The TransCR wrapped up its inaugural 4-day enduro race in the remote jungle of Providencia, Costa Rica, earlier this month and racers and organizers alike are still revelling in the unique and beautiful experience that was had.
Luigi and Erick of MTB Events worked with Paulo Valle and Jay Balabas
to put the event together. They have known Paulo for over 20 years and say that it was an easy decision for them to be involved when he approached them. The highlights of TransCR for Luigi, who has over 20 years of event experience, was that all the racers had such great attitudes and how much they enjoyed the trails. “They were having fun and a great time!” He goes on to explain that when Paulo first showed him the trails for the race he asked him, “Are you sure they are going to enjoy these crazy steep trails?” To which Paulo replied, “Yes, don’t worry!” Seeing how much the racers enjoyed the event, Luigi says he realized that Paulo really is an expert – “I’m so happy I was wrong!”
With the popularity of enduro racing growing in Costa Rica, Luigi was excited to hear from Costa Ricans who want to be involved – “I also hope it helps Providencia to grow as an adventure sport culture town.” With Costa Rica’s main economy being tourism, Luigi hopes that TransCR will help add to the local farming economy.
TransCR will be back for 2018 - stay tuned to their website
for more details about registration! Don't miss out, it's expected to sell out again!
