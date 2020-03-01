Photo Epic: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 1, 2020
by Trevor Lyden  

Photo Report
Southern Dust
Crankworx Rotorua - Giant Toa Enduro
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

Day one of Crankworx Rotorua 2020 started off with a bang featuring the Giant Toa Enduro presented by Camelbak. Despite taking place on trails similar to last year, the conditions were anything but the same. There hasn't been any rain here in around 54 days which made for some loose, dry riding. The athletes rode for nearly 5 hours in the warm, humid heat and left everything they had out on course. The day was filled with lots of mechanicals as this was many rider's first races on new bikes for the season. Apparently the issues didn't stop with the bikes however, and the timing system had a malfunction which resulted in the race organizers discarding the results of stage 5. At the end of the day, Eddie Masters took the win for the men with Rae Morrison leading the pack for the women.

Ed Masters on the way to taking the win.
Ed Masters on the way to taking the win.

Classic Rotorua deep woods.
Classic Rotorua deep woods.

A pre-race flyby to get the riders excited.
A pre-race flyby to get the riders excited.

Thijs Van Meurs keeping it straight in the air.
Thijs Van Meurs keeping it straight in the air.

Junior racer Brady Stone looked impressive on every stage.
Junior racer Brady Stone looked impressive on every stage.

Gareth Burgess navigating a tight and tricky corner. There were more than one riders who blew past this today.
Gareth Burgess navigating a tight and tricky corner. There were more than one rider who blew past this today.

Leanna Curtis has gone full enduro.
Leanna Curtis has gone full enduro.

Clement Holgate on stage 2.
Clement Holgate on stage 2.

Mick Hannah warming up before the World Cup season starts.
Mick Hannah warming up before the World Cup season starts.

Dan Wolfe onboard his new polygon.
Dan Wolfe onboard his new polygon.

Keegan Wright got a bit wild on course today. His still finished a respectable 4th.
Keegan Wright got a bit wild on course today. He still finished a respectable 4th.

Matt Walker looking just good on and off the bike.
Matt Walker, looking just as good on and off the bike.

Rae Morrison won every stage of the day.
Rae Morrison won every stage of the day.

Sam Blenkinsop all smiles with a big week ahead.
Sam Blenkinsop all smiles with a big week ahead.

Max Hides airing over the double at the end of stage 3.
Max Hides airing over the double at the end of stage 3.

NO CAPTION NECESSARY.
NO CAPTION NECESSARY.

Georgia Astle finished a very respectable third despite a couple slight bobbles.
Georgia Astle finished a very respectable third, despite a couple of slight bobbles.

The off-camber root section at the bottom of stage six proved to be a burial ground for a large number of riders.
The off-camber root section at the bottom of stage 6 proved to be a burial ground for a large number of riders.

Finishing the end of the course.
Finishing the end of the course.

Fact or lie
Fact or lie?

Pro mens and womens podium.
Pro mens and womens podium.

Fin
Fin

Champagne showers.
Champagne showers.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Camelbak Giant Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020 Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
108929 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
44474 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44280 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
44167 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
39860 views
Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales
38126 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
37662 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
37282 views

2 Comments

  • 1 1
 the Year of Ed Masters
imagine: EWS overall, WCDH overall, Championship
man o man
  • 1 0
 Awesome picture of Blenki! Classic, just sums him up.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009363
Mobile Version of Website