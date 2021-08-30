Photo Epic: 25 Iconic Retro Bikes at The Malverns Classic Retro Show and Shine

Aug 30, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

Photo Epic
Muc-Off Retro Show and Shine
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

What's not to love about a Classic Yeti?

Sometimes simplicity is best

A beautiful orange Orange

Who thinks we should have some of these paint schemes on modern bikes?

Smiles for miles

More Chrome paint on this GT Zaskar

Not sure what I like more the tyres or the polished finish

A gaggle of judges going about their work

The colour of this Klein is amazing


Yes, those are original Alpinestars tyres

All these amazing retro bikes drew a big crowd even though it was early after a big night at the Malverns Classic

And people think adjustable geometry is a new thing

A top 10 for this Islabikes

So many stunning retro bikes but it's crazy to see how much bikes have advanced

The Judges really had their work cut out for them

This Alpinestars was so clean

What's not to love about classic DH bikes

A well deserved top 10 for this Pace

Another of the top 10 bikes was this Manitou

The 3rd place bike a Fuquay FZI

This Intense M1 was so clean

GT RTS-2 (1993) is the rider’s first full suspension bike that he has been using the race throughout the years

Just how good do these classic RockShox forks look?

Pace RC200 F3 (1994) the owner’s dream bike since he was 15 years old

This Kona looked like it had just come out of the factory (but took 2 and a half years to source and build) took home second today

The simplicity of the Roberts is amazing

Even the judges went Retro

Some classic Zipp wheels

Klein’s paint jobs are just stunning

There's something about white bikes that just looks amazing, well before they get muddy

Fully rigid forks for this Klein

Just how narrow are these bars!

The 2021 Retro Show and Shine Winner John Tomac’s Raleigh Signature. A full bike check is coming soon.

The Top 3 enjoying some well-deserved applause. 1000 prize on a giant cheque courtesy of Muc-Off
The Top 3 enjoying some well-deserved applause. £1000 prize on a giant cheque courtesy of Muc-Off


Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Photo Epics Malverns Classic


