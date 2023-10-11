Photo Epic: Tires in Dirt - Red Bull Rampage 2023 Practice

Daybreak on day two.

Riders took advantage of an early morning wind-free window to tick off some of their features.

Not only is water useful in the desert, it also looks amazing in morning light.

The wind was fairly calm earlier in the morning. Few riders look at comfortable in the air as Reed Boggs.]

Carson Storch and his Metallica inspired bike after sessioning the stepdown he shares with Tom Van Steenbergen.

Talas Turk hit his big drop.

Talus hitting his biggest feature. Take two.

Tommy G stylish as ever lower on the hill.

Adolf's crew (and Dan Wolfe).

Talus flipping a lower feature. Adolf Silva putting the pieces together.

DJ Brandt watching out for snakes.

Gee stood there looking at his monster drop for 15+ minutes, before taking a heavy slam. Heal up Gee!

Brendan's canyon gap is terrifying from every angle, but he did manage to test the run-in without going off the end. Builds have come together nicely.

Go this way please.

Dialling things in.

Tom Van Steenbergeen using last light to water down his line. Cam & Kyle.

Sunset over Red Bull Rampage.