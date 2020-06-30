Photo Epic: The Season That Almost Wasn't - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2020

Jun 30, 2020
by Clint Trahan  

Whistmas 2020
Whismas 2020
The season that almost wasn't.


Will it or won't it open? After months of speculation, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park opened for the 2020 season on Monday, June 29, albeit with some modifications. The major one that sticks out is the extra attention to safety for guests and employees. Barriers have been put up in high traffic areas similar to those in grocery stores, bike wash isolation stations have been set up, and masks are required to be worn where barriers and social distancing were impossible.

Once up the mountain however, the riding was unbeatable as always. With all of the uncertainty hanging overhead, getting the park open was no small feat and we really appreciate the work that went into making our gravity dreams a reality once more.



These views were sorely missed.



Barriers have been put up in high traffic areas, similar to those in grocery stores.

Even bike wash isolation stations have been set up.

Where barriers and social distancing were impossible, masks are required to be worn.


The next fashion accessory?



Shout Out to NF for hooking people up with free masks for opening.

But seriously - everyone wore masks. When you plan to come to the park, have some fun with it.









Families doing it for the 'gram.


While Fitz and Garbo zones opened, there were plenty of trails to feed the gravity starved.



Kudos to the Whistler Blackcomb staff for pulling off a pretty flawless opening day.

Something is missing... Can't quite put my finger on it.

Christina Chappetta was onsite doing her thing, watch the video here.

For her arm extension needs, Chappetta chooses Sherwood.


27 Comments

  • 18 1
 This is in stark contrast to Trestle bike park. I went on Monday, very few masks, no attempt whatsoever from staff to enforce it. I understand there are differing views but I may skip resorts this season until this calms down.
  • 13 3
 'Merica!
  • 4 2
 It is unfortunate. I can't really blame the lifties getting paid $10/hr but there should be some stronger oversight. Sadly, I wouldn't be surprised if they don't make it through the whole season because of this.

Plus, it didn't look like Riverside Spirits was open so there goes another major reason to be there.
  • 13 1
 shout outs to the lift operators out there in the heat wearing masks...#youdarealMVPs
  • 9 1
 Lol it still is for us in Washington, that border is closed hard.
  • 26 2
 i feel for you and hope you can make a trip up here and rip park, but judging by how things are going in the states I also hope the border stays closed for a bit!
  • 11 1
 We're boned. Can't say as I blame ya, though, Canada.
  • 2 15
flag makripper (54 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Just say you are going to Alaska like everyone else from the states who are up here to right now. There are loads of u.s. plates up here right now. Its like the border isn't even closed..
  • 5 3
 @makripper: It ain't worth the 7k fine.
  • 1 1
 @makripper: shhhh, it’s a secret
  • 2 1
 @onlyDH: lol right. Tell that to half the people in nelson right now
  • 2 1
 Really bummed to miss Whistler this summer - it is a family tradition. Hopefully we see things turn around and the border open this summer - not holding my breath though. We are having a bit of a struggle here with leadership here in the states.
  • 2 0
 @jimeg: ya I do to. But if Americans don't take this seriously we will have another outbreak, lock down and the boarder will just stay closed
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for the multiple peer reviewed, double placebo research studies proving the efficacy of a paper or cloth mask proving the protection against contagion of virions.... crickets. Masks= submissive individual lacking any and all capacity for critical thought.
Absolutely pathetic.
  • 3 1
 In the 3rd or 4th photo it looks like someone is trying to grab that womans boobs...
  • 1 1
 My what large hands he has
  • 1 0
 Anyone have tips on how to hit whistler this summer as an American? Trying to figure out the logistics of a 14 day quarantine lol
  • 3 1
 I want to see an opening day bike check!
  • 11 1
 It's coming!
  • 3 1
 Looks normal, even the lines - except for masks.
  • 1 0
 Miss that place! When i am all better my wife and i are going there.
  • 2 1
 Minimize risk, maximize fun!
  • 1 0
 Big bikes are the best bikes.
  • 1 0
 Bike washes actually look so much better now.
  • 1 0
 Jealous!
  • 1 1
 This makes me HAPPY!
