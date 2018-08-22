Photo Epic: Track Walk - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Dive with us under the dense, leafy, canopy and discover the array of ferociously fast beasts lurking within, all assembled for one last showdown on a fresh-cut course.
While there may not be a great deal of available elevation in the area, the terrain is certainly steep and interesting with generous helpings of rock and loam hidden under a thick blanket of trees. As ever with a new venue, or in this case one that's been on a lengthy hiatus from the WC circuit, all kinds of rumors swirl regarding its suitability and worthiness. Last time we were pleasantly surprised with the offerings of a small hill at Losinj, Croatia, but in a way that only really piles on the pressure for La Bresse to deliver... All the more as it's the last time we get to see some of our favourite riders go head to head before the long winter.
So, what do we have in store this week exactly? Has La Bresse delivered us a track that will test the very best in the World and look good in the process? Is it even anywhere near good as that vintage 2009/2011 course? Perhaps it's too early to answer all of those questions, but after taking the walk it seems that we might just get away with it. Short and sweet though it is, there appears to be plenty to think about and upon first impressions, many spoke of a Windham vibe; an ultra-fast, action-packed track where full commitment, big hucking skill and pinpoint accuracy are required to come out on top of an extremely tightly-packed pile.
Beginning with a flat, grassy sprint out of the gate, riders head into the forest for a large double and a line choice conundrum before getting spat back out into an impressive open jump line under the lift. Back in the forest, the track switches from older, established and deeply rutted track, to fresh, unridden, loam with plenty of dilemmas as the terrain steepens. Racers finish again back out in the open with a series of old-school, wide-open, grassy switchbacks, before a big old double and berm down to the line. If it's anything like the last time the World Cup circus came to town, we can expect huge crowds and one heck of an atmosphere to see out the class of '18. Here's hoping...
The rider who want to win here have to make the most craziest run of the season.
And like we say at home : ''engage ou dégage''
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!
Gering-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding!"
Love it.
Wishing huge injuries on them is messed up, which makes me think it is you that is the a*shole and 100% a bad ambassador for this sport. Anyone who wishes another rider "huge injuries" is a real POS.
