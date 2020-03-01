Photo Epic: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Ed Masters on the way to taking the win.

Classic Rotorua deep woods.

A pre-race flyby to get the riders excited.

Thijs Van Meurs keeping it straight in the air.

Junior racer Brady Stone looked impressive on every stage.

Gareth Burgess navigating a tight and tricky corner. There were more than one rider who blew past this today.

Leanna Curtis has gone full enduro.

Clement Holgate on stage 2.

Mick Hannah warming up before the World Cup season starts.

Dan Wolfe onboard his new polygon.

Keegan Wright got a bit wild on course today. He still finished a respectable 4th.

Matt Walker, looking just as good on and off the bike.

Rae Morrison won every stage of the day.

Sam Blenkinsop all smiles with a big week ahead.

Max Hides airing over the double at the end of stage 3.

NO CAPTION NECESSARY.

Georgia Astle finished a very respectable third, despite a couple of slight bobbles.

The off-camber root section at the bottom of stage 6 proved to be a burial ground for a large number of riders.

Finishing the end of the course.

Fact or lie?

Pro mens and womens podium.

Fin

Champagne showers.

Day one of Crankworx Rotorua 2020 started off with a bang featuring the. Despite taking place on trails similar to last year, the conditions were anything but the same. There hasn't been any rain here in around 54 days which made for some loose, dry riding. The athletes rode for nearly 5 hours in the warm, humid heat and left everything they had out on course. The day was filled with lots of mechanicals as this was many rider's first races on new bikes for the season. Apparently the issues didn't stop with the bikes however, and the timing system had a malfunction which resulted in the race organizers discarding the results of stage 5. At the end of the day, Eddie Masters took the win for the men with Rae Morrison leading the pack for the women.