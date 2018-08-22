Photo Epic: Track Walk - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

The foreboding forests of Vosges. The foreboding forests of Vosges.

A slightly different venue to the last world cup in La Bresse and one that will pose a fresh set of challenges for the racers.

A double rainbow. But what does it mean? The forecast is currently ominous at best, with plummeting temperatures and heavy downpours probable.

Team Norco Boxxers off to an ever-slammed Sram for a tune-up.

Tahnee taking it easy before the walk.

Can Bruni bring it home for the French crowd this weekend.

A mustached Myriam, ready for some retribution after MSA.

Deano and Jack back in Europe after a few days of relaxation back in Australia.

After Minnaar's wipe-out in Quebec, Marshy wanted to start again. Note to self; check the bins behind the pits tonight.

The fresh Fury in beautiful blue, ready to roll under Wyn Masters.

Marcelo Gutierrez gets stuck into the pit build at Giant.

Mick Hannah is here with the newest member if his family, 10-month-old Miya, who's attending her first World Cup race.

The boys are back in town. Team America reunited and ready to send here in France.

Back in action this weekend and there is rumor of some big wheels floating about. Check the tech feature for more details.

The straightaway out of the gate is a bit soft and spongy at the moment.

The first of the jumps into the open and onto the ski piste... Plenty of padding in the chance someone gets it all wrong.

Expect some juicy scrubs out on the open table section right under the lift.

Dakota Norton looking to cap off a season the way it began; on a high.

Loic Bruni on home turf.

Angel Suarez had his best ever WC result at St Anne and he can lick his elbow. Jealous?

Neko Mullally inspects one of the very loose and slippery berms right at the top of the track.

Starting out fairly smooth, the root and stump count soon starts to clock up.

Tricky and slippery corners through the trees will be a challenge at the top of the track even despite being relatively flat.

There's plenty of small cut stumps among the loam to blow up misplaced tyres.

Finn Iles loving the dusty loam in the forest. Everything is bone dry right now, but rain is in the forecast most days.

Some parts of the track have seen plenty of traffic already this summer.

Mike Jones always looking for the huck line on trackwalk.

There are a few roots lurking under the soft dirt.

Main line rain rut to the right, fresh outside off camber with a better setup for the next corner to the left.

Moustache World Champs only 2 weeks out. Be ready...

While the first minute of track is fairly straightforward, the final minute is steep and wild.

Brook has a good feeling about the gnar level the course has to offer.

A new drop has been cut in off the pre-existing trail. Right now it looks a bit awkward but should bed in once training starts.

Millie Johnset killing the track-walk footwear game like we've never seen before.

How about a fresh berm of loose asphalt? If it gets hot enough the roost might even stick to the bikes.

Tarmac berms are the future...apparently.

You shall not pass... Laurie Greenland in the overall rankings this weekend.

Another man-made double in the lower woods.

The last major obstacle on track is a steep rock chute with no obvious fast line.

Back at it. All eyes on Gwin and his new ride.

The final rock chute will be a bit of a puzzle as riders try to figure out where exactly to go without scrubbing too much speed.

Moir just missed out on the top 10 on his comeback race at MSA, putting him thoroughly on the hunt this weekend.

The more established sections of the track are certainly well eroded and anything but smooth.

Last round's winner Loic Bruni inspects the first straight from the start ramp.

Mondraker and Canyon scope the final technical feature before the finishing field.

Flat, grassy, old-school down the line.

Jones and MacDonald strolling the last, currently unrutted, grassy turns.

Some last minute earth moving to add a berm to the final grass corner.

Tahnee Seagrave could technically still take the overall here, but it's a tall order as Atherton must do worse than 6th.

The countdown begins for the final WC race of the year, on what may be the shortest track ever.

Rachel Atherton all ready to grab the invisible bull by the horns and shut down the 2018 season.

The stands await.

It's been a successful year for the Commencal Vallnord team with them securing both the junior and elite men overalls with a round to spare.

Remi Thirion lives around 30 minutes from here so is somewhat of a local.

Ed Masters totally spent after killing the game at the EWS in Whistler.

A heavy downpour after coursewalk has us worried, then again, who doesn't love the drama of a mud race?

Charlie Harrison managed 7th place in Quebec and is still thirsty for more.

Benoit finishing a wheel build for the Bulldog at MS Mondraker.

A little evening tranquility at one of the many lakes hidden among these thickly wooded hills.

What is his sound?

Dive with us under the dense, leafy, canopy and discover the array of ferociously fast beasts lurking within, all assembled for one last showdown on a fresh-cut course.While there may not be a great deal of available elevation in the area, the terrain is certainly steep and interesting with generous helpings of rock and loam hidden under a thick blanket of trees. As ever with a new venue, or in this case one that's been on a lengthy hiatus from the WC circuit, all kinds of rumors swirl regarding its suitability and worthiness. Last time we were pleasantly surprised with the offerings of a small hill at Losinj, Croatia, but in a way that only really piles on the pressure for La Bresse to deliver... All the more as it's the last time we get to see some of our favourite riders go head to head before the long winter.So, what do we have in store this week exactly? Has La Bresse delivered us a track that will test the very best in the World and look good in the process? Is it even anywhere near good as that vintage 2009/2011 course? Perhaps it's too early to answer all of those questions, but after taking the walk it seems that we might just get away with it. Short and sweet though it is, there appears to be plenty to think about and upon first impressions, many spoke of a Windham vibe; an ultra-fast, action-packed track where full commitment, big hucking skill and pinpoint accuracy are required to come out on top of an extremely tightly-packed pile.Beginning with a flat, grassy sprint out of the gate, riders head into the forest for a large double and a line choice conundrum before getting spat back out into an impressive open jump line under the lift. Back in the forest, the track switches from older, established and deeply rutted track, to fresh, unridden, loam with plenty of dilemmas as the terrain steepens. Racers finish again back out in the open with a series of old-school, wide-open, grassy switchbacks, before a big old double and berm down to the line. If it's anything like the last time the World Cup circus came to town, we can expect huge crowds and one heck of an atmosphere to see out the class of '18. Here's hoping...