Photo Epic: An Adventure in Southern France With Thomas Vanderham & Tito Tomasi

I was really excited to get this trip underway with a couple of absolute legends. I'd watched Thomas in my favourite mountain biking movies for years, and had heard tales of Margus' love for epic adventures in Canada's wilderness. As I drove us through the old city of Nice, it was so cool to see the guys I've looked up to for years all wide-eyed with the magic of my hometown. I felt incredibly proud to be riding with them for a week in France. It was a strong moment for me." - Tito Tomasi

Thomas Vanderham There's always a heightened level of excitement when I'm riding in a location for the first time, especially when it's a place with the rich mountain bike history of southern France. On the flight into Nice I couldn't take my eyes off of the multi coloured mountains that we were about to explore. With the combined local knowledge of Rocky Mountain ambassador Tito Tomasi and Greg Germain from 1001 Sentiers , I was anticipating my first French riding experience to be amazing, authentic and exhausting. The week that followed was all of that and more. The climbs were indeed long but there was always a beautiful vista waiting at the top and a long descent down the other side. The diversity of terrain we encountered blew me away, from the high alpine to the jungle, from bright red to dark grey earth all in one ride." -

"The Maritime Alps are covered with small picturesque villages that dot the landscape. Like the trails they are old and expertly built, blending into the mountain side as if they've always been there. Experiencing the food, architecture and people in the small villages was amazing in itself and using decades old trails to connect them made for truly inspiring and unique trip." - Thomas Vanderham

Thomas Vanderham's new Altitude

Tito, in my opinion, is one the world's most hard-core adventure riders. He's traveled the world searching for epic trails, and has done it all alone. I can honestly say I've never met anyone that has a worldwide ride list as large as his. And then there is Thomas. We've shot together so many times over the years, and it's truly special to work and ride with him regularly. Just being able to follow his wheel day after day made me a better rider, and his work ethic is second to none. What a crew." - Margus Riga

Tito Tomasi, everybody.

Riding in France was like going back in time, except with some modern amenities thrown in should we want them. We spent most of our time riding hundreds-year-old hiking routes from ancient farm village to village. All the while enjoying amazing back-to-basics local food. I still crave real French bread with cheese and salami every day and the freshest vegetables I have ever had." - Margus Riga

Goat... versus Goat

Through the looking glass, with TV.

We wrapped up our trip with an exceedingly technical descent to the small town of Gilette. The South of France is known for producing world champions, and when you pick your way down for over 1000 meters of rocky, unforgiving switchbacks, it's easy to see why." - Thomas Vanderham

"Viva la vie" - Tito Tomasi

MENTIONS

The Maritime Alps have produced some of the best racers in the world - but that’s not why we’re here. The region’s rough and unforgiving tracks have always demanded focus from riders, whether there’s a clock running in the background or not. The local culture of competition and desire to reach the top step of the podium has been a driving reason to ride mountain bikes here, but not for Tito Tomasi. We're here for the massive rides, endless descents, and promise of adventure.Tito grew up in Nice and saw the surrounding hiking trails and routes in the mountains of Provence as an opportunity to explore. He honed his riding skills along cobbled hiking paths and troughed out singletrack, and developed a sensational drive to see more and more from behind the handlebars of his bike, pushing elevation gain and distance limits to the extreme. Tito's gone from exploring his backyard along the Côte d’Azure to riding in nearly every corner of the world, and has done so for no reason other than he loves riding mountain bikes.Despite his weathered and heavily stamped passport, Thomas had never been to the South of France. His travels as a professional freerider has brought him from his home on Vancouver’s North Shore across the United States, and over to Japan, South America, Costa Rica, Australia, and many more. Thomas was in the Swiss Alps last fall riding the high alpine singletrack in the canton of Graubünden, and despite being a part of the same mountain range, the hanging glaciers and massive relief in Switzerland was a stark contrast from what he'd encounter in the Southern Alps of the French Riviera.