Photo Epic: The Season That Almost Wasn't - Whistler Bike Park Opening 2020

Will it or won't it open? After months of speculation, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park opened for the 2020 season on Monday, June 29, albeit with some modifications. The major one that sticks out is the extra attention to safety for guests and employees. Barriers have been put up in high traffic areas similar to those in grocery stores, bike wash isolation stations have been set up, and masks are required to be worn where barriers and social distancing were impossible.
Once up the mountain however, the riding was unbeatable as always. With all of the uncertainty hanging overhead, getting the park open was no small feat and we really appreciate the work that went into making our gravity dreams a reality once more.
These views were sorely missed.
Barriers have been put up in high traffic areas, similar to those in grocery stores.
Even bike wash isolation stations have been set up.
Where barriers and social distancing were impossible, masks are required to be worn.
The next fashion accessory?
Shout Out to NF for hooking people up with free masks for opening.
But seriously - everyone wore masks. When you plan to come to the park, have some fun with it.
Families doing it for the 'gram.
While Fitz and Garbo zones opened, there were plenty of trails to feed the gravity starved.
Kudos to the Whistler Blackcomb staff for pulling off a pretty flawless opening day.
Something is missing... Can't quite put my finger on it.
Christina Chappetta was onsite doing her thing, watch the video here
.
For her arm extension needs, Chappetta chooses Sherwood.
