Photo Epic: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Day one of Crankworx Rotorua 2020 started off with a bang featuring the Giant Toa Enduro presented by Camelbak
. Despite taking place on trails similar to last year, the conditions were anything but the same. There hasn't been any rain here in around 54 days which made for some loose, dry riding. The athletes rode for nearly 5 hours in the warm, humid heat and left everything they had out on course. The day was filled with lots of mechanicals as this was many rider's first races on new bikes for the season. Apparently the issues didn't stop with the bikes however, and the timing system had a malfunction which resulted in the race organizers discarding the results of stage 5. At the end of the day, Eddie Masters took the win for the men with Rae Morrison leading the pack for the women.
imagine: EWS overall, WCDH overall, Championship
man o man
