Photo Epic: Two-Wheeled Madness - MTB, BMX & FMX Unite at Farm Jam in New Zealand

Dan and Brett Frew have organized Farm Jam every other year since 2006 on their family farm, making 2020 the 10th edition of the collaborative BMX, MTB and FMX event. Over 100 BMX, mountain bike and freestyle motocross riders from around the globe descended on Otapiri Gorge in Southland, New Zealand last weekend for one of the country's biggest action sports events of the year.
The wind was blowing hard on Sunday, but the jam format held on Friday was calm and off-the-charts rad. Sterling Lorence was there to capture the multi-disciplinary magic for Pinkbike and said it was amazing to see the crossover of BMX and mountain shredding hard together and cheering each other on. Then seeing everyone go to watch the moto events together and vice versa.
Reed Boggs and Ryan Howard making shapes.
It is so unique to have moto at the same venue as mountain biking and BMX.
0 Comments
Post a Comment