Qualifying Photo Epic: 'Til Dust Do Us Part - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

As impossible as it may seem after what was felt yesterday, it was that much warmer and even a couple steps looser out on course. The drought has deteriorated the track to yet another level, forming new lines in the fresher bits while exposing more hard packed highway in others. The riders know it, too. They've reached ludicrous speeds between the tape and it's come down to a game of mistakes versus inches.
In the women's field, Vali Höll took the fastest qualie time and did so by a decent margin. She's well on the hunt after being oh-so-close in the first two rounds and is looking to take this one by the horns. Turning to the men, Loris went fastest again after winning practice yesterday yet is joined by Thibaut Daprela in the exclusive under 3:10 club. Keep in mind that Daprela had all green splits until the last one today.
Needless to say, there will be no cooling off before tomorrow's final. It's relentless for the three-plus minutes it takes to get down, if you make it down at all. Summer's finally here in Europe and the scorcher is just getting started.
4 Comments
Post a Comment