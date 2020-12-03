Photo Epic: The Ridgeline - Behind the Scenes with Gee Atherton

The Ridgeline is nestled between Snowdonia, the Cambrian Mountain Range and the Irish Sea. During those long waiting periods where wind had called the riding off, there were no objections to sitting around and taking in some of the best views that Wales has to offer. In the distance, Machynlleth, a vibrant community with an eco-friendly vibe.

The first practice session: the last slither of sunshine coats the mountain, lighting the way for the evening that lies ahead.

As remote mountain ridges go, this one was particularly inaccessible. In order to get humans, bikes and kit to the top, the crew had to get resourceful. One could only hope that Gee's bike-strapping abilities would withstand the test of the brutal mountain moorland. The Continental Kaiser Projekt's withstood it all.

Gee had a brilliant crew around him and Dan, as ever, was a huge support. But, when it came down to it, it was one man against a mountain.

At the edge of the precipice. The Ridgeline is a mere 2 metres away from a cliff face, the margin for error is infinitesimally small. Gee might have made it look easy, but would still describe The Ridgeline as "totally not a fun place to ride", reinforcing that "the exposure is absolutely terrifying."

A few inches either way would have spelled disaster. Simple, yet effective. In the case of this 70ft sender, Gee's safety depended on these 13 stones.

The face says "Do I have to do this?" - Somewhere, in the distance, a blind landing says that he probably shouldn't... but where's the fun in that?

David vs Goliath.

First sends are always a gamble. Gee went all-in and it paid off.

Compose. Drop In. Survive. Repeat.

Looking down on The Ridgeline is enough to make anybody feel small.

Pre-drop nerves double up as a wind check.

When asked about his vision for The Ridgeline, Gee's answer was simple - "I wanted it to be really fast, really big and really cool - I knew that it would be spectacular".

The run-in was absolutely vital and any mistake would come at a cost. The first big crash came after Gee landed well but was going too fast to pull up for the next jump.

Coming up short on the 70 footer, Gee described the experience as feeling like he'd dropped off his house. The stakes were high and some of the hits this bike took were incredible.

"I guess we're used to feeding off each other when we test stuff but these jumps were too big for me so I just talked him through it" - Athy was on hand as Gee's right-hand man. "Athy is my sanity check. Without him, it would have been way less successful. Sometimes he’d say no, you’ve got to change that down, other times I'd be doubting and he’d say “you’ve got this”

Every push back to the top was a test of Gee's resilience and it was "partly the blood, sweat and tears of the dig crew" that kept him going back up there.

A Series of Fortunate Events.

4am starts were tough but beautiful.

On top of the Ridge, any gusts over 6mph were a no go. Fortunately, there was a quiet window for a couple of hours every morning where we'd squeeze in as much as we could before the Wind God's had their say. We had 4 lads with walkie-talkies at points along the ridge checking the wind speeds. Once it was ok all the way along Gee would drop in.

The final morning was a beauty, but October in the Welsh Mountains is not known for predictable conditions. We knew we were already pushing our luck with the good weather and this created a sense of urgency to get this project done before winter really set in. Working at dawn meant that Gee was hitting some of the biggest gaps he'd ever ridden half asleep and cold with no chance of a warm up. For now, the wind had died down, the sun was shining, it was good spirits all round.

Talking of wind, how is it up there, Parsnip?

Without the crew this project wouldn't happen – everything was hard – access, bogs, everyone piling on the quad to get up there or hiking up with heavy equipment. This was a fairly stripped-down production but there was so much to get right, wind checks, crew in place, drone up, camera up... "the boys did good."

"What Gee's doing here is right on the edge of what's possible. To be honest it was really hard to watch."

Gearing up for another early wake-up call - no need for coffee on the Ridgeline, 70ft senders will do it.

We're no meteorologists, but if the clump grass doesn't float too far, that's normally a good indicator that the wind is low and it's time time to drop.

And the rest... well if you've seen the video you'll know the rest.

Job done.