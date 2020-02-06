Photo Epic: Two-Wheeled Madness - MTB, BMX & FMX Unite at Farm Jam in New Zealand

Feb 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Mike Ross at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Mike Ross at Otapiri Gorge in New Zealand

Dan and Brett Frew have organized Farm Jam every other year since 2006 on their family farm, making 2020 the 10th edition of the collaborative BMX, MTB and FMX event. Over 100 BMX, mountain bike and freestyle motocross riders from around the globe descended on Otapiri Gorge in Southland, New Zealand last weekend for one of the country's biggest action sports events of the year.

The wind was blowing hard on Sunday, but the jam format held on Friday was calm and off-the-charts rad. Sterling Lorence was there to capture the multi-disciplinary magic for Pinkbike and said it was amazing to see the crossover of BMX and mountain shredding hard together and cheering each other on. Then seeing everyone go to watch the moto events together and vice versa.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
The place to be.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Mike Hucker at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Mike Hucker with the ultimate balancing act.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Gang's all here.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Brett Rheeder doing it for the mountain bikers.

Tyler Bereman the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Tyler Bereman doing it for the motocross riders.

Cody Gessel doing it for the BMX riders.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Reed Boggs and Ryan Howard making shapes.

tribute train to Kelly McGarry at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
A massive tribute train to Kelly McGarry.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
McGazza forever.

at Farm Jam 2020 in Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
A steezy Brett Rheeder
Carson Storch at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Carson Storch with the effortless whip

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Squad goals.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Fans of all ages came out to watch.
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Ellie Chew getting rad.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Casey Brown and Ellie Chew.
Carson Storch for Jordie Lunn at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Carson Storch repping new ink for Jordie Lunn

Billy Meaclem at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Billy Meaclem doing it for the locals.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
It is so unique to have moto at the same venue as mountain biking and BMX.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

Brett Frew at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Brett Frew, one of the organizers of Farm Jam, taking part in the action.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Ryan Howard doing it for the crowd.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Semenuk and Hucker

Craig Stevens
Mike Hucker at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Mike Hucker

Brandon Semenuk the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Brandon Semenuk with his signature style.

Nils Heiniger
Nils Heiniger
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

Remy Morton going massive on a BMX.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Team moto.

Tyler Bereman the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Tyler Bereman going huge on the moto.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
The mini motocross race was a serious affair.
mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Wyn Masters ready for the mini motocross.

mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
The mini motocross race had lots of mountain bikers in it including Bernard Kerr and Wyn Masters.

mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Tom Scurr in the mini moto race. For obvious reasons, the mini motocross race got insane cheers from the crowd
mini motocross at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Bernard Kerr redeeming himself in the mini motocross after not getting into Anaheim 1.

mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Wyn Masters and Tom Scurr elbow to elbow in the mini motocross.

mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Of course there were crashes.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Fans got way into it.
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Tiny two-wheeled fan.

mini motocross the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Full speed ahead.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Time for more non-motorized fun.
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

Cody Gessel at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Cody Gessel and Brandon Semenuk

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Brandon Semenuk

flair whip
Josh Matthews with the flair whip.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

Matty Ballis and Craig Stevens

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
The crowd getting ready for a rambunctious awards.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
The crowd threw shoes at the podium yelling 'shoey'...
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
This means that someone has to chug a beer from their own shoe.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Or worse, someone else's...

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Lovely.
at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Yeah it doesn't sound like something you want to have to do.

at the Frew s Farm Jam 2020 Otapiri Gorge New Zealand
Good times.

Until next time Farm Jam. Thanks for hosting Brett and Dan Frew!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Bernard Kerr Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Carson Storch Casey Brown Dj Brandt Reed Boggs Ryan Howard Wyn Masters


