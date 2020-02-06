Photo Epic: Two-Wheeled Madness - MTB, BMX & FMX Unite at Farm Jam in New Zealand

Mike Ross at Otapiri Gorge in New Zealand

The place to be.

Mike Hucker with the ultimate balancing act.

Gang's all here.

Brett Rheeder doing it for the mountain bikers.

Tyler Bereman doing it for the motocross riders.

Cody Gessel doing it for the BMX riders.

Reed Boggs and Ryan Howard making shapes.

A massive tribute train to Kelly McGarry.

McGazza forever.

A steezy Brett Rheeder Carson Storch with the effortless whip

Squad goals.

Fans of all ages came out to watch.

Ellie Chew getting rad.

Casey Brown and Ellie Chew. Carson Storch repping new ink for Jordie Lunn

Billy Meaclem doing it for the locals.

It is so unique to have moto at the same venue as mountain biking and BMX.

Brett Frew, one of the organizers of Farm Jam, taking part in the action.

Ryan Howard doing it for the crowd.

Semenuk and Hucker

Craig Stevens Mike Hucker

Brandon Semenuk with his signature style.

Nils Heiniger

Remy Morton going massive on a BMX.

Team moto.

Tyler Bereman going huge on the moto.

The mini motocross race was a serious affair. Wyn Masters ready for the mini motocross.

The mini motocross race had lots of mountain bikers in it including Bernard Kerr and Wyn Masters.

Tom Scurr in the mini moto race. For obvious reasons, the mini motocross race got insane cheers from the crowd Bernard Kerr redeeming himself in the mini motocross after not getting into Anaheim 1.

Wyn Masters and Tom Scurr elbow to elbow in the mini motocross.

Of course there were crashes.

Fans got way into it. Tiny two-wheeled fan.

Full speed ahead.

Time for more non-motorized fun.

Cody Gessel and Brandon Semenuk

Brandon Semenuk

Josh Matthews with the flair whip.

Matty Ballis and Craig Stevens

The crowd getting ready for a rambunctious awards.

The crowd threw shoes at the podium yelling 'shoey'... This means that someone has to chug a beer from their own shoe.

Or worse, someone else's...

Lovely. Yeah it doesn't sound like something you want to have to do.

Good times.

Until next time Farm Jam. Thanks for hosting Brett and Dan Frew!

Dan and Brett Frew have organized Farm Jam every other year since 2006 on their family farm, making 2020 the 10th edition of the collaborative BMX, MTB and FMX event. Over 100 BMX, mountain bike and freestyle motocross riders from around the globe descended on Otapiri Gorge in Southland, New Zealand last weekend for one of the country's biggest action sports events of the year.The wind was blowing hard on Sunday, but the jam format held on Friday was calm and off-the-charts rad. Sterling Lorence was there to capture the multi-disciplinary magic for Pinkbike and said it was amazing to see the crossover of BMX and mountain shredding hard together and cheering each other on. Then seeing everyone go to watch the moto events together and vice versa.