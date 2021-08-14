Qualifying Photo Epic: 'Til Dust Do Us Part - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

Much improved scenes after the muddy horror show of the Maribor World Cup last autumn.

Qualifying day. Time to shine

Fresh rotors for another day of scorching temps

Gone are the quiet track side afternoons experienced during the 2020 season.

Warp speed is engaged quite often on this track

Last rider down and straight into the top spot for tomorrow. Gracey Hemstreet was on it today.

Jordan Williams would top the result sheet amongst the junior men

Leona Pierrini through the rock garden and into second for today's qualie.

Lachlan Stevens-McNab qualified second, albeit over 6 seconds back from Jordan Williams.

Slovakian junior Simonka Kuchynkova powering into 3rd.

Ethan Craik is back at it in juniors after missing the first few races and is right on the pace in 3rd.

A thick layer of dust floated around the woods all day.

Mille Johnset steezing morning practice.

Kiwi national champ, Jess Blewitt, firing on all cylinders, riding to 7th place.

You can expect to see Tahnee Seagrave move up the order tomorrow.

Euro-champ, Monika Hrastnik, won't be happy with 'just another podium' on home soil tomorrow.

Fourth for Eleonora Farina today.

World Champ Camille Balanche with the number 1 plate on her bike for good measure. She ended the day third fastest.

Myriam made some big mistakes on her qualie run and was well in touch with Holl today. This should be quite the race, more wide open than ever in the women's field.

Vali Holl winning qualifying once again

An ant-sized Ben Cathro drops back in on his WC race career.

Lucas Cruz being anything but cruisy.

Back from his broken arm in Leogang, Chuck Harrison illuminating his surroundings with some chrome pink.

Bad luck for Benoit Coulanges as he blows out a tire right above the rock garden.

Remi Thirion cutting through the dust clouds just outside the top ten.

Full effort from Phil Atwill

Luke Meyer-Smith backed up a strong TT with an excellent 15th place qualie.

13th for Andreas Kolb

Reece Wilson made a few mistakes in his qualifying run so expect to see him further up the back tomorrow.

Brook has flicked the switch; animal mode engaged.

Kade Edwards setting the table for lunch.

Luca Shaw, ever solid with tenth.

Crashing... as seen at 1/13th of a second

David Trummer slid inside the top 10 today.

Loic Bruni looking to get back on pace. Eighth today with some work to do.

Mark Wallace doing his best to dodge the massive holes

Rain or shine, Troy is always in the mix.

Danny Hart in striking distance for the podium tomorrow.

Matt Walker's usual Maribor form continues, he'll be looking for a podium finish tomorrow.

Greg Minnaar looked to be on pace in practice and would come down in 4th

Greenland will be ready to go for war tomorrow after his 3rd place qualifier, but will have to be careful not to push too much in these ultra-dry conditions.

All green splits until the last, Thibaut Daprela will be pushing hard tomorrow.

The man of the match, Loris Vergier, taking qualifying today by a couple of tenths.

Loris Vergier has certainly been on front running pace this year but misfortune has stood in his path so far. Will tomorrow change that?

Myriam Nicole ready to turn up the heat tomorrow in pursuit of another World Cup win.

Laurie's on one... third place with an apparently quite reserved run for the Bristolian wild man.

Greg the GOAT will certainly have his eyes on World Champs VDS, but why not ease into it with a win here first?

Lots of work continued through practice on suspension settings. This track is brutal and finding a good balance will be critical

This track is taking a toll on bikes. Full rebuilds are far too commonplace this weekend.

Wheels are also taking an absolute beating here.

The haze continues as the temperatures are set to rise once again Sunday.

As impossible as it may seem after what was felt yesterday, it was that much warmer and even a couple steps looser out on course. The drought has deteriorated the track to yet another level, forming new lines in the fresher bits while exposing more hard packed highway in others. The riders know it, too. They've reached ludicrous speeds between the tape and it's come down to a game of mistakes versus inches.In the women's field, Vali Höll took the fastest qualie time and did so by a decent margin. She's well on the hunt after being oh-so-close in the first two rounds and is looking to take this one by the horns. Turning to the men, Loris went fastest again after winning practice yesterday yet is joined by Thibaut Daprela in the exclusive under 3:10 club. Keep in mind that Daprela had all green splits until the last one today.Needless to say, there will be no cooling off before tomorrow's final. It's relentless for the three-plus minutes it takes to get down, if you make it down at all. Summer's finally here in Europe and the scorcher is just getting started.