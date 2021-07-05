Photo Epic: The Rain, the Mud, and the Suffering - Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

The Les Gets XCO finals followed suit on the chaos and carnage we witnessed in the downhill. The weather forecast was looking ominous and it played true with the rain beginning to fall during the U23 men, conditions that were mastered by Simone Avondetto. The Italian got the better of Martin Vidaurre Kossmann and Juri Zanotti, in doing so he took the overall leaders jersey away from Carter Woods who had a race to forget. In the U23 women, Mona Mitterwallner proved too strong for her competition once again as she romped clear of Caroline Bohe and Leonie Daubermann.
The Elite Women was a familiar story. Loana Lecomte swiftly dispatched of any lingering disappointment from Friday evening's short track, if there was any, and made her way to the front without stopping to look back. Jenny Rissveds took second, 51 seconds back from Lecomte after fending off the charging Evie Richards who had managed to wriggle past Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Rebecca McConnell. The Elite Men had the wettest conditions with heavy rain falling throughout the race - it didn't dampen Mathias Flueckiger's spirits though. Confidence and momentum are at an all-time high and it shows. Ondrej Cink ran him closest once again whilst Jordan Sarrou, Alan Hatherly and Nino Schurter completed the podium steps.
The cross-country attention now switches to Tokyo with the next World Cup XC action not until September.
