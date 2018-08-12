Photo Epic: The Tipping Point - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup XC Finals 2018

Mont-Sainte-Anne is one of very few true mountain bike classics still to be found on today's World Cup schedule. Dating back to 1991, this venue has earned its stripes hosting both World Championships as well World Cups. Saturday's downhill finals saw thousands and thousands of spectators on the mountain sides, cheering on the world class athletes from over the globe. Today, with temperatures rising towards tropical levels, the cross country races were on. With just two races to go in this year's series, chances for glory are getting slimmer and slimmer. We've seen new faces on top this year and many getting closer. Margins are decreasing, competition is heating up. This is mountain biking at its finest. U23 WomenU23 MenElite WomenElite Men
Results
Women U23
1. Sina frei
2. Evie Richards
3. Malene Degn
4. Marika Tova
5. Nicole Koller
Men U23
1. Alan Hatherly
2. Chris Blevins
3. Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo
4. David Nordemann
5. Simon Andreassen
Women elite
1. Jolanda Neff
2. Annika Langvad
3. Emily Batty
4. Yana Belomoina
5. Anne Tauber
Men elite
1. Math Flückiger
2. Gerhard Kerschbaumer
3. Titouan Carod
4. Maxime Marotte
5. Luca Braidot
That concludes a day chuck full of racing. Most cards have been shuffled for the season, but we expect some fireworks for the finals in La Bresse in two weeks time. Mont-Ste-Anne, au revoir. We're looking forward to another season.
2 Comments
Post a Comment