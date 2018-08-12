Photo Epic: The Tipping Point - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC Finals 2018

U23 Women

Game on for Sina Frei. Riding incredibly strong, Frei is dominating the 2018 season.

Sina charging hard on her hardtail.

Haley Batten just missed out on the top five this morning.

Laurie Arseneault, this year's Canadian National Champion, rolled into a top 15 result.

Sina Frei continues her domination.

Richards' tire went flat at some point in the final lap and still managed to fend off Malene.

U23 Men

The rush to the start loop was met with the distinct sound of derailleurs shifting.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo from Mexico paced himself well and on to the podium.

Chris Blevins rode one hell off a race, attacking and riding confidently to a second position.

Alan Hatherly chased by Chris Blevins.

Anthony Bergeron was one of Mont-Sainte-Anne's victims. A broken handle bar ended his race.

Sean Fincham digging into the climb in good form but was ultimately looking for more.

Sportsmanship reigns supreme.

Simon Andreassen rode well today and closed out the top five.

Elite Women

Yana Belomoina, last year's winner, warming up for the race.

Jolanda Neff took the holeshot as well as a comfortable lead. The field was left in the dust.

Anne Tauber has more then proven herself in her debut elite year.

Second to none in the downhills, as well in the uphills today. The field stood no chance today. Neff's #totaltakeover

Kate Courtney rode an impressive race only to see her chances dashed by a flat tyre and some mistakes afterward as she tried to push back to second. She finished in 6th.

Catharine Pendrel back in action. Pendrel rode a solid race, finishing in 16th.

Belomoina took a beating today, crashing, but still finishing in fourth.

Annika Langvad managed to fight off an unleashed Emily Batty.

Emily Batty rode a strong race in front of her home crowd. A well deserved third.

Haley Smith finished in an impressive 8th place.

In a class of her own today. Neff won with almost two minutes to spare.

Emily Batty gave the home crowd what they came for.

Catharine Pendrel brings it home.

Belomoina crashed on her hip, causing pain in an injury she sustained just prior to the season.

Elite Men

Anton Cooper may not have known it at this point but he was in for quite an afternoon.

No amount of preparation can be done to deal with unexpected mechanicals while leading a race. Nino Schurter in his zone before the clock started.

Titouan Carod took the lead early in the race, setting a blistering pace.

This track will bite you, even while pedaling.

Nino Schurter seemed to be riding towards another win, but a broken chain threw him back in the field. Schurter still finished in 7th and secured the overall win.

The top three after Nino's mechanical. Now there was a whole new race brewing.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Maxime Marotte has been on a mission this year. Marotte challenged the podium but had to settle for 4th.

Anton Cooper came close to a win but overcooked it on Beatrice and crashed.

Schurter was not the only one with mechanics. Fontana flatted and had to walk down parts of the course.

Schurter pushed hard trying to come back.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer tried to challenge Fluckiger's lead.

Titouan Carod rode an impressive race and took third.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer is one to watch in the coming races.

Jordan Sarrou in action.

Cooper and Fluckiger fought it out in Beatrice, but Cooper crashed and saw his bike end up below him, costing him valuable time.

Well deserved. Mat Fluckiger kept it together and brought home the win.

The post-race sit - Leg power extinguished and cramps creeping up.

It was a scorcher out there.

Nino and Anton can only laugh about their misfortunes.

One and two

A wall of champagne drapes the podium.

Nino may not have won the race but it was certain he won the battle wrapping up the overall here in Mont Sainte Anne.

Mathias Fleckiger has done it.

Results

Women U23



1. Sina frei

2. Evie Richards

3. Malene Degn

4. Marika Tova

5. Nicole Koller



Men U23



1. Alan Hatherly

2. Chris Blevins

3. Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo

4. David Nordemann

5. Simon Andreassen





Women elite



1. Jolanda Neff

2. Annika Langvad

3. Emily Batty

4. Yana Belomoina

5. Anne Tauber



Men elite



1. Math Flückiger

2. Gerhard Kerschbaumer

3. Titouan Carod

4. Maxime Marotte

5. Luca Braidot





Mont-Sainte-Anne is one of very few true mountain bike classics still to be found on today's World Cup schedule. Dating back to 1991, this venue has earned its stripes hosting both World Championships as well World Cups. Saturday's downhill finals saw thousands and thousands of spectators on the mountain sides, cheering on the world class athletes from over the globe. Today, with temperatures rising towards tropical levels, the cross country races were on. With just two races to go in this year's series, chances for glory are getting slimmer and slimmer. We've seen new faces on top this year and many getting closer. Margins are decreasing, competition is heating up. This is mountain biking at its finest.That concludes a day chuck full of racing. Most cards have been shuffled for the season, but we expect some fireworks for the finals in La Bresse in two weeks time. Mont-Ste-Anne, au revoir. We're looking forward to another season.