first, but suffered from severe alignment issues once they moved the production to asia.
So there you go.
[Reply]
1
0
joebmx
(32 mins ago)
They were a bike shop brand when I was a kid and we used to sell their DH bikes in a shop I worked at in the early 2k's. Pretty sure the Sunday, donned some championship colors at one point. That being said, for the purpose of the show, shouldn't matter if it was sold in walmart or not.
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(32 mins ago)
@Mr-Steven-Harper
: and used to win for them
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(32 mins ago)
@Mr-Steven-Harper
: on flat pedals
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(18 mins ago)
@mammal
: thanks, I suspected that was the case
@joebmx
: just an honest question re: Iron Horse sales, not a comment on what should be in the show.
[Reply]
5
0
FatTonyNJ
(1 hours ago)
That first Klein... I wanted that bike so badly.....
[Reply]
5
0
MindPatterns
(1 hours ago)
The only thing that held me off from buying a Klein was the super rigid fork on them... oh and the fact that I was in school and that I had basically no money.
[Reply]
2
0
WasatchEnduro
(1 hours ago)
Amazing stroll down memory lane. Those 90's Kleins are partially responsible for the amount of purple ano on my bike today.
[Reply]
1
0
Superburner
(49 mins ago)
Lost an entire weekend once dealing with the internal cable routing on one of those Klein. The bike did look amazing though.
[Reply]
2
0
Glenngineer
(13 mins ago)
I worked at a big Klein dealer back in the day, and those bikes were beautiful. Big tubes, smooth welds and paint jobs that are still best in the business. They were also OG dentist rides... We sold a lot of them to guys that did 10 miles a year of paved trails on their XTR rigs.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
I remember realizing peak Klien occurred when one of their bikes became the bike that hung on the wall in Jerry's apartment in Seinfeld. My uncle also loved to show off his bright orange Klein that he had absolutely no business owning as
@Glenngineer
points out (it was full XTR and top of the line...he road it up and down a gravel path a few times a year, lol).
[Reply]
2
0
preston67
(1 hours ago)
I wonder what the judging criteria was -
Rarity ? Pristineness ? Originality ? Age ?
Yeah we all wanted one of those Rainbow Kleins. My cousin had a beautiful sapphire blue one.
[Reply]
1
0
rabidmonkfish
(0 mins ago)
lovely looking bikes......god i wish i had a klein. and despite popular opinions not all classic bikes rode bad. my 1994 zasker LE and (much cheaper) kona fire mountain were great xc/trail bikes. sure there nowhere near as good on technical descents as modern bikes but they were soo fast on everything else. too many people nowadays need a super long slack frame to ride anything now.
[Reply]
3
0
hamncheez
(1 hours ago)
"What's not to love about classic DH bikes" how they rode haha.
But in all seriousness, this hits hard in the memories.
[Reply]
2
0
BenPea
(1 hours ago)
No joke. That Raleigh Lizard was my first mtb in 1990. Absolute trash, but I'm now close to tears.
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(10 mins ago)
@BenPea
: that intense, my first DH bike
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
The polished Pace, the RC200 F3 (1994): is the front wheel laced like that just for looks or was it thought (back then) to offer some performance benefits? I've never seen it before.
[Reply]
4
0
dom-k
(36 mins ago)
Snowflake lacing - people did it in the 90’s just for the appearance.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(9 mins ago)
There was talk at the time about it making the wheel more rigid as it would stop the spokes moving against each other (remember rims back then were basically made of tin foil). In reality it made no difference other than creaking a lot, and meant when you snapped 1 spoke, the other one wrapped around it lost all tension as well, making the buckle way worse. They really did look cool though, do that's the main thing.
[Reply]
3
0
nozes
(56 mins ago)
Oh man,all dream stuff! Congrats to all the treasure keepers for showing us this awesome pieces of history.
[Reply]
3
0
MindPatterns
(1 hours ago)
I'm just cutting onions here...
[Reply]
2
0
pbuser2299
(1 hours ago)
Pretty sure i had wet dreams about that anno purple pace rc200 as a youth...
[Reply]
2
0
MindPatterns
(1 hours ago)
Klein and Gt for me...
[Reply]
2
0
EnduroriderPL
(45 mins ago)
Klein is one of mine all time favourites! Those frames were incredible piece of welding art and the same with paint job.
[Reply]
1
0
stefanolo
(29 mins ago)
The Raleigh is fucking amazing, but sorry for the judges - the replica has to have Manitou fork, not MAG 21! Anyhow... very cool bikes!
[Reply]
1
0
BoneDog
(22 mins ago)
retro is truly beautiful. bikes will never look as good as 1998-2003 DH bikes in my opinion. (look not ride, they ride like shit)
[Reply]
1
0
zoobab2
(10 mins ago)
More pictures here:
www.facebook.com/groups/565758643496358/permalink/6124574080948092
m.facebook.com/groups/565758643496358/permalink/6127144257357741
[Reply]
1
0
seismicninja
(51 mins ago)
So glad we don't have to ride bikes like that anymore. Cool to look at but man they suck...
[Reply]
1
0
Jo-rides
(50 mins ago)
Them bikes looked fun with the coloured tires, creative wheels and artistic paint schemes. Now bikes look good.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(44 mins ago)
the Dorado still looks better than any fork currently on the market now IMO
[Reply]
1
0
vhdh666
(31 mins ago)
word
[Reply]
1
0
mallorca
(29 mins ago)
That's true!!!
[Reply]
1
0
noplacelikeloam
(10 mins ago)
I raced a Klein Attitude at Malverns in 92. The memories!!! Smashing stuff!
[Reply]
1
0
arcyeti
(5 mins ago)
M'enfin... where is the SUNN RADICAL+ ? the one who won the 1994 DH world Championship.
SUNN was the king of the 90's.
[Reply]
4
3
dookiehill
(1 hours ago)
Gotta say, they all look like sessions to me
[Reply]
1
1
stumphumper92
(47 mins ago)
I know this was a joke, but literally none of them looked like sessions
[Reply]
1
0
DavidGuerra
(9 mins ago)
Hahaha, how unfunny. The appeal of these bikes is precisely that they don't "look like sessions". But yes, it does take some observation powers to see that they are all pedal-powered vehicles with two wheels!
[Reply]
1
0
nojzilla
(1 hours ago)
Chrome paint on the GT Zaskar?
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(1 hours ago)
Ball burnished aluminum.
[Reply]
1
1
ichabodchain
(48 mins ago)
Looks chrome plated to me
[Reply]
1
0
nojzilla
(27 mins ago)
@ichabodchain
: ball burnished, I had one back in the day
[Reply]
1
0
brajal
(53 mins ago)
I wonder the winner criteria
[Reply]
1
0
Somedude0nabike
(22 mins ago)
Lots of Onza Chill Pills but no Grafton Fat Fingers.
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(19 mins ago)
Klein and Manitou dream bikes up to now
[Reply]
1
0
Badler
(19 mins ago)
I wanted that Manitou SO bad back in the day. I still do too.
[Reply]
1
2
MattP76
(36 mins ago)
Back in the day when Mountain Bikes looked like Mountain Bikes. Not Penny Farthings!
[Reply]
