Photo Epic: The Rumble in the Jungle - Costa Rica Open DH 2021

Neko and Charlie discussing lines during the track walk.

A brand new rock garden was added for the race.

Grant Sides mechanic of Charlie Harrison during track walk.

Plenty of animals were seen during the track walk.

View from the bridge overlooking the "Cabuyas" section.

The Cabuyas were imported from Columbia for use as burlap sacks.

Rain coming over the mountains in the distance.

Before practice

And after

Dakotah happy to be racing after the delay in the WC calendar.

Marcell Fernando Aguirre and his Santa Cruz V10 ready to conquer La Lucha

Jose Herrera giving his Devinci a hose down after his practice.

Weather was a constant factor throughout the weekend.

No lift, no problem. The organizers were on it with sufficient shuttle services.

Josue Munoz parting his way through the clouds.

The stoke was high in Costa Rica!

Josh Patton of The YT Mob giving Dak's bike a rinse Costa Rican style.

Charlie Harrison's gear drying out after a day of splashing around.

Charlie putting the new Session through its paces in the rock garden.

Race director Alvaro Castillo is a staple in the Costa Rican DH scene.

As is his father Geovanny Castillo.

Neko and Charlie discussing practice with a nice view.

Ricardo Chavarria and his Devinci at the top of the mountain.

Local ripper Jhonny Flores with his Trek.

Costa Rican native Andre Garnier and his Specialized Demo.

Ian Aubert and his Specialized Demo.

Andre Pinto ready to go on his Santa Cruz.

Diego Alexander fallas and his Norco.

Delroy Pacheco would end up winning the Master B division on his Santa Cruz V10.

Plenty of good snacks down here in the pits.

Enduro bikes are also prevalent here as Jonathan Cartin represents with his Scott.

Alberto Arias waiting to drop in for his race run on his Trek.

Plenty to be done here at La Lucha even if you're not racing.

Race director Alvaro Castillo making his way up the mountain to check on the progress of the event.

Neko blasting his way off the bridge into the Cabuyas section.

Charlie Harrison doing the same but with a few mid-air pedal strokes on the new Session.

Nikolas Nestoroff making his way into the final portion of the track during morning practice.

Kailey Skelton jammed her thumb during practice before the race but was still able to pull of a win in the Women's category.

Chains being installed on shuttle vehicles after an overnight thunderstorm.

Charlie lacing up for battle.

Don Carlos aka lift extraordinaire.

Grant with his pit pup.

Tad bit of water on the drive to the track.

Ian Aubert dropping in.

Charlie's form was on point coming down the motorway.

Early morning race day practice runs for Neko on his prototype Intense.

Neko taking his time to make a racers' day before his race run.

Manuel Martinez of Panama pictured with his Norco.

Manuel also pictured with Charlie Harrison and Neko Mulally.

Pinkbike Academy contestant Vlad Sherryuble making his way through an afternoon downpour.

Nikolas Nestoroff of KHS Factory Racing doing the same.

Camilo Salazar of Colombia getting stylish no matter the condition.

Local ripper Pablo Omodeo has a promising future, finishing third amongst a field full of WC competitors.

Pablo Omodeo soaring into third in the Elite Men's race.

Steven Walton

Neko would end up crashing out of his race run, although he was physically okay, his bike was not.

Charlie celebrating his win.

Kailey Skelton on her way to the podium.

Women's Podium

Charlie awaiting the top step of the podium.

See you next year!