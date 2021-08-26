Race Report: The Malverns Classic Pump Track Race

Aug 27, 2021
by Nick Bentley  
Photo Epic
Pump Track Race
from The Malverns Classic UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The opening event at this year's Malverns Classic was the Mongoose Pump Track Race on Thursday night, a fun-filled race in a chilled out atmosphere. We will be at the Malverns Classic all weekend bringing all the action to you.

The first event of this year s Malverns Classic was the Pumptrack with riders battling it out in front of the crowd.
The first event of this year's Malverns Classic was the Pumptrack with riders battling it out in front of the crowd.

Joel Chidley was looking rapped all night. until he came off the side of the rack and sent sparks flying in his race run which I missed
Joel Chidley was looking rapid all night until he came off the side of the track and sent sparks flying in his race run which I missed!

Callum Clarke with his eyes on the next corner.
Callum Clarke with his eyes on the next corner.

Tim Ellingham powering through the first corner.
Tim Ellingham powering through the first corner.

Nathan De vaux was on it and took home 2nd place.
Nathan De Vaux was on it and took home 2nd place.

There was plenty of style on show.
There was plenty of style on show.

No comment is needed here the T-Shirt says it all.
No comment is needed here the T-Shirt says it all.

Party shade out in the sun.
Party shade out in the sun.

Suns out guns out for Pinned TV s Jim Buchanan
Sun's out, gun's out for Pinned TV's Jim Buchanan

Rob Webb was having a bit too much fun and ended up off the side of the track on his race run.
Rob Webb was having a bit too much fun and ended up off the side of the track on his race run.

Plenty of people out enjoying the action.

plenty of people in at The Malverns Classic already enjoying the Sun beer and riding on show.
Plenty of people in at The Malverns Classic already enjoying the sun, beer and riding on show.

Roy was not holding back ether.
Rory was not holding back either.

Roy Morgan showing you can have fun on any bike on the pumptrack out sending it on the mini bike
Rory Morgan showing you can have fun on any bike on the pump track out sending it on the mini bike

He even sent a double on it
He even sent a double on it

Liz Greaves running her enduro bike on the pumptrack was no easy task
Liz Greaves running her enduro bike on the pump track was no easy task

Pinned Tv s Tod Buchanan kept it pinned all night.
Pinned Tv's Tod Buchanan kept it pinned all night.

Ben Green Sending a Cheeky double
Ben Green Sending a cheeky double

Plenty Of Redbull going down
Plenty of Redbull going down!

Sian Dillon smashed out the laps in the setting sun.
Sian Dillon smashed out the laps in the setting sun.

11th for Sian
11th for Sian

Peter Bowcock out on the BMX showing it s not only the kids that rip
Peter Bowcock out on the BMX showing it's not only the kids that rip!

Sian Dillon having fun.

Jaim Kerchiched took the win in a rapid time of 8.452 seconds.
Jaim Kerchiched took the win in a rapid time of 8.452 seconds.

This is what tonight was all about smiles and the good times.
This is what tonight was all about: smiles and the good times.

Even in a chilled out festival event like this it always gets a bit more serious when Action Sports timing gets the timing gate out.
Even in a chilled out festival event like this it always gets a bit more serious when Action Sports timing gets the timing gate out.

the riders were loving the track.
The riders were loving the track.

The Classic Red Bull party truck was on hand to pump everyone up with the tunes.
The Classic Red Bull party truck was on hand to pump everyone up with the tunes.

Mysterious rider number 6 who isn t on my timing sheet did he really exist no one knows.
Mysterious rider number 6 who isn't on my timing sheet, did he really exist no one knows?!

Cuthell Alfie sending the double.
Alfie Cuthell sending the double.

Jordi Hart having some fun on the back wheel
Jordi Hart having some fun on the back wheel

Plenty of families in the crowd.
Plenty of families in the crowd.

Fist bumps all round plenty of fun had by everyone.
Fist bumps all round, plenty of fun had by everyone.

Ben Green celebrating his 3rd with the family.
Ben Green celebrating his 3rd with the family.

Rob Webb carving around the back of the track
Rob Webb carving around the back of the track

The top 3 from the Mongoose Pump track. 1st Jaim Kerchiched 2nd Nathan De Vaux 3rd Ben Green
The top 3 from the Mongoose Pump track. 1st Jaim Kerchiched 2nd Nathan De Vaux 3rd Ben Green


Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Malverns Classic Pump Track


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
69287 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
52486 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
44548 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
42413 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
41039 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39851 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37341 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
37003 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008381
Mobile Version of Website