Photo Epic: Trackwalk - MSA World Championships DH 2019

Guess who's back, back again?

Only the essentials in World Champs tool kits.

Just about everyone is stuffing their tire liner of choice in wheels this weekend to battle the rocks and high speeds.

Sainte Anne scenes.

Belgium's only hope of a DH World Champion, but a strong candidate at that.

MSA World Champs number three is upon us, 1998 and 2010 being the previous rainbow years.

The view from the classic start hut here in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

The famous whale-tail start-ramp introduces racers to one legendary raceway.

The Masters' World Champs took place here last week so the track is already well run in.

The cafe no racer has yet found time for a pit stop at during a race run. Maybe this year...

The upper slopes before the shark fin is where riders will hope to start getting into a rhythm and a fast one at that.

The rocks here have taken a beating from pedals, derailleurs and bash guards over the years.

The goat strolling down through one the first rock gardens.

The quaint woods of Quebec.

David Trummer and mechanic, Jensen, walking the upper slopes. David apparently can't explain his consistently incredible results this year, he's just riding 'normally'. Go figure.

Martin Maes was back racing last weekend at the EWS, now he is swinging a leg over a downhill bike once again. He inspects the first flat out straight with teammate George Brannigan.

Some ruts from the previous years' rainy races are still alive and well at the top of the track.

As straight as an arrow as riders speed towards the first section of woods.

Trek Factory DH is made up of Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson this weekend.

Below the green canopy of the forest for the first time.

Despicable Dean, Brendan and the other minions.

You are here.

When you turn the exposure down to mimic what the riders see, it becomes very clear why the rocks are painted orange.

Some riders will remember when these rocks were barely visible in this section (2007).

It's great to see Myriam Nicole back between the tape in time for World Champs.

Out of the woods and into the wide open.

This huck is nothing new but always attracts plenty of attention on track walk.

Full strength? We can't be sure, but don't doubt Gwin's commitment to a gold medal.

Thousands of tires have passed over these rocks and roots over the years.

High speed as it gets in the open grass section at the track midpoint.

It was extra busy up on track this afternoon with all the federations swamping long stretches of the course, but the vibes were good nonetheless.

After Pom Pon finished with Amaury Pierron's hair he was looking meow like Coolio.

Shaw giving props to one of 2019's three-time race winners, either for the victories or the hair.

Myriam Nicole hitches a lift down the track today as she makes her return from injury.

Roots on roots on one of the World Cup circuit's oldest tracks.

Gwin and Mullaly check out the miniature rock garden before the exit of the first woods.

Without a doubt the fastest section of any World Cup track out there.

Yannick Wende's bike went missing last week for Master's Word Champs, so after a quick scramble, he is now part of the Bolivian team for the real World Champs this week.

The new section of woods added last year is looking a bit rowdier this year.

Things are always way steeper in real life than they look on camera. This rock roll is nearly vertical and let's not forget it was a deciding factor in last year's race for some riders.

The 2016 World Champ scoping the bedrock with young teammate, Matt Walker.

The Stevie Smith drop has a new landing this year.

Six legged friends of the long grass, unlike the dreaded biting black flies.

These slabs will be a lot slicker tomorrow thanks to the rain that rolled in this evening.

Loris Vergier with the two umbrella walking stick technique.

Blenki helping fellow countryman, Brook, where to go.

Charlie Harrison spots lines on the entrance to the woods with Andrew Shandro.

The big gap Greg Minnaar pioneered a few years back. The landing is just past their feet and the rocks painted orange.

This is where Amaury Pierron ended up picking himself up off the deck last year.

Memories of Aaron Gwin's 2017 winning run and his inside line on this berm shortly before the finish area.

Finishing touches on the final jump still going down.

Charlie Harrison ready to go for a stronger than ever before - Team USA.

Of the great British hopes for this weekend and the only non-Frenchman to take a win in 2019.

Suspension getting the usual once over before the beatings begin.

Top Ashes spin bowler, Jack Moir, relaxing in the pits.

Lots of bike prep going down with special attention being given to the brakes that will take a beating on this high-speed track.

John Hall working on the bike that AG will almost certainly not ride this weekend, while Aaron's prototype race machine hangs on the tent wall behind.

Brendan Fairclough picking upon his custom suspension decals and beyond happy to be back at World Champs for the first time in four years.

Stoked to be back in the mix... Aaron Gwin returns to the scene of his 2017 obliteration of the field in the wet, having missed 2018 with an injury.

DH World Champ 2039.

If it ain't broke, as the saying goes... and Mont Sainte Anne is a venue that certainly doesn't need much tinkering. A staple classic of the WC race calendar, it has been tried and tested by the best for pushing on 30 years and in 2019 we have almost no significant alterations to the 2018 World Cup course whatsoever. This weekend MSA will become the only race track to host a hat-trick of World Championships, and quite a competition it is set to be. In the women's race we have Tahnee Seagrave at long last back between the tape following her early exit over the bars back in Fort William. She will go up against the two women who have been battling it out at the top in her absence; Tracy Hannah and Marine Cabirou. Myriam Nicole will also aim to lay her claim to a medal after sitting out every round so far this season with injury. The defending champ, Rachel Atherton, unfortunately, will not be able to defend the stripes on account of her snapped Achilles sustained in Les Gets earlier this summer.Meanwhile the two men who have dominated the 2019 season, Loic Bruni and Amaury Pierron, still have one round left to settle their score and perhaps this distraction or alternative focus will open the possibilities for other big names to creep in and snatch the gold, not that a wild card win isn't always on the table at Worlds. Still, we mustn't forget Bruni is getting particularly good at this rainbow stuff, having worn the jersey for three seasons since 2015; he may be reluctant to give it up. In the juniors, the weight of expectation rests upon the shoulders of defending champion Vali Höll and men's series leader, Thibault Daprela, who must both walk the tight rope of not risking too much, each of them regularly proving to be in a class of their own. Worlds never fails to produce the thrills and this year is all but guaranteed to be no different. The rain is currently pouring down on the Quebecois hillside, but the forecast suggests that's the bad weather out of the way, a disappointment only to Aaron Gwin.