Race Report: The Malverns Classic Pump Track Race

The first event of this year's Malverns Classic was the Pumptrack with riders battling it out in front of the crowd.

Joel Chidley was looking rapid all night until he came off the side of the track and sent sparks flying in his race run which I missed!

Callum Clarke with his eyes on the next corner.

Tim Ellingham powering through the first corner.

Nathan De Vaux was on it and took home 2nd place.

There was plenty of style on show.

No comment is needed here the T-Shirt says it all.

Party shade out in the sun.

Sun's out, gun's out for Pinned TV's Jim Buchanan

Rob Webb was having a bit too much fun and ended up off the side of the track on his race run.

Plenty of people out enjoying the action.

Rory was not holding back either.

Rory Morgan showing you can have fun on any bike on the pump track out sending it on the mini bike

He even sent a double on it

Liz Greaves running her enduro bike on the pump track was no easy task

Pinned Tv's Tod Buchanan kept it pinned all night.

Ben Green Sending a cheeky double

Plenty of Redbull going down!

Sian Dillon smashed out the laps in the setting sun.

11th for Sian

Peter Bowcock out on the BMX showing it's not only the kids that rip!

Sian Dillon having fun.

Jaim Kerchiched took the win in a rapid time of 8.452 seconds.

This is what tonight was all about: smiles and the good times.

Even in a chilled out festival event like this it always gets a bit more serious when Action Sports timing gets the timing gate out.

The riders were loving the track.

The Classic Red Bull party truck was on hand to pump everyone up with the tunes.

Mysterious rider number 6 who isn't on my timing sheet, did he really exist no one knows?!

Alfie Cuthell sending the double.

Jordi Hart having some fun on the back wheel

Plenty of families in the crowd.

Fist bumps all round, plenty of fun had by everyone.

Ben Green celebrating his 3rd with the family.

Rob Webb carving around the back of the track

The top 3 from the Mongoose Pump track. 1st Jaim Kerchiched 2nd Nathan De Vaux 3rd Ben Green

The opening event at this year's Malverns Classic was the Mongoose Pump Track Race on Thursday night, a fun-filled race in a chilled out atmosphere. We will be at the Malverns Classic all weekend bringing all the action to you.