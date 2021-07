Gaetan Viga checks out the monstrous road gap.

Those faces say it all.

Kade Edwards eyes up the drop.

Track walk through the woods.

Gaetan Viga on the track walk.

Do it for the vlog.

Laurie Greenland and Brage Vestavik check out the course.

Up the hill.

The shuttle situation looks dialed.

Ferns, green hills... what's not to love?

Brage Vestavik looks stoked as ever.

It seems Brendan Fairclough has returned from riding XC bikes and is back on the big rig.

Riders push up the last bit to the top.

If it looks this big on camera, you know it's huge in real life.

It looks like a great time over there.

Despite battling fear, bruises, and dust, all the riders seem stoked to be at Hardline.

Jim Monro sending one of the massive Hardline jumps.

Elliott Heap styles through the air.

If Brage Vestavik has commitment issues, he sure doesn't show it.

Kaos Seagrave shows the boy show to hip.

Some of the riders say that hip is one of the scariest features on the course, but others seem to love it.

Kaos Seagrave and Bernard Kerr style for the crowd.

Adam Brayton follows Elliott Heap.

Laurie Greenland sends to the clouds.

Bernard Kerr, always a podium contender at Hardline, looks right at home.

Theo Erlangssen also looks plenty comfortable on the big jumps.

Tommy G knows how to handle his airtime.

Everyone here can throw it sideways with style.

Elliott Heap goes big.

Those jumps are not small.

This is the first time ever that Hardline has been dry.

Adam Brayton blasts through the tech.

The end is in sight.

The bikes are ready for the big day.

Kaos Seagrave recharges at the pits.

We have the Athertons to thank for this whole event.

The day looks like it took a toll on all the riders, Harry Molloy included.

Tommy G relaxes in the pits.

The Hardline course always demands a blood sacrifice.

Adam Brayton's and Elliott Heap's bikes will be ready for action.

All the bikes better be in tip-top shape to withstand the beating at Hardline.

The biking Viking gets ready to roll.

The bike to beat.

Bernard Kerr has the #1 plate. What will happen when the clock is running?

Red Bull Hardline kicked off this week with a track walk, some practice days, and increasingly heavy riding. Here's a look at what's happening as riders get comfortable on the course, which has been built even bigger than before for the first Hardline since 2019.