TransCR 2017
RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE
TransCR
Paris Gore and Danielle Baker

The TransCR wrapped up its inaugural 4-day enduro race in the remote jungle of Providencia, Costa Rica, earlier this month and racers and organizers alike are still revelling in the unique and beautiful experience that was had.

Luigi and Erick of MTB Events worked with Paulo Valle and Jay Balabas to put the event together. They have known Paulo for over 20 years and say that it was an easy decision for them to be involved when he approached them. The highlights of TransCR for Luigi, who has over 20 years of event experience, was that all the racers had such great attitudes and how much they enjoyed the trails. “They were having fun and a great time!” He goes on to explain that when Paulo first showed him the trails for the race he asked him, “Are you sure they are going to enjoy these crazy steep trails?” To which Paulo replied, “Yes, don’t worry!” Seeing how much the racers enjoyed the event, Luigi says he realized that Paulo really is an expert – “I’m so happy I was wrong!”

With the popularity of enduro racing growing in Costa Rica, Luigi was excited to hear from Costa Ricans who want to be involved – “I also hope it helps Providencia to grow as an adventure sport culture town.” With Costa Rica’s main economy being tourism, Luigi hopes that TransCR will help add to the local farming economy.

TransCR will be back for 2018 - stay tuned to their website for more details about registration! Don't miss out, it's expected to sell out again!


Chris Johnston and Dylan Wolsky brushing the pearly whites and talking toothpaste types.
Stage 1 ended on a river bed with waterfalls pouring into the drainage.
Hiking to biking in the Costa Rican valley.
Hike a bike up to stage 2 was a grunt but ended up with spectacular views of the valley.
Stage 2 gave the riders a new taste of different style strails fast loose and flowy.
Dylan Wolsky charging down through the surf and turf.
Ariel Lidsney cutting inside and reading the trail with a quick reaction time.
For you Craig Harvey
Recap the rest of this year's race here:

Day One
Day Two
Day Three
Day Four


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Anyone else see those gloves? I guess it's more Enduro to wear your flag as a glove than to paint it on your bike like a downhiller....
  • + 3
 We may not have gotten captions, but at least we got sweet meeting photos!
  • + 2
 Nice photos. The racing looks better than the surfing I had down there.
  • + 1
 Looks like an amazing time.

Post a Comment



