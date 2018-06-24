Photo Epic: French Enduro Series & National Enduro Championship - Val d'Allos 2018

Shout to the camera! Shout to the camera!

Nico Quere birthday was Saturday

Julie Duvert tried hard all weekend to get to the podium, and her efforts were rewarded

Even more waiting for the 2nd stage of Saturday, at least the views were spectacular

Nico Quere is a showman outside the trail, but when riding, he is damn fast

Mechanical issues is a part of racing

Everyone wants to help

Some creeks with freezing cold water from melting snow left some shoes cold and wet

Alexander Cure (Miranda Bike Parts) charged hard and was aiming for 2nd, but a big crash on the upper section of Sunday's first stage left him in 3rd position

Laura Charles was consistent through the whole race, winning 3 of 5 stages and finishing 32 seconds ahead of the closest rider

Catching up with other riders is a normal situation at enduro races

Rescpect for Marilyne Bisson, 59 years old, what's your excuse? Any place is good for a nap, Morgane Jonnier taking a break

Nico Quere spent the full weekend battling with Alexander Cure for 2nd place, until Cure had a crash on the top section of the 3rd stage

Cedric Ravanel showing how is done to the youngsters, 1st Master and 9th on the overall after 2 days.

Julie Duvert from Ibis Cycles Enduro Team, pushing hard on Sunday to stay on the podium

Valentin Escriou charging hard on the 3rd stage to close the gap for the top 5 finish

Morgane Jonnier battled hard for first place in the elite women category, pedalling on every meter of the race course

Ready for the next stage Crossing the line at full speed

Estelle Charles was closing the gap to the podium when a crash on the 3rd stage (first of the Sunday) dashed her hopes, finally finishing 4th in the elite women's category

Thomas Lapeyrie was unstoppable through the weekend, always pedalling, always pushing the limits

Young Leona Pierrini showed some awesome skills and managed to get 1st in junior women and 7th in the women's overall

As the fastest riders were the first to start, they encountered nice loam to ride. Nico Quere focused on the trail

Before the last stage's rain, conditions were perfect

On the last stage conditions began to get worse and worse as each rider passed by, some corners took some toll on the riders

the Last stage of the race was cancelled due to heavy rain. It started pouring down when still half of the riders were waiting to start

Elite women podium, Julie Duvert 3rd, Morganne Jonnier 2nd and Laura Charles 1rst Elite men podium, Alexander Cure 3rd, Nico Quere 2nd and Thomas Lapeyrie 1rst and first ever French National Enduro champ

All champions united for the last photo. Just missing Cedric Ravanel, Master champion.

Results

Pro Men



1st. Thomas Lapeyrie — 52:42.883

2nd. Nico Quere — 53:02.277

3rd. Alexander Cure — 54:07.039

4th. Oget Ludovic — 54:15.738

5th. Baptiste Gaillot — 54:36.391

Pro Women



1st. Laura Charles — 1:01:24.321

2nd. Morgane Jonnier — 1:01:56.462

3rd. Julie Duvert — 1:03:29.941

4th. Estelle Charles — 1:03:58.778

5th. Chloe Gallean — 1:04:1.484



Two words describe this weekend in Val d'Allos: fun and physical. Three of the four stages had the riders on the mountain for no less than 10min, up to 12 on the first gruelling stage of Saturday. None of the stages had really technical or steep sections where you just hope not to crash, but everyone had fun - tons of fun and at the end and that's what matters.Weather forecasts were good for the whole weekend, with a possibility of scattered rain on afternoon Sunday. And sun we had, starting early on Saturday with the first long stage, a combination of the 'Valcibiere' and 'Premin' trails awaited the riders.Thomas Lapeyrie immediately showed his cards. winning with a time of 12:10.529, almost 20s over Alexander Cure, clearly aiming for the title of the first ever French Enduro Champion. On the women's side, Laura Charles started off with a win over Julie Duvert and Morgane Jonnier, who came 2nd and 3rd respectively.Alexander Cure won the 2nd stage, with Nico Quere coming 2nd and Thomas Lapeyrie 3rd, but losing just 4 seconds so he maintained his overall position for Sunday. On the girl's side, this time Morgane Jonnier had the win, followed by Laura Charles by 6 seconds and Charles Estelle 18 seconds behind. Saturday's first stage was crucial for the overall winners as they got lot of time on their pockets to play on the next stages.Sunday morning was sunny and without wind, but some showers were expected in the afternoon. The first stage was a long one, similar to the second of Saturday, starting from the top at almost 2400m high. One practice run and 2 timed runs awaited the participants.Alexander Cure started the day with a win, by less than half a second over Nico Quere, with Thomas Lapeyrie coming third, losing by just 4 seconds. Morgane Jonnier started the day winning by 5 seconds over Laura Charles and 38 seconds over Julie Duvert.On the second run, Alexander Cure lost some precious time crashing on the upper section and eventually giving 1 minute to Nico Quere. Thomas Lapeyrie finished first and Nico 2nd, 7 seconds behind. Third position was to Oget Ludovic. On the second stage, Laura Charles won again by 7 seconds over Morgane Jonnier, settling things over for the overall.After another pass through the feed station to hydrate and have some rest, the last stage awaited. It would be a blind one with no practice runs allowed. It was a short and fun stage, perfect to finish the day. As riders started to come down it slowly started to rain, then harder and harder every minute and after half hour the trail was impossible to ride. Marshals call it off and the remaining riders went down through the mountain slope as if it was a mass start race. This last stage didn't count to the final results.Next stop will be Les Orres, 28 and 29 of July, also part of the European Enduro Series.