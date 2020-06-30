Photo Epic: The Season That Almost Wasn't - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2020

These views were sorely missed.

Barriers have been put up in high traffic areas, similar to those in grocery stores.

Even bike wash isolation stations have been set up.

The next fashion accessory?

Shout Out to NF for hooking people up with free masks for opening.

Families doing it for the 'gram.

Kudos to the Whistler Blackcomb staff for pulling off a pretty flawless opening day.

Something is missing... Can't quite put my finger on it.

For her arm extension needs, Chappetta chooses Sherwood.